Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Key Features of equity instruments - update​​​​​ (pdf)

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank : Key Features of equity instruments - update​​​​​

11/04/2019 | 11:00am EST

Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019

Overview

  1. Legal entity - issuer
  2. Securities ID / Ticker symbol
  3. Legal frameworks applicable to the instrument

Supervisory treatment

  1. Tier of which the instrument is part during the

  2. Basel III transitional period, which is gradually being eliminated
    Tier of which the instrument is part during the
  3. Basel III transitional period, regardless of transitional provisions
    Does the instrument qualify as regulatory
  4. capital component on solo basis, for the banking group or both
  5. Instrument type
  6. Amount recognized in regulatory capital as of June 30, 2019
  7. Instrument par value
  8. Accounting classification
  9. Original issue date
  10. Perpetual or dated
  11. Original maturity
  12. Early redemption possible upon issuer demand with prior approval by the Supervisor?
  13. Earliest date for exercising the option of early redemption upon issuer demand
  14. Existence and frequency of later early redemption dates

Interest coupons / dividends

  1. Fixed or variable interest coupon / dividend
  2. Coupon interest rate and linkage to specific index
  3. Any dividend stopper to ordinary share holders?
  4. Subject to full discretion, partial discretion or not subject to discretion
  5. Intereststep-up or other incentive for redemption?
  6. Instrument accrues / does not accrue interest / dividends?
  7. Instrument is or is not convertible?
  8. If convertible, what are the trigger points?
  9. If convertible, is it fully / partially convertible?
  10. If convertible, what is the conversion ratio?
  11. If convertible, is conversion optional or mandatory?
  12. If convertible, of what Tier is the resulting instrument after conversion?
  13. If convertible, indicate the issuer of the instrument converted into
  14. Is there a mandatorywrite-down on the instrument?
  15. If there is a mandatorywrite-down, what are the trigger points?
  16. If there is a mandatorywrite-down, is it full or partial?
  17. If there is a mandatorywrite-down, is it permanent or temporary?
  18. If there is a temporarywrite-down, describe the write-down elimination mechanism
    Creditor ranking upon dissolution - instrument
  19. type immediately preceding this instrument in creditor ranking
    Are there components which only comply with
  20. the definition of regulatory capital due to transitional provisions?
  21. If Yes, indicate the components
  22. Link to prospectus

Share capital

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. 695437

State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier I shareholders' equity

Banking group

Ordinary share capital 2,218,187,800

23,443,258

Shareholders' equity

Variable

Perpetual

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

See Note 24.C (Share capital and equity) on the financial statements as of December 31,2016

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Subordinated capital notes (Series A), Bank Mizrahi- Tefahot

No

Not applicable

-

Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank - Subordinated capital notes (Series A)

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. 6950083

State of Israel

Tier II capital

Does not qualify

Banking group

Obligatory notes

924,289,500

1,701,984,302

Liability - carried at amortized cost

11/16/2006 Dated 1/1/2106

Yes

1/1/2022

At the end of five-year terms after January 1, 2022 - i.e. on January 1 of 2027, 2032, 2037 etc.

Currently fixed interest, to become variable in future

4.5%, linked to the Consumer Price Index

Yes

Partial discretion

Yes

Accruing

Is convertible

See note (1)

Always fully convertible

See note (2)

Mandatory

Tier I shareholders' equity

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd.

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Contingent Subordinated notes of Bank Mizrahi Tefahot and contingent Subordinated notes of Mizrahi Tefahot Issue Company - Series 47

Yes

Non-qualification as Tier II capital: Regulation 202, Appendix D, sections 4c and 9 and Appendix E

http://maya.tase.co.il/bursa/rep ort.asp?report_cd=265410

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot - Subordinated deposit notes*

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. Non-negotiable / multiple State of Israel

Tier II capital

Does not qualify

Banking group

Subordinated notes

262,278,900

1,582,767,716

Liability - carried at amortized cost

Multiple

Dated

Multiple

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Fixed interest

Multiple, CPI-linked

No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Deposits and debentures

Yes

Non-qualification as Tier II capital: Regulation 202, Appendix D, section 9 and Appendix E

  • 556 deposits which are essentially subordinated notes

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot - Contingent Subordinated notes

Bank Mizrahi Tefahot Ltd. Non-negotiable / multiple State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier II capital

Banking group

Contingent subordinated notes467,967,200

600,000,000

Liability - carried at amortized cost

Multiple

Dated

Multiple

No

Not applicable

Not applicable

Multiple (fixed interest and variable interest)

Multiple

Linked to Consumer Price Index and non-linked to Consumer Price Index No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capital lower than 5% (Regulation 202,Addendum IV)

Full or partial

Temporary

At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor of Banks

Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits

No

Not applicable

-

Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019

Overview

1

Legal entity - issuer

2

Securities ID / Ticker symbol

3

Legal frameworks applicable to the instrument

Supervisory treatment

4

Tier of which the instrument is part during the Basel III

transitional period, which is gradually being eliminated

5

Tier of which the instrument is part during the Basel III

transitional period, regardless of transitional provisions

6

Does the instrument qualify as regulatory capital

component on solo basis, for the banking group or both

7

Instrument type

8

Amount recognized in regulatory capital as of June 30,

2019

9

Instrument par value

10

Accounting classification

11

Original issue date

12

Perpetual or dated

13

Original maturity

14

Early redemption possible upon issuer demand with prior

approval by the Supervisor?

15

Earliest date for exercising the option of early redemption

upon issuer demand

16

Existence and frequency of later early redemption dates

Interest coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or variable interest coupon / dividend

18

Coupon interest rate and linkage to specific index

Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 47)

Mizrahi Tefahot Issue

Company Ltd.

2310233

State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier II capital

Banking group

Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors

695,310,658

678,950,000

Liability - carried at amortizedcost

December 18, 2017

Dated

December 18, 2027

Yes

December 18, 2022

Not applicable

Fixed

1.06%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index

Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 48)

Mizrahi Tefahot Issue

Company Ltd.

2310233

State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier II capital

Banking group

Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors

719,069,495

710,550,000

Liability - carried at amortizedcost

October 21, 2018

Dated

October 21, 2028

Yes

October 21, 2023

Not applicable

Fixed

1.82%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index

Mizrahi-Tefahot Issuance company - contingent subordinated notes (Series 50)

Mizrahi Tefahot Issue

Company Ltd.

2310290

State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier II capital

Banking group

Contingent subordinated notesissued by a subsidiary of the banking corporation to third- party investors

700,000,000

1,089,900,000

Liability - carried at amortizedcost

June 23, 2019

October 29, 2019

Dated

December 23, 2029

Yes

December 23, 2024

Not applicable

Fixed

1.89%, linked to the ConsumerPrice Index

Bank Yahav - contingent subordinatednotes

Bank Yahav for Government Employees Ltd.

Non-negotiable / multiple

State of Israel

Not applicable

Tier II capital

Banking group

Contingent subordinated notes

333,715,019

518,000,000

Liability - carried at amortized cost

Multiple

Dated

Multiple

Yes

5 years after issue date

Not applicable

Fixed interest

Multiple

Linked to the Consumer Price Index

19

Any dividend stopper to ordinary share holders?

20

Subject to full discretion, partial discretion or not subject to

discretion

21

Interest step-up or other incentive for redemption?

22

Instrument accrues / does not accrue interest / dividends?

23

Instrument is or is not convertible?

24

If convertible, what are the trigger points?

25

If convertible, is it fully / partially convertible?

26

If convertible, what is the conversion ratio?

27

If convertible, is conversion optional or mandatory?

28

If convertible, of what Tier is the resulting instrument after

conversion?

29

If convertible, indicate the issuer of the instrument

converted into

30

Is there a mandatory write-down on the instrument?

31

If there is a mandatory write-down, what are the trigger

points?

No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)

No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)

No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capitallower than 5% (Regulation 202, Addendum IV)

No

No discretion

No

Does not accrue

Is not convertible

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Yes

Supervisor of Banks announces an event leading to dissolution and/or Tier I capital lower than 5% (Regulation 202,Addendum IV)

32

If there is a mandatory write-down, is it full or partial?

33

If there is a mandatory write-down, is it permanent or

temporary?

34

If there is a temporary write-down, describe the write-down

elimination mechanism

35

Creditor ranking upon dissolution - instrument type

immediately preceding this instrument in creditor ranking

Full or partial

Temporary

At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 15 years after the initial issue date.

Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits

Full or partial

Temporary

At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 7 years after the write off date.

Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits

Full or partial

Temporary

At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio risesabove the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor ofBanks, for a term of up to 7 years after the write off date.

Not applicable, unless the instrument was not deleted upon dissolution according to its terms and conditions - Bank Mizrahi Tefahot subordinated notes and deposits

Full or partial

Temporary

At Bank discretion, after the Bank's Tier I capital ratio rises above the minimum ratio specified by the Supervisor of Banks

Not applicable, unless theinstrument was not deleted upon dissolutionaccording to its terms andconditions.

In such case, the rights pursuant to the note are subordinated to all other creditors, except for creditor rights assigned a lower redemption rankingand except for creditor rights pursuant to similar notes

  1. Are there components which only comply with the definitionof regulatory capital due to transitional provisions?
  2. If Yes, indicate the components
  3. Link to prospectus

No

Not applicable

-

Description of key features of equity instruments included in the Bank's regulatory capital - Revised as of October 29, 2019

  1. The Bank would be required to convert the outstanding principal and interest balance of these capital notes into Bank ordinary shares upon certain occurrences as follows:
    1. The Bank's Tier I capital ratio to risk components, as reported on the Bank's financial statements, has dropped below 6% and has not returned to the aforementioned value or higher within 90 days from the issue date of said financial statements;
    2. According to the Bank's financial statements, the Bank' retained earnings balance has turned negative;
    3. The Bank's Independent Auditor, in an opinion or review report attached to the Bank's financial statements or interim financial statements, has drawn attention to Notes to the financial statements with regard to significant doubt as to continued existence of the Bank as a going concern.
  3. The conversion rate for conversion of capital notes into Bank ordinary shares will be determined by the Trustee after 14 consecutive trading days, the first of which is the first trading day following the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered. The conversion rate will be determined based on the lowest conversion rate as follows, with the value of capital notes for conversion purposes calculated including principal, linkage differentials and accrued interest as of the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered:
    1. Shareholder equity per Bank share, less a 20% discount. Shareholder equity per share will be calculated based on the Bank's most recent financial statements issued prior to calculation of the conversion rate;
    2. The average closing price per Bank ordinary share on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on 14 consecutive trading

days, the first of which is the first trading day following the date on which the Bank's notice was delivered. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the calculated conversion rate shall not exceed a closing price of NIS 37.00 per share nor be less than a closing price of NIS 18.00 per share, with both these prices linked to the Consumer Price Index issued for September 2006 and adjusted to reflect price changes with respect to bonus share distribution, share split or reverse split, capital reduction and the benefit component with respect to each rights issuance made during the term of the capital notes.

Moshe Vidman

Eldad Fresher

Doron Klauzner

Chairman of the Board

President & CEO

Vice-president, Chief

of Directors

Risks Officer (CRO)

Revision date:

Ramat Gan, October 29, 2019

Disclaimer

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 15:59:07 UTC
