Mnuchin Comments on Brexit and Debt Ceiling at House Hearing

04/09/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

By Kate Davidson

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers Tuesday that U.S. financial institutions were prepared for the prospect of a disorderly Brexit, but said it would likely cause significant market and trade disruptions.

"We need to be prepared for a hard Brexit as a very realistic outcome," Mr. Mnuchin said at a House hearing on the international financial system.

Mr. Mnuchin said he had met several weeks ago with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond on a trip to London to discuss the situation. He emphasized he has been working closely over the past two months with financial regulators to ensure U.S. banks are prepared for a hard Brexit, and emphasized the Treasury is carefully monitoring the situation.

"We've encouraged both parties to see if they can find a resolution that works," he said, referring to the EU and U.K.

European leaders were preparing Tuesday to grant Mrs. May more time to win support in Parliament for an agreement to leave the European Union, after she asked for a second delay until June 30. British lawmakers have rejected Mrs. May's Brexit deal three times.

Without an extension, the U.K. could leave the bloc as soon as Friday, which could trigger serious economic damage to Britain and several EU countries.

Mr. Mnuchin also said Tuesday President Trump would like Congress to pass legislation to raise the federal borrowing limit as soon as possible, and said Mr. Trump has encouraged him to reach out to Democrats and Republicans about resolving the issue.

Asked if Mr. Trump may use the debt ceiling as leverage to force Congress to provide funding for barriers along the southern border, Mr. Mnuchin said the president "has no interest in holding this hostage to any issue."

The federal borrowing limit, which was suspended last year as part of a two-year budget agreement, was reinstated on March 2. The Treasury began using extraordinary measures at that time to conserve cash and keep making on-time payments to bondholders, federal benefit recipients and others.

Mr. Mnuchin declined to say when those measures may run out. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the Treasury can keep paying the government's bills on time until late September or early October, around the same time the government's current funding expires.

"This is something that is very important to our national debt and our national credit," Mr. Mnuchin said, adding that a debt default "would be quite disastrous."

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

