Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal

10/13/2018 | 06:27am CEST

By Joshua Zumbrun

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is encouraging a meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping to address trade tensions, but that no final decision has been made on a potential summit.

Mr. Mnuchin said that issues about China's currency will have to be included in any trade discussions, and that the nation must commit to serious structural reforms.

"Obviously the currency issue is an important issue for us in trade and will be part of our trade discussions. We want to make sure that depreciation is not being used for competitive purposes on trade," he said.

Mr. Mnuchin said that he had "productive conversations" with Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China, and that "they emphasized to me that it is not in their interest to see the RMB continue to depreciate."

Potential damage to the global economy from the trade tensions was a frequent topic at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, which Mr. Mnuchin was attending in Bali this week. Asked about the potential damage from the tensions, Mr. Mnuchin said it was "all the more reason why China should be incented to try to address these issues."

Mr. Mnuchin also addressed his attendance at a coming conference in Saudi Arabia. Many participants in a conference called Riyadh's "Davos in the Desert" have been canceling their participation after Turkish authorities alleged Saudi Arabia orchestrated the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey.

"For now I am" planning to attend, Mr. Mnuchin said, but "if more information comes out over the next week I will obviously take that into account."

Mr. Mnuchin said that he wanted to express "concerns for Mr. Khashoggi and his family" and that he "looks forward to getting results of this investigation" into his disappearance.

