MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic

Where: Route V bridge over Pecan Creek north of Foster
When: 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 17
What: Route V/Pecan Creek bridge OPEN to traffic
Background:
Route V/Pecan Creek bridge closed the week of June 4 so contractor crews could replace the driving surface with a new, slightly wider driving surface.
Route V/Marais Des River Bridge remains CLOSED while the contractor replaces it with a new bridge. There is no signed detour. Drivers should use alternate routes. The contractor expects to have this bridge re-opened to traffic by mid-September.
(Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule)
