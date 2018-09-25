Mnuchin's Fight With Activists Inspired Community -2

In the following weeks, the bankers held more meetings. At one meeting with the Greenlining Institute, another anti-redlining organization, Mr. Otting said groups opposing the merger couldn't expect any donations from the bank, Greenlining's director says. The group sent a public letter to then-Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen and other top Fed officials urging them to "investigate and verify Mr. Otting's threat." Mr. Otting declined to comment.

Ms. Gonzalez's group met with OneWest. CRC wanted the bank to commit more than 25% of its California deposits to CRA loans, investments and grants, or about $3.6 billion annually. It eventually cut its request to around 20% of deposits -- in line with what some other banks planning mergers had committed after discussions with CRC.

Mr. Otting told the activists there was no way the bank could commit that much. OneWest executives felt they couldn't ramp up lending volume that quickly. With no deal in sight, CRC decided to fight.

It led a group of protesters to the bank's headquarters. CRC and other groups started petitions against the merger that got more than 22,000 signatures. Regulators started asking questions about the activists' allegations.

Mr. Otting set up a website for people to send a form letter to bank regulators supporting the merger. About 2,100 were sent, including one from Mr. Otting's mother.

CRC pushed regulators for a public hearing. A few weeks before it was held, the banks released a new plan promising to make $5 billion in CRA loans, investments and grants at the combined bank over four years. It was less than what the activists wanted.

Regulators eventually approved the merger on the condition the bank submit a revised CRA plan that gave more detail about how the merged operation would provide the $5 billion in funding over four years.

Later, when President Trump nominated Messrs. Mnuchin and Otting to their current government positions, CRC protested. It tagged Mr. Mnuchin the "foreclosure king" and brought borrowers to speak on a panel with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.).

After Mr. Mnuchin became Treasury secretary, his staff started drafting a report to set the Trump administration's agenda for bank regulation. It initially focused on rolling back parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, people familiar with the matter say.

Mr. Mnuchin instructed staff to add a section on updating CRA rules, these people say. A later Treasury report on CRA ordered up by Mr. Mnuchin suggested changes that, among other things, could strip community groups of their leverage around deals.

Community groups and banks alike want the CRA updated, but they disagree on what the changes should be.

In public remarks and in the August document that formally began the rule-change process, Mr. Otting has outlined plans for standardized CRA scores. They would be reported regularly like other metrics, such as loans and deposits. If the scores are above a certain level, banks would be considered compliant. That could deprive community groups leverage to extract concessions.

The OCC also floated ideas for expanding the activities that qualify for CRA credit and changing the geographic scope of the tests. Such changes could transform the way banks make loans, investments and donations in lower-income areas.

