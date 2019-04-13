Mnuchin Says Trade Talks Near Final Round

By Josh Zumbrun

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday the U.S. and China are continuing to make progress on trade talks and "getting close to the final round of concluding issues."

Mr. Mnuchin said he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would have two telephone calls this coming week with their Chinese counterparts to work on a narrowing set of issues. He added that the officials are "discussing whether more in-person meetings are necessary."

Speaking to reporters at the conclusion of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, Mr. Mnuchin said China and the U.S. had agreed their deal will have "real enforcement on both sides, including a detailed enforcement office on both sides with significant resources."

Mr. Mnuchin has made several statements this week about the progress toward finding a framework for enforcement and an agreement that would limit China's ability to manipulate its currency.

"I don't want to get into the details of the negotiations, specifically on tariffs," Mr. Mnuchin said. But he added some new details on enforcement, saying "there are certain commitments the U.S. is making in this agreement and there are certain commitments that China is making. And I would expect the enforcement works in both directions."

As part of the deal, Washington is also making certain bilateral commitments, Mr. Mnuchin said, without providing details on those commitments. They include "certain things we do today already that we are reaffirming," he said.

During his meetings this week on the sidelines of the IMF meetings, Mr. Mnuchin said he had updated many finance ministers about the progress of the talks this week.

He told reporters he also had discussed the crisis in Venezuela with many finance ministries. A group of finance ministers, including those of Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and others, met to discuss how the international community could support an economic recovery in Venezuela.

Mr. Mnuchin said many ministries were working on a plan to create a $10 billion trade-finance facility that could be made available for a new government in Venezuela. The U.S. has supported the efforts of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to wrest control of the government from Nicolás Maduro, whose January re-election hasn't been recognized by the U.S. and dozens of other countries.

The Treasury secretary said talks have also started with the IMF and World Bank about providing financial support to Venezuela. The two organizations haven't been able to provide that support yet because of rules that preclude offering financial assistance until there is a widely recognized government in place.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com