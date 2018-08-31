MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Route Z to Be Reopened in Boone County

For more information, contact MoDOT Communications Manager Lisa Cox at (573) 522-3375.
Contractors plan to re-open Boone County Route Z north of Interstate 70 by 5 p.m. today. The road was closed due to intersection and pavement permit work by Emery Sapp & Sons.
The turn lane into Enterprise Drive will remain closed until approximately September 7.
For more information about these projects or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.
###
Disclaimer
MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 17:41:02 UTC