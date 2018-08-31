MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Route Z to Be Reopened in Boone County

For more information, contact MoDOT Communications Manager Lisa Cox at (573) 522-3375.

Contractors plan to re-open Boone County Route Z north of Interstate 70 by 5 p.m. today. The road was closed due to intersection and pavement permit work by Emery Sapp & Sons.

The turn lane into Enterprise Drive will remain closed until approximately September 7.

For more information about these projects or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.

