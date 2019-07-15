Mnuchin Says Agreement Close With Congressional Leaders on Debt Ceiling -- 3rd Update

By Kate Davidson and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was "very close" to reaching a deal with congressional leaders to raise the federal borrowing limit and set overall spending levels for the next two years.

Mr. Mnuchin has been negotiating directly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) over an agreement to lift or suspend the debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has urged lawmakers to address the borrowing limit before leaving for their August recess to avoid the possibility of the government running out of cash in early September.

Mr. Mnuchin said Monday that both the Democrats and Republicans would prefer to pair the debt-ceiling suspension with a two-year deal to set spending levels for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

"I'm very hopeful we can come to an agreement quickly," Mr. Mnuchin told reporters at a White House briefing on cryptocurrency regulation.

The Treasury Department has warned lawmakers since May that it may exhaust its ability to keep paying the government's bills some time in late summer, though other forecasts pegged the date for later in the fall. A new estimate last week that suggested the so-called X date could fall in early September -- before Congress returns from its August recess -- renewed pressure on officials in both parties to reach a deal before lawmakers begin leaving town on July 26.

Mr. Mnuchin and Mrs. Pelosi spoke several times last week and over the weekend. They spoke again Monday by phone and brought "further clarity to their respective positions," according to an aide for Mrs. Pelosi. The pair agreed to speak again Tuesday. Mr. Mnuchin is leaving Washington for the G-7 finance ministerial meeting in Chantilly, France, on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a letter Saturday to Mr. Mnuchin, Mrs. Pelosi called for equal increases in baseline funding for military and nonmilitary programs, a concept known as parity. She also said any budget deal must also include an additional $22 billion over the next two fiscal years to pay for an overhaul of the Department of Veterans Affairs health-care system passed last year.

Lawmakers have regularly reached two-year agreements to raise overall funding levels since President Obama and Congress agreed to lower federal spending to resolve a 2011 dispute over raising the debt ceiling. The most recent agreement expires at the end of September. Without a new one, nonmilitary spending would be cut by $55 billion and military spending by $71 billion, compared with fiscal year 2019 levels, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Mr. Mnuchin said during his news conference that the administration would seek to fund all necessary programs. "The president very much cares about the VA," Mr. Mnuchin said. "We will make sure there is enough money to support the military and what we need to do with the military, the VA, and everyone else."

Mr. Mnuchin also said any agreement to raise spending limits should include efforts to pay for, or offset, those increases.

The last spending agreement, reached in 2018, raised spending levels by roughly $300 billion above the 2011 limits over two years and was partially offset by about $38 billion in cuts and small revenue increases.

"We want to do a two-year deal," he said. "There are typically offsets that have been negotiated as part of these deals, that's been done every single time."

Mr. Mnuchin emphasized he believed the debt limit would ultimately be raised or suspended before the drop-dead deadline in early September.

If the government can't borrow more money, the U.S. could be unable to meet all of its obligations, including salaries, benefits and potentially interest payments on federal debt. Such a default could have severe financial and economic consequences, policy makers have warned.

