Mnuchin : Payroll Tax Cut Won't Be in Senate Republican Coronavirus Relief Bill -- Update

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans won't include a payroll tax cut, a measure long sought by President Trump, in the coronavirus relief legislation they are planning to release publicly on Thursday amid opposition from lawmakers of both parties.

"It won't be in the base bill," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a Thursday interview with CNBC, adding that the measure could be included in future coronavirus relief bills.

Mr. Mnuchin said the president preferred that the legislation include direct payments to the public, arguing that such a measure offers more immediate benefits to people struggling as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"He wants to get money into people's pockets now because we need to reopen the economy," Mr. Mnuchin said, referring to the president. "One of the issues I think you know about the payroll tax cut is people get that money over time. So, the president's preference is to make sure that we send out direct payments quickly."

Mr. Trump has argued in favor of a payroll tax cut for months, despite reluctance from members of his own party to embrace the proposal. But he began signaling publicly this week that he was aware the policy faced headwinds in Congress. "We're talking about a lot of things, not just the payroll-tax cut," Mr. Trump said earlier this week.

Still, Republicans' decision not to include the measure in their coming legislation marked a defeat for the president at the hands of members of his own party, who are often reluctant to break with him publicly.

Economists and lawmakers in both parties were skeptical about a payroll tax cut, saying it would be inefficient at this moment because it isn't targeted at the problems in the labor market. They said it wouldn't provide a large enough incentive for hiring and retaining workers and that it would do little for those who aren't working.

There is bipartisan support for expanding a different incentive created in March -- a tax credit for retaining workers that offers a larger subsidy per worker but is only available to employers forced to close or suffering significant revenue declines.

--Richard Rubin contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com