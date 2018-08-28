MoDOT Missouri Department of Transportation : Traffic To Utilize Temporary Bypass During Construction

Work will soon be underway to replace the Route 21 bridge over Carver Creek in Iron County. The bridge is located approximately 2.2 miles west of the intersection of Route 21/72/49 near Glover, Mo.

Weather permitting, construction of the temporary bypass will begin the week of Sept. 10. During this time, Route 21 will be reduced to one lane in the vicinity of the bridge with a 15-foot width restriction.

Traffic is expected to shift to utilize the temporary bypass on Monday, Sept. 17, weather permitting. Completion is anticipated Saturday, Dec. 1, weather permitting.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer, Darius Dowdy at (573-431-4933) or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

