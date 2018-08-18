MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Bates County Route V Bridge Over Pecan Creek North of Foster OPEN to Traffic

Where: Route V bridge over Pecan Creek north of Foster

When: 3:30 p.m., Friday, August 17

What: Route V/Pecan Creek bridge OPEN to traffic

Background:

Route V/Pecan Creek bridge closed the week of June 4 so contractor crews could replace the driving surface with a new, slightly wider driving surface.

Route V/Marais Des River Bridge remains CLOSED while the contractor replaces it with a new bridge. There is no signed detour. Drivers should use alternate routes. The contractor expects to have this bridge re-opened to traffic by mid-September.

(Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule)

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)