Mkango Resources : Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2019

0
08/29/2019

Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2019

London / Vancouver: August 29, 2019
- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the 'Company' or 'Mkango') is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2019. The reports will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp).

For further information on Mkango, please contact:
Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer

UK: +44 207 3722 744
Canada: +1 403 444 5979
www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources

Alexander Lemon
President

Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe, Camilla Horsfall, Julia Tilley
UK: +44 207 138 3204

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood, Rob Collins
UK: +44 20 7186 9004; +44 20 7186 9001

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act') and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

Disclaimer

Mkango Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 06:30:03 UTC
