MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : TRAFFIC ALERT Route 76 Traffic Scheduled to Shift to New Bull Shoals Lake Bridge

08/28/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

What: Route 76 traffic scheduled to shift to new Bull Shoals Lake Bridge

When: By late Friday, Aug. 31. However, traffic shift could be delayed until week of Sept. 3 if rain postpones paving operations.

Traffic Impacts after switch to new bridge:

  • Traffic will remain in one-lane configuration
  • Temporary traffic signals will continue to regulate traffic through work zone
  • Crews will continue work on building connections from existing Route 76 to new bridge

(Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.)

Bridge Project Summary:

  • Replace Bull Shoals Lake bridge with a new bridge west of the existing bridge
  • Build new connecting roadway to new bridge to Route 76 at end of bridge project
  • Completion Date: Fall 2018
  • Total Project Cost: $10.4 million

END

(For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest)

(Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram|YouTube)

Disclaimer

MoDOT - Missouri Department of Transportation published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 21:51:03 UTC
