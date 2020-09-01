Mnuchin: Treasury to disclose details on eviction moratorium for U.S. renters

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday the Trump administration was set
to disclose details of an eviction moratorium later in the day.
Mnuchin told a U.S. House of Representatives panel the
guidelines were to ensure people "don't get thrown out of their
rental homes" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mnuchin called the action a "real moratorium" and urged the
U.S. Congress to provide rental assistance.
Mnuchin said the "significant actions" would impact "close
to the 40 million renters."
He added: "You will see rolled out ... specific guidelines
that I think you'll appreciate are quite significant on allowing
moratoriums for people who certify, that they can't make their
rental payments due to coronavirus related issues."
In July, a firm estimated more than $21.5 billion in
past-due rent is owed by Americans.
Over the spring and early summer, as unemployment surged to
levels unseen since the aftermath of the 1930s Great Depression,
a patchwork of federal, state and local eviction bans kept
renters in homes who could not make payments.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a
bill in May that would extend enhanced jobless aid through
January and allocated $100 billion for rental assistance. It
would also have extended the federal ban on evictions for up to
one year.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom
Brown)