Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mnuchin: Treasury to disclose details on eviction moratorium for U.S. renters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday the Trump administration was set to disclose details of an eviction moratorium later in the day.

Mnuchin told a U.S. House of Representatives panel the guidelines were to ensure people "don't get thrown out of their rental homes" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin called the action a "real moratorium" and urged the U.S. Congress to provide rental assistance.

Mnuchin said the "significant actions" would impact "close to the 40 million renters."

He added: "You will see rolled out ... specific guidelines that I think you'll appreciate are quite significant on allowing moratoriums for people who certify, that they can't make their rental payments due to coronavirus related issues."

In July, a firm estimated more than $21.5 billion in past-due rent is owed by Americans.

Over the spring and early summer, as unemployment surged to levels unseen since the aftermath of the 1930s Great Depression, a patchwork of federal, state and local eviction bans kept renters in homes who could not make payments.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill in May that would extend enhanced jobless aid through January and allocated $100 billion for rental assistance. It would also have extended the federal ban on evictions for up to one year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom Brown)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pMsci all country world index hits intraday record
RE
03:57pNIH Says Convalescent Plasma Shouldn't Be Considered Standard Of Care For Treatment Of Patients With COVID-19
RE
03:56pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:53pEuro retreats after breaking through $1.20, dollar ticks up
RE
03:46pU.S. to send millions of rapid COVID-19 tests to states to support school reopening, other tasks
RE
03:40pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT : HUD Announces Disaster Assistance for Victims of Hurricane Laura
PU
03:35pCanadian dollar pulls back from eight-month high as greenback rallies
RE
03:33pU.S. manufacturing activity strongest in nearly two years in August
RE
03:30pThousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, U.S. House panel finds
RE
03:30pMNUCHIN : Treasury to disclose details on eviction moratorium for U.S. renters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5GOLD : Gold rises to two-week high as dollar stumbles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group