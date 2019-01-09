Mixtile : – Customizable AI-enabled and Privacy-assured Smart Home Solution in CES 2019

Mixtile, owned by Focalcrest, is committed to simplify people’s life with truly intelligent automation tools. Each year, since 2017, Mixtile brings its main product — Mixtile Hub to CES with updated functions, which is the same in 2019.

What distinguishes Mixtile from other competitors is that it takes users’ privacy to first priority and provides privacy-assured smart home solutions. Its main product Mixtile Hub is an internet-independent smart home controller and it claims that all data is processed and stored on device, not the cloud, and that its unique end-to-end encryption technology strengthens the security of data transmission. Besides, Mixtile has also elaborated specific rules regarding connecting Mixtile system to third-party systems, such as Google Home, Amazon Echo, IFTTT etc., to avoid privacy leak.

Mixtile has been committed to supporting as many popular smart home devices as possible, and will devote more to providing customizable solutions to expand its market share in the future. Numerous compatible devices are one critical factor when implementing IoT technology to a larger scale. Mixtile aims to provide customizable solutions to hotels, apartments, office buildings, nursing home etc. Mixtile Hub supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee in one hub, while it offers flexible options for customized requirements.

Mixtile also applies AI technology to customized solutions to reduce costs. By bringing deep learning skills to setting up automation rules, less effort is needed to set up the whole system and it saves time to manage the system. Mixtile claims that Mixtile Hub is able to recommend appropriate automation rules to users based on the connected devices, and learns from the user’s habits. Impressively, all this processing is based on on-device processing, not the cloud.

