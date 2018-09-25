Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mlegal Group : Adds Leading Legal Recruiter Melinda Wallman in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 09:02am CEST

Wallman’s arrival further strengthens Mlegal’s transatlantic capability, reinforces its emergence as a top-tier player in London.

Mlegal Group, a premier legal search company, announced today that Melinda Wallman, one of London’s top legal recruiters, has joined as a partner. She was previously a longtime partner at Major, Lindsey & Africa, where she founded its London and Hong Kong offices. She will be based in Mlegal’s London office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005210/en/

Melinda Wallman, Partner, Mlegal Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Melinda Wallman, Partner, Mlegal Group (Photo: Business Wire)

Wallman will work closely with office Managing Partner Andy Russell to build Mlegal’s local business, focusing on partner recruitment into top U.S. and international law firms in London and Western Europe. She will continue to assist corporations and investment funds with general counsel and other senior lawyer searches.

Addressing the need for law firms to improve their recruitment and integration of partners across borders, Mlegal is building one close-knit team of highly experienced recruiters to serve transatlantic clients. Mlegal will be announcing the arrival of additional experienced recruiters in the coming months.

“I’ve been impressed with Mlegal’s momentum and success focusing on partner and team searches in the U.S. and Europe, and the way Mlegal recruiters work as one transatlantic team. That’s what top-tier law firms are looking for, particularly in the alternative asset management space where cross-border alignment is crucial. It is just as important for business development and deal execution as it is for lateral partner hiring and integration,” said Wallman. “I am grateful for the opportunities and friendships MLA has given me over the last 20 years, and am now ready to build something a bit different and be a part of the Mlegal team.”

“We are putting together a top team of recruiters as well as research and support staff here in London, and Melinda’s arrival is hugely significant,” said Russell. “I am really looking forward to working together to expand our London footprint and to strengthen further our international recruiting capability.”

"Having had the pleasure of knowing Melinda for over 15 years, I am thrilled that she has chosen Mlegal for the next phase of her career, and we could not be more excited about the possibilities her arrival creates for the company, and our clients in the UK and globally,” said CEO Joe Macrae. “Melinda immediately and substantially strengthens our legal recruiting footprint in London and EMEA.”

Wallman has placed partners and teams at numerous global firms, and has placed general counsel and other senior corporate counsel with Fortune and FTSE 100 companies, alternative asset management funds and other financial institutions. She has opened offices for law firms in London, Cologne, Hong Kong, Munich, Shanghai and Singapore.

Wallman has been a strong advocate for gender diversity in the legal profession, and earlier this year she founded XX Advantage Ltd to advance female lawyers’ careers. Her main project to date is a recently launched returnship programme, the Reignite Academy. She is also Co-Vice-Chair, International, for the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF), launching its London chapter in 2015.

“It was important to me to join a firm where diversity is a core value and where every search is treated as a diversity search,” Wallman stated.

About Mlegal Group

Founded in 2001, Mlegal has grown from its San Francisco Bay Area origins to become an internationally recognized elite legal search practice representing many of the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States and Europe. Mlegal also regularly conducts select general counsel and other executive-level in-house legal searches for major corporations. The company has offices in New York, London, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Houston. To learn more about Mlegal, visit www.mlegalgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aCMC MARKETS' : shares fall after net income warning
RE
09:20aCO.DON AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:19aSTANDARD CHARTERED : We’ve announced further steps to support the Paris Agreement on climate change
PU
09:19aBUWOG AG : Results for the first three months of the abbreviated 2018 financial year
PU
09:19aEXILLON ENERGY : August Production Report
PU
09:16aMajority of UK Law Firms Aren’t Investing in Technology Fast Enough to Meet Client Demands
GL
09:15aZENDESK : Rancard Launches R2 on Zendesk Inc.To Drive AI-Powered Customer Engagement
AQ
09:15aSWEDBANK : Blackstone says ready to compete with SEB, Swedbank in Baltics
AQ
09:15aSQUIRE MINING : Announces Samsung Electronics as Foundry Partner to Manufacture ASIC Chips
AQ
09:15aCHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC : . Enters into the Cannabis Infused Beverage sector
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
2DIGITAL REALTY TRUST : DIGITAL REALTY : Prices Common Stock Offering
3TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.