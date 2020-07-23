Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mnuchin : Payroll Tax Cut Won't Be in Senate Republican Coronavirus Relief Bill -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 09:58am EDT

By Andrew Restuccia

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans won't include a payroll tax cut, a measure long sought by President Trump, in the coronavirus relief legislation they are planning to release publicly on Thursday amid opposition from lawmakers of both parties.

"It won't be in the base bill," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during a Thursday interview with CNBC, adding that the measure could be included in future coronavirus relief bills.

Mr. Mnuchin said the president preferred that the legislation include direct payments to the public, arguing that such a measure offers more immediate benefits to people struggling as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic.

"He wants to get money into people's pockets now because we need to reopen the economy," Mr. Mnuchin said, referring to the president. "One of the issues I think you know about the payroll tax cut is people get that money over time. So, the president's preference is to make sure that we send out direct payments quickly."

Mr. Trump has argued in favor of a payroll tax cut for months, despite reluctance from members of his own party to embrace the proposal. But he began signaling publicly this week that he was aware the policy faced headwinds in Congress. "We're talking about a lot of things, not just the payroll-tax cut," Mr. Trump said earlier this week.

Still, Republicans' decision not to include the measure in their coming legislation marked a defeat for the president at the hands of members of his own party, who are often reluctant to break with him publicly.

Economists and lawmakers in both parties were skeptical about a payroll tax cut, saying it would be inefficient at this moment because it isn't targeted at the problems in the labor market. They said it wouldn't provide a large enough incentive for hiring and retaining workers and that it would do little for those who aren't working.

There is bipartisan support for expanding a different incentive created in March -- a tax credit for retaining workers that offers a larger subsidy per worker but is only available to employers forced to close or suffering significant revenue declines.

--Richard Rubin contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Restuccia at Andrew.Restuccia@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aEuro zone consumer confidence falls to -15.0 in July
RE
10:06aEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Ledende næstformand Valdis Dombrovskis' udtalelse til pressen om 1,2 mia. EUR i makrofinansiel bistand til Ukraine
PU
10:03aUNITED STATES : CB Leading Index worse than estimates at 2.0%
10:03aEUROZONE : Consumer Confidence worse than estimates at -15
10:02aEuro zone July consumer confidence worse than expected
RE
09:59aU.S. SEC chief 'worries' about retail investors trying to get rich quick
RE
09:58aMNUCHIN : Payroll Tax Cut Won't Be in Senate Republican Coronavirus Relief Bill -- Update
DJ
09:57aU.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism
DJ
09:47aTwitter shares rise on record yearly growth in daily users
RE
09:46aC$ softer as a rise in U.S. jobless claims lifts bruised U.S. dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4GOLD : Gold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
5BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group