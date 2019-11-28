Mobi724 Global Solutions (TSX-V: MOS) Announces Q3 2019 Financial Highlights

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (“Mobi724” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MOS), a fintech company that offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions announces its Q3 2019 financial results (“Results”).



Effective September 30, 2019, in order to be consistent with the focus of its business, MOBI724’s reporting was structured to consist of a single reporting and operating segment, namely, Smart Transactions Processing. Previously, the divisional structure and the Company’s three reportable and operating segments were Card-Linked Offers & Rewards (“CLO&R”), Digital Marketing & Business Intelligence (“DMBI”), and EMV Payments (“Payments”). The single segment reporting is aligned with the organizational structure and strategic direction of the Company. The Smart Transactions Processing segment comprised of the former CLO&R and will incorporate revenues from AI enhanced products and services offering.

The Results are adjusted to the divestiture of non-core segments and are as follows:

Revenues:

Q3-2019 versus Q3-2018

Revenue increase by 144% - $342K from $140K

9 months ended September 30, 2019 versus 9 months ended September 30, 2018

Revenue increase by 59% - $703M from $443K

Monthly average net burn rate on quarterly basis:

Q3-2019 versus Q2-2019

Net burn rate decrease by 42% - $223K from $384K

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of MOBI724 said: “In 2019 we focused on attaining the following strategic objectives: Realigning the company to focus on its core business, which is processing card-linked AI-powered offers & rewards – Smart Transactions; Reducing the burn rate & steering the company towards cash-flow positive status; Executing new contracts and scaling up commercial operations. In Q3 the integration of platforms was completed under a single architecture. We developed new strategic business relationships with global companies. Our AI development progressed and is nearing commercial production. We successfully divested some of the I.Q.7/24 customer base, while retaining the IPs, and the unique expertise of key I.Q.7/24 team members. Since its acquisition, we streamlined the operations of I.Q.7/24 and successfully brought the company to a cash-flow positive status while keeping all the IP portfolio and netting a gain on the sale of over $456k. The sale of the Company’s stake in Mobi724 Asia completed the initiative of streamlining operations and focusing on our most value creating core business. By exiting the payment division in Asia Pacific, and realigning the focus on larger accounts, we are targeting an improvement in margins and sustained growth over the coming quarters.”

Allan Rosenhek, CFO of Mobi724 commented: “We succeeded in accelerating revenues, while completing the Company’s restructuring in order to decrease the net burn rate by nearly half. We have previously stated that we anticipated a considerable increase in our core business of Smart Transactions Processing. This quarter we start seeing this increase. As a co-founder of MOBI724 and a significant shareholder, I remain confident in the future of the company.”

Additional Information - This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Interim Q3-2019 Management Discussion and Analysis and Interim Q3-2019 Consolidated Financial Statements. This and additional information can be accessed under Mobi724’s company profile on www.sedar.com.

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

“Processing Smart Transactions Anywhere”

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: MOS) is a Fintech company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a suite of integrated technology-agnostic, BI & AI powered card-linked offers & reward solutions that work with any digital payment method, at any point of sale, both online and in physical locations. Mobi724’s global processing platform enables card issuing banks, payment networks, merchants and loyalty program operators to generate incremental revenues by driving new commercial opportunities, while delivering seamless engaging and rewarding experiences to cardholders.

