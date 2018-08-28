MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Route 76 Traffic Scheduled to Shift to New Bull Shoals Lake Bridge

What: Route 76 traffic scheduled to shift to new Bull Shoals Lake Bridge

When: By late Friday, Aug. 31. However, traffic shift could be delayed until week of Sept. 3 if rain postpones paving operations.

Traffic Impacts after switch to new bridge:

Traffic will remain in one-lane configuration

Temporary traffic signals will continue to regulate traffic through work zone

Crews will continue work on building connections from existing Route 76 to new bridge

(Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.)

Bridge Project Summary:

Replace Bull Shoals Lake bridge with a new bridge west of the existing bridge

Build new connecting roadway to new bridge to Route 76 at end of bridge project

C ompletion Date: Fall 2018

Fall 2018 Total Project Cost: $10.4 million

