MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Business Route 60 in Stoddard County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Business Route 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced with a 12 foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface the roadway.
This section of roadway is located from Route 25 to Arvin Road/ the south outer road 60 in Dexter, Mo.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Sept. 10 through Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
