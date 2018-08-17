Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Roadwork Planned for Routes in Lewis County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 02:01am CEST

For more information contact Gerri Jeffries, communications specialist, 573-248-2465

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, MoDOT crews will be pavement patching and repairs in Lewis County. Please see below for dates and locations.

Lewis Co Route Z - August 21, one lane traffic from Missouri 16 to Route V. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route N - August 22, one lane traffic from 310 Street to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route BB - August 22, one lane traffic from Route C to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route F - August 23, one lane traffic from Route E to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route E - August 23, one lane traffic from Route K to Missouri Route 81. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route V - August 27, one lane traffic from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route J - August 28, one lane traffic from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Route C - August 29, one lane traffic from U.S. Route 61 to Missouri Route 6. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Lewis Co Missouri Route 81 - August 30, one lane traffic from Route Z in Clark County to Missouri Route 16. Work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Please remember to always obey all work zone signs and personnel. Also, please put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.

Disclaimer

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 00:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:11aUNIVERSITY OF QUEENSLAND : New treatment for iron overload on trial
PU
02:01aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : Roadwork Planned for Routes in Lewis County
PU
01:57aEXCLUSIVE : OxyContin maker Purdue taps financial restructuring adviser - sources
RE
01:46aAFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : New Dairy Revenue Protection Program Available
PU
01:21aLONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE : & Foster’s Leisure World Plaza Office to Host Food Drive
PU
01:11aCanada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
RE
01:11aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : ICGA Recognizes Members Receiving the 2018 Iowa Farm Environmental Leaders Award
PU
01:06aNvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
RE
12:36aGREAT PLAINS MANUFACTURING : releases new peanut planter meter
PU
12:36aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : ‘Journal Tribune’ publishes timely article by nursing faculty Donna Hyde on older adults and summer heat
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
3TESLA : TESLA : sues Ontario over canceled electric vehicle rebate
4Canada regulator greenlights construction of part of oil pipeline
5AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REI : AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP : Announces August 2018 U.S. D..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.