Mizuho Securities and Perella Weinberg Partners Form Strategic Collaboration

Firms Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cross-Border M&A Cooperation

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (“Mizuho Securities”), a leading Japanese investment banking and securities firm, and Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on cross-border M&A advisory involving Japanese companies.

Under the MOU, Mizuho Securities and PWP will provide strategic advice to Japanese companies on cross-border M&A transactions in North America and Europe, and to companies in North America, Europe and other areas looking to pursue transactions in Japan.

Yasuto Hamanishi, Head of Global Investment Banking at Mizuho Securities, stated, “Perella Weinberg Partners is recognized as a trusted advisor, with leading franchises in the most attractive advisory sectors and geographies. Access to the experience and expertise of PWP’s bankers in mergers & acquisitions across a broad range of sectors in North America, Europe and the Middle East will enhance Mizuho Securities’ ability to deliver the highest-quality, tailored advice to its premier Japanese client base. This collaboration will create new opportunities for the clients of both companies as they benefit from our combined decades of experience, deep industry insights and superior market and regional intelligence. As part of the collaboration, Mizuho Securities will second personnel to PWP.”

“This partnership will provide a unique advisory platform for companies pursuing cross-border transactions into and out of Japan,” said Joseph Perella, Founding Partner and Chairman of PWP. “The client-centric culture we share provides the foundation for a highly productive partnership that will benefit our clients and our firms. This is a natural next step in the continuing evolution of our global advisory business, and we look forward to combining our deep sector expertise and reputation for truly independent thinking with Mizuho’s diverse Japanese client base and best-in-class execution.”

About Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities, a core subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, is a leading Japanese investment banking and securities firm. With its combined strength as a global investment bank backed by a nationwide client base in Japan and full-service securities business network, Mizuho Securities provides best-in-class professional services to its diverse array of individual and corporate clients with approximately 10,000 employees, 263 offices in Japan and 24 offices outside Japan as of Dec. 31, 2018. Mizuho Securities now provides global M&A support to clients with 140 M&A bankers in Tokyo, New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Mumbai. For more information on Mizuho Securities, please visit: http://www.mizuho-sc.com/english/index.html

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice and asset management services to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The Advisory business advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $13.4 billion. With approximately 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

