Mnuchin Says a Trump-Xi Trade Summit Is No Done Deal -- Update

By Joshua Zumbrun

BALI, INDONESIA--Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is pushing for a summit between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping to address the trade tensions, but that no final decision has been made to hold the meeting.

Mr. Mnuchin said "for the moment, there's no preconditions" being requested from China for a potential summit in Buenos Aires next month.

But he said issues to do with China's currency will have to be included in any trade discussions and the nation must commit to serious structural reforms.

"Obviously the currency issue is an important issue for us in trade and will be part of our trade discussions," he told reporters. "We want to make sure that depreciation is not being used for competitive purposes on trade."

Mr. Mnuchin said he met this week with Yi Gang, the governor of the People's Bank of China. He said they had "productive conversations" and the Chinese "emphasized to me that it is not in their interest to see the RMB continue to depreciate."

China's currency has fallen about 6% against the dollar this year. The U.S. has repeatedly considered designating China a "currency manipulator" for trying to weaken its currency to cheapen--and thus boost--its exports. The Treasury's official biannual report that is used to formally designate a country as a currency manipulator is expected in coming days.

China's assurance to Mr. Mnuchin that it wouldn't seek to lower its exchange rate further could help ease the tensions about currency issues.

The U.S.-China trade tensions have weighed heavily in discussions at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group, which Mr. Mnuchin was attending in Bali this week. The IMF lowered its forecasts for global economic growth and global trade, and said rising tariffs were one factor damaging the global economy.

The potential summit between Mr. Trump and Mr. Xi could take place at a broader summit of world leaders from the Group of 20 nations in Argentina, which is scheduled for the end of November. Argentina's Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne said he thought the G-20 could "play a role in providing the ground for discussion."

Mr. Dujovne said the G-20, which also met this week in Bali, agreed on the "the need to resolve tensions," further suggesting a supportive backdrop for a summit.

Asked about the potential economic damage from trade tensions, Mr. Mnuchin said it was "all the more reason why China should be incented to try to address these issues."

Mr. Mnuchin also addressed his attendance at a coming conference in Saudi Arabia, called Riyadh's "Davos in the Desert." Many planning to attend have been canceling after Turkish authorities alleged Saudi Arabia orchestrated the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

"For now, I am" planning to attend, Mr. Mnuchin said, but "if more information comes out over the next week I will obviously take that into account."

Mr. Mnuchin said he wanted to express "concerns for Mr. Khashoggi and his family" and he "looks forward to getting results of this investigation" into the journalist's disappearance.

While his remarks indicate U.S. officials haven't accepted Turkey's allegations Mr. Khashoggi was murdered, Mr. Mnuchin said U.S. relations with Turkey were improving.

He said the U.S. was grateful Turkey released an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, who had been detained for two years on terrorism charges that the U.S. said were completely unwarranted and unsupported by evidence.

Mr. Mnuchin said lifting U.S. sanctions on Turkey, following the release, was "something we'll look at."

