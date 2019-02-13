Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks as deadline looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 09:53pm EST
U.S and China trade talks in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was "looking forward" to trade talks with China, as the two sides began high-level discussions in Beijing aimed at resolving a tariff war ahead of a March 1 deadline for a deal.

The talks, scheduled to run through Friday, follow three days of deputy-level meetings to work out technical details, including a mechanism for enforcing any trade agreement.

"Looking forward to discussions today," Mnuchin told reporters without elaborating as he left his hotel.

He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opened the meetings shortly afterward at the Diaoyutai state guest house with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of imports from China are scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if the two sides don't reach a deal by the deadline, increasing pressure and costs in sectors from consumer electronics to agriculture.

While advisers to U.S. President Donald Trump have described March 1 as a "hard deadline", the president has said a delay was possible though he preferred not to do so. He told reporters on Wednesday that the negotiations had been progressing "very well".

Trump has said he did not expect to meet with Xi prior to March 1, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has raised the possibility of a meeting between the leaders at the president's personal retreat at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky said on Wednesday that the two presidents were expected to meet "sometime in March," but no dates were set.

The Chinese government has offered few details about the state of negotiations this week.

The United States has used tariffs as leverage to demand Beijing make major structural policy changes, including ending the forced transfer of American trade secrets, fully enforcing intellectual property rights, and curbing industrial subsidies.

But China has denied accusations of trade abuses. While Chinese officials have repeatedly pledged to improve market access for foreign investors, few experts expect Beijing to agree to anything that would force fundamental changes to what Washington complains is its state-led approach to trade.

China's nationalist state-run Global Times tabloid said in an editorial late on Wednesday that though Washington had started the trade fight, it "was now more willing to reach an agreement".

"China will never harm its fundamental interests. The policy has been tested by the trade war and we have seen the change in Washington's attitude," the paper said.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait & Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51pIndonesia seen again having big trade deficit in January - Reuters Poll
RE
10:38pAsia offers muted cheer as China trade beats forecasts
RE
10:17pJapan's GDP rebounds from quake, floods but trade war hangs over 2019
RE
09:54pChina, U.S. start high-level trade talks in Beijing - Xinhua
RE
09:53pMnuchin says 'looking forward' to China trade talks as deadline looms
RE
09:26pU.S. Tax Revenues Fall, Deficit Widens in Wake of New Tax Law--4th Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pOil rises on hopes for U.S.-China trade spat breakthrough
RE
08:47pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Partners Help Boost Health Services in Kainantu, PNG
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Newer businesses drive Cisco's earnings beat; shares rise
3ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
4OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE LIMITED : - 2019 Half-Year Financial Results Briefing
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : DESCRIPTION:Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.