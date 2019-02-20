Mizuho Securities and Perella Weinberg Partners Form Strategic Collaboration

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (“Mizuho Securities”), a leading Japanese
investment banking and securities firm, and Perella Weinberg Partners
(“PWP”), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced the
signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on
cross-border M&A advisory involving Japanese companies.
Under the MOU, Mizuho Securities and PWP will provide strategic advice
to Japanese companies on cross-border M&A transactions in North America
and Europe, and to companies in North America, Europe and other areas
looking to pursue transactions in Japan.
Yasuto Hamanishi, Head of Global Investment Banking at Mizuho
Securities, stated, “Perella Weinberg Partners is recognized as a
trusted advisor, with leading franchises in the most attractive advisory
sectors and geographies. Access to the experience and expertise of PWP’s
bankers in mergers & acquisitions across a broad range of sectors in
North America, Europe and the Middle East will enhance Mizuho
Securities’ ability to deliver the highest-quality, tailored advice to
its premier Japanese client base. This collaboration will create new
opportunities for the clients of both companies as they benefit from our
combined decades of experience, deep industry insights and superior
market and regional intelligence. As part of the collaboration, Mizuho
Securities will second personnel to PWP.”
“This partnership will provide a unique advisory platform for companies
pursuing cross-border transactions into and out of Japan,” said Joseph
Perella, Founding Partner and Chairman of PWP. “The client-centric
culture we share provides the foundation for a highly productive
partnership that will benefit our clients and our firms. This is a
natural next step in the continuing evolution of our global advisory
business, and we look forward to combining our deep sector expertise and
reputation for truly independent thinking with Mizuho’s diverse Japanese
client base and best-in-class execution.”
About Mizuho Securities
Mizuho Securities, a core subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, is a
leading Japanese investment banking and securities firm. With its
combined strength as a global investment bank backed by a nationwide
client base in Japan and full-service securities business network,
Mizuho Securities provides best-in-class professional services to its
diverse array of individual and corporate clients with approximately
10,000 employees, 263 offices in Japan and 24 offices outside Japan as
of Dec. 31, 2018. Mizuho Securities now provides global M&A support to
clients with 140 M&A bankers in Tokyo, New York, London, Hong Kong,
Singapore, Beijing and Mumbai. For more information on Mizuho
Securities, please visit: http://www.mizuho-sc.com/english/index.html
About Perella Weinberg Partners
Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm,
providing strategic and financial advice and asset management services
to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and
governments. The Advisory business advises clients across a range of the
most active industry sectors and international markets. Together with
its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments
and managed assets of approximately $13.4 billion. With approximately
650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York,
Houston, London, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles,
Paris, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg
Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.
