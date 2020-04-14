Mizuho Bank : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)

April 15, 2020

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Mizuho Bank arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (President & CEO: Koji Fujiwara) has arranged the first project finance deal in the Kingdom of Cambodia, refinancing a project for power transmission line operator Cambodian Transmission Limited (CTL).1

Cambodia's economic development has led to a rise in demand for stable power supply, and the energy sector is now a key area in economic policy. Against this backdrop, in August 2013, CTL, a wholly owned subsidiary of HNG Capital Sdn Bhd2, commenced commercial operation of a power transmission line based on a 25-year power transmission agreement with Electricité du Cambodge (EDC), a state-owned utility company serving as the electricity purchaser. This project links two substations located in North Phnom Penh and Kampong Cham through an approximately 100 km double circuit 230 kV overhead transmission line, ensuring a reliable supply of electricity to the capital region.

Our new loan refinancing the project is co-financed with ING Bank N.V. and is backed by a 10-year extended political risk guarantee from the World Bank Group's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), in addition to a guarantee from the Government of Cambodia over the life of the project. This is also MIGA's first guarantee in Cambodia. With this project finance deal, we aim to promote future diversification of capital raising from international finance markets for Cambodia's energy sector.

Mizuho Bank will continue to support power generation and transmission in Cambodia and contribute to Cambodia's further social and economic development by arranging sophisticated financial solutions, leveraging our extensive knowledge of the electric power industry and our strong track record in project financing.

With this deal, Mizuho Bank has also become the first Japanese bank to arrange a loan in Cambodia. HNG Capital Sdn Bhd is the investment holding and management company of HNG Capital Group. The HNG Capital Group is a Malaysian conglomerate incorporated in 2011 with diversified business interests in investments, power generation, power transmission, metal and hospitality.