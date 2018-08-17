MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Chip Seals Planned for Routes in Warren County

For more information, please contact Marisa Christy-Kerns, sr. communications specialist, at (660) 385-8257.

MACON - Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be doing a chip seal overlay on the following routes in Warren County.

Warren County Route H- Aug. 29, one lane traffic from the South Outer Road to Warren County Route M. Work will be completed between 6:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day.

Interstate 70 North Outer Road & South Outer Road- Aug. 30, one lane traffic Warren County Route F/J (MM199) to the St. Charles County line. Work will be completed between 6:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. that day.

MoDOT crews plan to seal the roadway with an oil-and-rock mixture. Drivers are urged to slow down, obey flaggers, observe the work zone speed limit and watch for loose rock. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.