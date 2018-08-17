MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Roadwork Planned for Routes in Lewis County

For more information contact Gerri Jeffries, communications specialist, 573-248-2465

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be pavement patching and repairs in Lewis County. Please see below for dates and locations.

Lewis Co Route Z - August 21, one lane traffic from Missouri 16 to Route V. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route N - August 22, one lane traffic from 310 Street to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route BB - August 22, one lane traffic from Route C to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route F - August 23, one lane traffic from Route E to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route E - August 23, one lane traffic from Route K to Missouri Route 81. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route V - August 27, one lane traffic from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route J - August 28, one lane traffic from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route C - August 29, one lane traffic from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Missouri Route 81 - August 30, one lane traffic from Route Z in Clark County to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.