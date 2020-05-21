Mnuchin : Strong Likelihood We'll Need Another Stimulus Package

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. economy "will be great again" in 2021, a day after the Congressional Budget Office forecast that unemployment will remain elevated through the end of next year.

Mr. Mnuchin said Thursday that the recession caused by efforts to contain the novel coronavirus will likely bottom out in the second quarter -- a view shared by many economists -- and predicted a "gigantic increase" in output in the fourth quarter.

He reiterated the preference of the Trump administration and Senate Republicans to hold off on approving additional support for the economy, though he said there's a "strong likelihood" more will be needed.

"With the great advancement in medical progress in killing this virus we expect our economy will be great again next year," Mr. Mnuchin said in a virtual event hosted by The Hill.

The Treasury secretary's comments came as economists and other policy makers grow increasingly somber about the economic outlook beyond the current quarter, which is widely expected to see the largest decline in output since the Great Depression. The Congressional Budget Office projected Wednesday that the unemployment rate, which shot up to 14.7% last month, would remain at 8.6% at the end of 2021. That's more than double the 3.5% level seen in February.

Since March, Congress has passed economic-relief packages expected to inject more than $3 trillion into the economy. But with health experts cautioning against a full-fledged reopening of restaurants, stores and tourism, many economists believe more aid will be needed to prevent further layoffs by businesses and governments hit by declining tax revenues.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed an additional $3 trillion relief package last week that Republicans say they are unlikely to take up in the Senate. Mr. Mnuchin said Thursday the House bill "obviously is a partisan bill, so that's not something we're focusing on at the moment."

He suggested the Trump administration would want to modify a provision in the Cares Act that provides an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits to laid-off workers because it allows many low-income employees to receive more money than they did working.

"I think there is a strong likelihood we will need another bill," Mr. Mnuchin said. "But we just have $3 trillion we're pumping into the economy, and we're going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly how we need to spend more money and if we need to do that."

Mr. Mnuchin defended the administration's handling of the Paycheck Protection Program, a hallmark element of the enacted relief packages, which provide forgivable loans to small businesses.

He said a Trump administration rule requiring recipients to use 75% of the money on payroll costs, rather than rent or bills, was consistent with the law passed by Congress. Companies struggling to meet additional overhead costs, he said, can apply for other loans through the Small Business Administration.

Mr. Mnuchin also expressed reluctance to disclose PPP loans that are made to privately held companies, citing "proprietary information" concerns.

"I think in the PPP it does not require disclosure," he said. "There is proprietary information because it's tied off of payroll...that should not be in the public domain."