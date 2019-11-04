|
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Key Features of equity instruments - update (pdf)
11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST
Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019
Share capital
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. 695437
State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier I shareholders' equity
Banking group
Ordinary share capital 2,218,187,800
23,443,258
Shareholders' equity
Variable
Perpetual
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
See Note 24.C (Share capital and equity) on the financial statements as of December 31,2016
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Subordinated capital notes (Series A), Bank Mizrahi- Tefahot
No
Not applicable
-
Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank - Subordinated capital notes (Series A)
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. 6950083
State of Israel
Tier II capital
Does not qualify
Banking group
Obligatory notes
924,289,500
1,701,984,302
Liability - carried at amortized cost
11/16/2006 Dated 1/1/2106
Yes
1/1/2022
At the end of five-year terms after January 1, 2022 - i.e. on January 1 of 2027, 2032, 2037 etc.
Currently fixed interest, to become variable in future
4.5%, linked to the Consumer Price Index
Yes
Partial discretion
Yes
Accruing
Is convertible
See note (1)
Always fully convertible
See note (2)
Mandatory
Tier I shareholders' equity
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd.
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Contingent Subordinated notes of Bank Mizrahi Tefahot and contingent Subordinated notes of Mizrahi Tefahot Issue Company - Series 47
Yes
Non-qualification as Tier II capital: Regulation 202, Appendix D, sections 4c and 9 and Appendix E
http://maya.tase.co.il/bursa/rep ort.asp?report_cd=265410
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot - Subordinated deposit notes*
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. Non-negotiable / multiple State of Israel
Tier II capital
Does not qualify
Banking group
Subordinated notes
262,278,900
1,582,767,716
Liability - carried at amortized cost
Multiple
Dated
Multiple
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Fixed interest
Multiple, CPI-linked
No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Deposits and debentures
Yes
Non-qualification as Tier II capital: Regulation 202, Appendix D, section 9 and Appendix E
-
556 deposits which are essentially subordinated notes
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot - Contingent Subordinated notes
Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. Non-negotiable / multiple State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier II capital
Banking group
Contingent subordinated notes467,967,200
600,000,000
Liability - carried at amortized cost
Multiple
Dated
Multiple
No
Not applicable
Not applicable
Multiple (fixed interest and variable interest)
Multiple
Linked to Consumer Price Index and non-linked to Consumer Price Index No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capital lower than 5% (Regulation 202,Addendum IV)
Full or partial
Temporary
At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor of Banks
Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits
No
Not applicable
-
Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019
Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 47)
Mizrahi Tefahot Issue
Company Ltd.
2310233
State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier II capital
Banking group
Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors
695,310,658
678,950,000
Liability - carried at amortizedcost
December 18, 2017
Dated
December 18, 2027
Yes
December 18, 2022
Not applicable
Fixed
1.06%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index
Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 48)
Mizrahi Tefahot Issue
Company Ltd.
2310233
State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier II capital
Banking group
Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors
719,069,495
710,550,000
Liability - carried at amortizedcost
October 21, 2018
Dated
October 21, 2028
Yes
October 21, 2023
Not applicable
Fixed
1.82%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index
Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 50)
Mizrahi Tefahot Issue
Company Ltd.
2310290
State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier II capital
Banking group
Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors
700,000,000
1,089,900,000
Liability - carried at amortizedcost
June 23, 2019
October 29, 2019
Dated
December 23, 2029
Yes
December 23, 2024
Not applicable
Fixed
1.89%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index
Bank Yahav - contingent subordinatednotes
Bank Yahav for Government Employees Ltd.
Non-negotiable / multiple
State of Israel
Not applicable
Tier II capital
Banking group
Contingent subordinated notes
333,715,019
518,000,000
Liability - carried at amortized cost
Multiple
Dated
Multiple
Yes
5 years after issue date
Not applicable
Fixed interest
Multiple
Linked to the Consumer Price Index
19
|
Any dividend stopper to ordinary share holders?
|
20
|
Subject to full discretion, partial discretion or not subject to
|
|
discretion
|
21
|
Interest step-up or other incentive for redemption?
|
22
|
Instrument accrues / does not accrue interest / dividends?
|
23
|
Instrument is or is not convertible?
|
24
|
If convertible, what are the trigger points?
|
25
|
If convertible, is it fully / partially convertible?
|
26
|
If convertible, what is the conversion ratio?
|
27
|
If convertible, is conversion optional or mandatory?
|
28
|
If convertible, of what Tier is the resulting instrument after
|
|
conversion?
|
29
|
If convertible, indicate the issuer of the instrument
|
|
converted into
|
30
|
Is there a mandatory write-down on the instrument?
|
31
|
If there is a mandatory write-down, what are the trigger
|
|
points?
No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)
No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)
No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)
No
No discretion
No
Does not accrue
Is not convertible
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Yes
Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capital lower than 5% (Regulation 202,Addendum IV)
32
|
If there is a mandatory write-down, is it full or partial?
|
33
|
If there is a mandatory write-down, is it permanent or
|
|
temporary?
|
34
|
If there is a temporary write-down, describe the write-down
|
|
elimination mechanism
|
|
|
35
|
Creditor ranking upon dissolution - instrument type
|
|
immediately preceding this instrument in creditor ranking
|
|
Full or partial
Temporary
At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 15 years after the initial issue date.
Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits
Full or partial
Temporary
At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 7 years after the write off date.
Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits
Full or partial
Temporary
At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 7 years after the write off date.
Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits
Full or partial
Temporary
At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio rises above the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor of Banks
Not applicable, unless theinstrument was not deleted upon dissolutionaccording to its terms andconditions.
In such case, the rights pursuant to the note are subordinated to all other creditors, except for creditor rights assigned a lower redemption rankingand except for creditor rights pursuant to similar notes
Are there components which only comply with the definitionof regulatory capital due to transitional provisions?
If Yes, indicate the components
Link to prospectus
Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019
The Bank would be required to convert the outstanding principal and interest balance of these capital notes into Bank ordinary shares upon certain occurrences as follows:
The Bank's Tier I capital ratio to risk components, as reported on the Bank's financial statements, has dropped below 6% and has not returned to the aforementioned value or higher within 90 days from the issue date of said financial statements;
-
According to the Bank's financial statements, the Bank' retained earnings balance has turned negative;
-
The Bank's Independent Auditor, in an opinion or review report attached to the Bank's financial statements or interim financial statements, has drawn attention to Notes to the financial statements with regard to significant doubt as to continued existence of the Bank as a going concern.
The conversion rate for conversion of capital notes into Bank ordinary shares will be determined by the Trustee after 14 consecutive trading days, the first of which is the first trading day following the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered. The conversion rate will be determined based on the lowest conversion rate as follows, with the value of capital notes for conversion purposes calculated including principal, linkage differentials and accrued interest as of the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered:
Shareholder equity per Bank share, less a 20% discount. Shareholder equity per share will be calculated based on the Bank's most recent financial statements issued prior to calculation of the conversion rate;
-
The average closing price per Bank ordinary share on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on 14 consecutive trading
days, the first of which is the first trading day following the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the calculated conversion rate shall not exceed a closing price of NIS 37.00 per share nor be less than a closing price of NIS 18.00 per share, with both these prices linked to the Consumer Price Index issued for September 2006 and adjusted to reflect price changes with respect to bonus share distribution, share split or reverse split, capital reduction and the benefit component with respect to each rights issuance made during the term of the capital notes.
Moshe Vidman
|
Eldad Fresher
|
Doron Klauzner
|
Chairman of the Board
|
President & CEO
|
Vice-president, Chief
|
of Directors
|
|
Risks Officer (CRO)
Revision date:
Ramat Gan, October 29, 2019
