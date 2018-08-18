Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 12:06am CEST

Where: Route V bridge over Pecan Creek north of Foster

When: 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 17

What: Route V/Pecan Creek bridge OPEN to traffic

Background:

Route V/Pecan Creek bridge closed the week of June 4 so contractor crews could replace the driving surface with a new, slightly wider driving surface.

Route V/Marais Des River Bridge remains CLOSED while the contractor replaces it with a new bridge. There is no signed detour. Drivers should use alternate routes. The contractor expects to have this bridge re-opened to traffic by mid-September.

(Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule)

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

Disclaimer

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 22:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:06aCITY OF SAN GABRIEL CA : New girders arrive at the Alhambra Wash Bridge
PU
12:06aMODOT MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic
PU
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17USTR doubles length of tariff hearing on $200 billion of China goods
RE
08/17Turkey's lira falls 3 percent, Trump won't take pastor's detention 'sitting down'
RE
08/17NATIONAL BIODIESEL BOARD : NBB Shows Higher 2020 Biodiesel Volumes Are Achievable in Comments on Annual RFS Rule
PU
08/17U.S. and China Plot Road Map to Resolve Their Trade Dispute -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/17NATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending August 17, 2018
PU
08/17Venezuelans rush to shop, fill tanks before monetary overhaul
RE
08/17U S ALCOHOL AND TOBACCO TAX AND TRADE BUREAU : TTB Newsletter for August 17, 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS : SKYWORKS : Closes Acquisition of Smart Interface Innovator Avnera Corporation
2PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC : PENN NATIONAL GAMING : becomes first Pa. casino to seek sports betting certificate
3FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Date for the Release of Fiscal Year 2018 O..
4SONY CORP : SONY : Additional 23 Prince albums released on streaming services
5FLEURY SA : NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Conclusion of a Built to Suit Contract for the Construction of a New Central..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.