Mlegal Group : Adds Leading Legal Recruiter Melinda Wallman in London

Mlegal
Group, a premier legal search company, announced today that Melinda
Wallman, one of London’s top legal recruiters, has joined as a partner.
She was previously a longtime partner at Major, Lindsey & Africa, where
she founded its London and Hong Kong offices. She will be based in
Mlegal’s London office.
Wallman will work closely with office Managing Partner Andy
Russell to build Mlegal’s local business, focusing on partner
recruitment into top U.S. and international law firms in London and
Western Europe. She will continue to assist corporations and investment
funds with general counsel and other senior lawyer searches.
Addressing the need for law firms to improve their recruitment and
integration of partners across borders, Mlegal is building one
close-knit team of highly experienced recruiters to serve transatlantic
clients. Mlegal will be announcing the arrival of additional experienced
recruiters in the coming months.
“I’ve been impressed with Mlegal’s momentum and success focusing on
partner and team searches in the U.S. and Europe, and the way Mlegal
recruiters work as one transatlantic team. That’s what top-tier law
firms are looking for, particularly in the alternative asset management
space where cross-border alignment is crucial. It is just as important
for business development and deal execution as it is for lateral partner
hiring and integration,” said Wallman. “I am grateful for the
opportunities and friendships MLA has given me over the last 20 years,
and am now ready to build something a bit different and be a part of the
Mlegal team.”
“We are putting together a top team of recruiters as well as research
and support staff here in London, and Melinda’s arrival is hugely
significant,” said Russell. “I am really looking forward to working
together to expand our London footprint and to strengthen further our
international recruiting capability.”
"Having had the pleasure of knowing Melinda for over 15 years, I am
thrilled that she has chosen Mlegal for the next phase of her career,
and we could not be more excited about the possibilities her arrival
creates for the company, and our clients in the UK and globally,” said
CEO Joe
Macrae. “Melinda immediately and substantially strengthens our legal
recruiting footprint in London and EMEA.”
Wallman has placed partners and teams at numerous global firms, and has
placed general counsel and other senior corporate counsel with Fortune
and FTSE 100 companies, alternative asset management funds and other
financial institutions. She has opened offices for law firms in London,
Cologne, Hong Kong, Munich, Shanghai and Singapore.
Wallman has been a strong advocate for gender diversity in the legal
profession, and earlier this year she founded XX Advantage Ltd to
advance female lawyers’ careers. Her main project to date is a recently
launched returnship programme, the Reignite
Academy. She is also Co-Vice-Chair, International, for the Women in
Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF), launching its London chapter in 2015.
“It was important to me to join a firm where diversity is a core value
and where every search is treated as a diversity search,” Wallman stated.
About Mlegal Group
Founded in 2001, Mlegal has grown from its San Francisco Bay Area
origins to become an internationally recognized elite legal search
practice representing many of the most successful and innovative law
firms in the United States and Europe. Mlegal also regularly conducts
select general counsel and other executive-level in-house legal searches
for major corporations. The company has offices in New York, London,
Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Houston. To learn more about Mlegal,
visit www.mlegalgroup.com.
