Mobicon : Interim Report 2019/2020 0 11/27/2019 | 04:08am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTENT 目錄 Corporate Information 2 公司資料 Financial Highlights 4 財務摘要 Report of the Directors 5 董事會報告 Management Discussion and Analysis 10 管理層討論及分析 Condensed Consolidated Interim 17 簡明綜合中期損益表 Statement of Profit or Loss Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of 18 簡明綜合中期全面收益表 Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of 19 簡明綜合中期財務狀況表 Financial Position Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of 21 簡明綜合中期權益變動表 Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of 22 簡明綜合中期現金流量表 Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Consolidated 23 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註 Interim Financial Information 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 1 CORPORATE INFORMATION 公司資料 BOARD OF DIRECTORS 董事會 Executive directors 執行董事 Hung Kim Fung, Measure (Chairman) Yeung Man Yi, Beryl (Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Hung Ying Fung Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix Independent non-executive directors Charles E. Chapman Leung Wai Cheung Ku Wing Hong, Eric AUDIT COMMITTEE Leung Wai Cheung (Chairman) Charles E. Chapman Ku Wing Hong, Eric REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Leung Wai Cheung (Chairman) Yeung Man Yi, Beryl Ku Wing Hong, Eric NOMINATION COMMITTEE Hung Kim Fung, Measure (Chairman) Charles E. Chapman Leung Wai Cheung REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS 7/F New Trend Centre 704 Prince Edward Road East San Po Kong Kowloon Hong Kong COMPANY SECRETARY 洪劍峯（主席） 楊敏儀（副主席兼行政總裁） 洪英峯 楊國樑 獨立非執行董事 Charles E. Chapman 梁偉祥 古永康 審核委員會 梁偉祥（主席） Charles E. Chapman 古永康 薪酬委員會 梁偉祥（主席） 楊敏儀 古永康 提名委員會 洪劍峯（主席） Charles E. Chapman 梁偉祥 註冊辦事處 Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda 主要營業地點 香港 九龍 新蒲崗 太子道東704號 新時代工貿商業中心7樓 公司秘書 Tsoi Ho Yin 蔡浩賢 2 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 CORPORATE INFORMATION 公司資料 AUDITORS HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited Certified Public Accountants 31/F Gloucester Tower The Landmark 11 Pedder Street, Central Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Hong Kong Registrars Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17/F Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong PRINCIPAL BANKERS China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited Dah Sing Bank, Limited DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Hang Seng Bank Limited United Overseas Bank Limited LEGAL ADVISERS F. Zimmern & Co. Rooms 1002-1003, 10/F York House The Landmark 15 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong CORPORATE WEBSITE http://www.mobicon.com INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT Telephone no: (852) 2397 6628 Facsimile no: (852) 2397 0339 STOCK CODE 1213 核數師 國衛會計師事務所有限公司 香港執業會計師 香港 中環畢打街11號 置地廣場 告羅士打大廈31字樓 主要股份過戶登記處 MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th Floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda 股份過戶登記分處 香港證券登記有限公司 香港 皇后大道東183號 合和中心 17樓1712-1716室 主要往來銀行 中國建設銀行（亞洲）股份有限公司 大新銀行有限公司 星展銀行（香港）有限公司 恒生銀行有限公司 大華銀行有限公司 法律顧問 施文律師行 香港 皇后大道中15號 置地廣場 約克大廈 10樓1002-1003室 公司網站 http://www.mobicon.com 投資者關係聯絡 電話號碼：(852) 2397 6628 傳真號碼：(852) 2397 0339 股份代號 1213 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 3 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 財務摘要 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 % Results (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change 業績 （未經審核） （未經審核） 變動 Revenue 收益 233,975 261,766 (10.6) Gross Profit 毛利 52,504 62,045 (15.4) EBITDA 未計利息、稅項、折舊及 攤銷費用前盈利 5,932 4,498 31.9 Loss Attributable to Equity 本公司權益持有人應佔虧損 Holders of the Company (3,981) (3,891) 2.3 Basic Loss per Share (HK cents) 每股基本虧損（港仙） (2.0) (1.9) 5.3 Interim Dividend per Share (HK cent) 每股中期股息（港仙） 0.5 0.5 - At At 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 % Financial Position (Unaudited) (Audited) Change 財務狀況 （未經審核） （經審核） 變動 Total Assets 資產總值 306,403 299,072 2.5 Net Assets 資產淨值 156,911 159,088 (1.4) Net Cash Balance 現金結餘淨額 22,741 31,733 (28.3) Total Equity Attributable to Equity 本公司權益持有人應佔權益 Holders of the Company 總額 118,230 124,450 (5.0) 4 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 董事會報告 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Mobicon Group Limited (the 萬保剛集團有限公司（「本公司」）董事會（「董事 "Company") is pleased to present the unaudited condensed consolidated 會」）欣然呈列本公司及其附屬公司（「本集團」）於 financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 二零一九年九月三十日及截至該日止六個月（「本 and for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") together with 期間」）之未經審核簡明綜合財務報表，連同本中 comparative figures and explanatory notes in this interim report. 期報告所載比較數字及闡釋附註。 INTERIM DIVIDEND 中期股息 By a Board resolution passed on 21 November 2019 (Thursday), the Board 董事會已藉於二零一九年十一月二十一日（星期 had resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK$0.005 per ordinary share 四）通過之董事會決議案，議決宣派截至二零 for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (2018: HK$0.005 per ordinary 一九年九月三十日止六個月之中期股息每股普通 share). The interim dividend will be payable on 19 December 2019 (Thursday) 股0.005港元（二零一八年：每股普通股0.005港 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the 元）。中期股息將於二零一九年十二月十九日（星 Company as at 10 December 2019 (Tuesday). 期四）派付予於二零一九年十二月十日（星期二）名 列本公司股東名冊之股東。 CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS 暫停辦理股份過戶登記手續 The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 6 December 本公司將於二零一九年十二月六日（星期五）至二 2019 (Friday) to 10 December 2019 (Tuesday), both dates inclusive, during 零一九年十二月十日（星期二）（包括首尾兩日）期 which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the 間暫停辦理股份過戶登記手續，期間將不會辦理 interim dividend, all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share 任何股份過戶事宜。為符合資格獲派中期股息， certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in 所有股份過戶文件連同有關股票，最遲須於二零 Hong Kong, Hong Kong Registrars Limited at its office situated at Shops 一九年十二月五日（星期四）下午四時三十分前， 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong 送抵本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處香港證券 Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on 5 December 2019 (Thursday). 登記有限公司之辦事處，地址為香港皇后大道東 183號合和中心17樓1712-1716室，以辦理登記 手續。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 5 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 董事會報告 DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN EQUITY AND DEBT SECURITIES As at 30 September 2019, the interests and short positions of each director and chief executive of the Company and his/her associates in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance ("SFO")), as recorded in the register maintained by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO or the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code"), were as follows: 董事及主要行政人員於股本及債務證券之權益 於二零一九年九月三十日，本公司各董事及主要 行政人員以及其聯繫人士於本公司及其相聯法團 （定義見證券及期貨條例（「證券及期貨條例」）第 XV部）之股份、相關股份及債券中，擁有並已記 錄於本公司根據證券及期貨條例第352條存置之 登記冊之權益及淡倉，或已根據證券及期貨條例 第XV部第7及8分部或上市發行人董事進行證券交 易的標準守則（「標準守則」）另行知會本公司及香 港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）之權益及淡倉 如下： Ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the Company 本公司每股面值0.10港元之普通股 Number of shares 股份數目 Long/short Personal Corporate Total Name of Directors position interests interests interests Percentage 董事姓名 好倉╱淡倉 個人權益 公司權益 權益總計 百分比 Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure Long - 90,000,000 90,000,000 45% 洪劍峯博士 好倉 (Note (a)) （附註(a)） Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl Long - 90,000,000 90,000,000 45% 楊敏儀女士 好倉 (Note (a)) （附註(a)） Mr. Hung Ying Fung Long 26,990,000 - 26,990,000 13.50% 洪英峯先生 好倉 Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix Long - 30,000,000 30,000,000 15% 楊國樑先生 好倉 (Note (b)) （附註(b)） Notes: 附註： (a) These shares are held by M2B Holding Limited, a company owned as to 50% by (a) 該等股份由M2B Holding Limited持有，該公司由 Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure and the remaining 50% by his wife, Ms. Yeung Man 洪劍峯博士擁有50%，餘下50%則由彼之妻子楊 Yi, Beryl. Accordingly, Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure and Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl 敏儀女士擁有。因此，根據證券及期貨條例，洪 were deemed to be interested in 90,000,000 shares of the Company under the 劍峯博士及楊敏儀女士被視為於90,000,000股本 SFO. The interests of Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure and Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl 公司股份中擁有權益。洪劍峯博士及楊敏儀女士 were in respect of the same interest and duplicated each other. 擁有之權益乃相同的權益，並互相重複。 (b) These shares are held by Bestmark Management Limited, a company owned as to (b) 該 等 股 份 由 Bestmark Management Limited 持 50% by Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix and the remaining 50% by his wife, Ms. Wan 有，該公司由楊國樑先生擁有50% ，餘下50% Lam Keng. Accordingly, Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix and Ms. Wan Lam Keng 則由彼之妻子雲林瓊女士擁有。因此，根據證券 were deemed to be interested in 30,000,000 shares of the Company under the 及期貨條例，楊國樑先生及雲林瓊女士被視為於 SFO. The interests of Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix and Ms. Wan Lam Keng were 30,000,000股本公司股份中擁有權益。楊國樑先 in respect of the same interest and duplicated each other. 生及雲林瓊女士之權益乃相同的權益，並互相重 複。 6 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 董事會報告 Save as disclosed above and other than certain non-beneficial ordinary shares of the subsidiaries held in bare trust for the Group, as at 30 September 2019, none of the directors or the chief executive of the Company had an interest or short position in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register maintained by the Company under Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO or the Model Code. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS During the Period, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct regarding directors' transactions in securities of the Company on terms no less exacting than the required standard set out in the Model Code under Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Listing Rules"). Having made all reasonable enquiries with the directors of the Company, the Company was of the view that the directors had complied with the said Code of Conduct throughout the Period. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS Save as disclosed in Note 20 to the financial statements, no contract of significance in relation to the Group's business to which the Company or its subsidiaries was a party and in which a director of the Company had a material interest, whether directly or indirectly, subsisted at the end of the Period or at any time during the Period. INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSONS IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY As at 30 September 2019, so far as is known to the directors of the Company, the following persons (other than a director or the chief executive of the Company) had an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: Long/short Name position 名稱 好倉╱淡倉 M2B Holding Limited Long 好倉 Bestmark Management Limited Long 好倉 Ms. Wan Lam Keng Long 雲林瓊女士 好倉 除上文披露者外以及除為本集團以被動信託形式 持有附屬公司若干非實益普通股外，於二零一九 年九月三十日，本公司董事或主要行政人員概無 於本公司或其相聯法團（定義見證券及期貨條例第 XV部）之任何股份、相關股份或債券中，擁有並 已記錄於本公司根據證券及期貨條例第352條規 定存置之登記冊之任何權益或淡倉，或已根據證 券及期貨條例第XV部第7及8分部或標準守則另行 知會本公司及聯交所之任何權益或淡倉。 證券交易之標準守則 於本期間，本公司已採納有關董事進行本公司證 券交易之操守準則，有關準則規定與香港聯合交 易所有限公司證券上市規則（「上市規則」）附錄10 標準守則所載的規定準則同樣嚴格。在向本公司 董事作出一切合理查詢後，本公司認為，董事於 本期間一直遵守上述操守準則。 董事於合約之權益 除財務報表附註20披露者外，本公司或其附屬公 司概無訂立本公司董事直接或間接於其中擁有重 大權益，並對本集團業務而言屬重大，且於本期 間結束時或本期間內任何時間有效之任何重大合 約。 主要股東及其他人士於本公司股本中擁有之權益 於二零一九年九月三十日，據本公司董事所知 悉，下列人士（不包括本公司董事或主要行政人 員）於本公司股份及相關股份中擁有根據證券及期 貨條例第XV部第2及3分部之條文須向本公司披露 之權益或淡倉： Number of shares 股份數目 Beneficial Family owner interests Percentage 實益擁有人 家族權益 百分比 90,000,000 - 45% (Note (a)) （附註(a)） 30,000,000 - 15% (Note (b)) （附註(b)） - 30,000,000 15% (Note (b)) （附註(b)） 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 7 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 董事會報告 Notes: Please refer to Note (a) under the section headed "Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests in Equity and Debt Securities". Please refer to Note (b) under the section headed "Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests in Equity and Debt Securities". 附註： 請參閱「董事及主要行政人員於股本及債務證券之 權益」一節附註 (a) 。 請參閱「董事及主要行政人員於股本及債務證券之 權益」一節附註 (b) 。 Save as disclosed above, as at 30 September 2019, according to the register of interests required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO, there was no person who had any interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO. DEALINGS IN COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES The Company has not redeemed any of its listed shares during the six months ended 30 September 2019. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's listed shares during the six months ended 30 September 2019. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CODE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES The Company had complied with the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "Code") throughout the Period, except for the deviation stated below: According to the code provision A.4.1 of the Code, non-executive directors should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. None of the independent non-executive directors of the Company was appointed for specific term but all of them are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Bye-laws. Pursuant to the code provision A.4.2 of the Code, every director, including those appointed for a specific term, should be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years. According to the Bye-laws of the Company, the Chairman and Managing Director are not subject to retirement by rotation or be taken into account in determining the number of directors to retire, which deviated from code provision A.4.2 of the Code. As continuation is a key factor to the successful implementation of any long term business plans, the Board believes that the present arrangement is most beneficial to the Company and its shareholders as a whole. 除上文披露者外，於二零一九年九月三十日，按 本公司根據證券及期貨條例第336條須予存置之 權益登記冊所記錄，概無任何人士於本公司股份 或相關股份中擁有根據證券及期貨條例第XV部第 2及3分部之條文須向本公司披露之任何權益或淡 倉。 買賣本公司上市證券 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月內，本公司 概無贖回其任何上市股份。截至二零一九年九月 三十日止六個月內，本公司或其任何附屬公司概 無購買或出售本公司任何上市股份。 遵守企業管治常規守則 本公司於本期間一直遵守上市規則附錄14所載企 業管治守則（「守則」），惟下列偏離事項除外： 根據守則之守則條文第A.4.1條，非執行董事須 按指定任期委任及須重選連任。概無本公司獨立 非執行董事按指定任期委任，惟彼等均須根據本 公司之公司細則條文，於本公司股東週年大會輪 值退任及重選連任。根據守則之守則條文第A.4.2 條，每名董事（包括按指定任期委任之董事）須 至少每三年輪值退任一次。根據本公司之公司細 則，主席及董事總經理毋須輪值退任或於釐定退 任董事人數時計算在內，此規定偏離守則之守則 條文第A.4.2條。由於人事方面之延續性乃任何長 期業務計劃成功執行之主要關鍵，董事會相信， 現行安排最符合本公司及其股東的整體利益。 AUDIT COMMITTEE 審核委員會 The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management the accounting 審核委員會已與管理層審閱本集團採納之會計原 principles and practices adopted by the Group; it has also discussed with the 則及慣例，並與董事討論風險管理、內部監控及 directors about the risk management, internal controls and financial reporting 財務報告事宜，包括審閱截至二零一九年九月 matters including the reviewing of the unaudited condensed consolidated 三十日止六個月之未經審核簡明綜合財務報表。 financial statements for the six months ended 30 September 2019. The 審核委員會現時由三位獨立非執行董事梁偉祥 Audit Committee comprises three independent non-executive directors, who 博士（主席）、Charles E. Chapman先生及古永康 currently are Dr. Leung Wai Cheung (Chairman), Mr. Charles E. Chapman and 先生組成。 Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric. 8 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS 董事會報告 REMUNERATION COMMITTEE 薪酬委員會 The Company established a remuneration committee for the purpose of 本公司已成立薪酬委員會，以就本公司向本集團 making recommendations to the Board on the Company's policy and 全體董事及高級管理人員發放薪酬之政策及架構 structure for the remuneration of all directors and senior management 向董事會提出推薦建議。薪酬委員會亦負責就全 of the Group. The remuneration committee also has the duty to make 體執行董事及高級管理人員的薪酬待遇提出推薦 recommendation on the remuneration packages of all executive directors 建議，並就非執行董事的薪酬向董事會提出推薦 and senior management and make recommendations to the Board on 建議。薪酬委員會現時由兩位獨立非執行董事梁 the remuneration of non-executive directors. The remuneration committee 偉祥博士（主席）及古永康先生及一位執行董事楊 comprises two independent non-executive directors, who currently are 敏儀女士組成。 Dr. Leung Wai Cheung (Chairman) and Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric, and one executive director, who currently is Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl. NOMINATION COMMITTEE 提名委員會 The Company established a nomination committee for formulating policy 本公司已成立提名委員會，以就董事的提名、 and making recommendations to the Board on nominations, appointment 委任及董事會繼任制定政策及向董事會提出 of directors and Board succession. The nomination committee comprises 推薦建議。提名委員會現時由一位執行董事洪 one executive director, who currently is Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure 劍峯博士（主席）及兩位獨立非執行董事Charles (Chairman), and two independent non-executive directors, who currently are E. Chapman先生及梁偉祥博士組成。 Mr. Charles E. Chapman and Dr. Leung Wai Cheung. INTERNAL CONTROL 內部監控 The Board undertakes to periodically review the internal control and risk 董事會承諾定期檢討本集團之內部監控及風險管 management systems of the Group to ensure their effectiveness and efficiency 理制度，確保其成效及效益，並負責維持本集團 and is responsible for maintaining effective internal control system of the 行之有效之內部監控制度。 Group. MEMBERS OF THE BOARD 董事會成員 As at the date of this report, the Board comprises Dr. Hung Kim Fung, 於本報告日期，董事會成員包括執行董事洪劍峯 Measure, Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl, Mr. Hung Ying Fung and Mr. Yeung Kwok 博士、楊敏儀女士、洪英峯先生及楊國樑先生； Leung, Allix as executive directors and Mr. Charles E. Chapman, Dr. Leung 以及獨立非執行董事Charles E. Chapman先生、 Wai Cheung and Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric as independent non-executive 梁偉祥博士及古永康先生。 directors. APPRECIATION 致謝 I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to my fellow 本人謹藉此機會衷心感謝各位董事及全體員工克 directors and all members of the staff for their loyalty and dedication and the 盡己職之忠誠服務，並對客戶、供應商、往來銀 continuous support from our customers, suppliers, bankers and shareholders. 行及股東之鼎力支持，致以衷心謝意。 By order of the Board 承董事會命 Hung Kim Fung, Measure 主席 Chairman 洪劍峯 Hong Kong, 21 November 2019 香港，二零一九年十一月二十一日 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 9 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 FINANCIAL RESULTS The Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$234 million during the Period, representing a decrease of approximately 10.7% as compared with the revenue of approximately HK$262 million recorded in the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Corresponding Period"). During the Period, the Group's gross profit decreased from approximately HK$62 million recorded in the Corresponding Period by approximately 14.5% to approximately HK$53 million and the gross profit margin decreased to approximately 22.4% (Corresponding Period: approximately 23.7%). In terms of the three core business operations of the Group, gross profit margin of the distribution business of electronic components, automation parts and equipment under the brand of (the "Electronic Trading Business"), the computer business under the brand of (the "Computer Business") and the cosmetic and online retail business mainly under the brand of (the "Cosmetic and Online Retail Business") were approximately 22.8%, 20.7% and 23% (Corresponding Period: approximately 25.1%, 18.5% and 25%) respectively. The Group recorded operating profit of approximately HK$2.2 million as compared with that of profit of HK$3.1 million in the Corresponding Period. The total operating expenses for the Period decreased by approximately 16.4% to approximately HK$51 million (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$61 million). 財務業績 於本期間，本集團錄得收益約二億三千四百萬港 元，較截至二零一八年九月三十日止六個月（「去 年同期」）錄得的收益約二億六千二百萬港元減少 約10.7%。 於本期間，本集團的毛利由去年同期約六千二百 萬港元減少約14.5%至約五千三百萬港元，而毛 利率則倒退至約22.4%（去年同期：約23.7%）。 從本集團三大核心業務分析，以品牌從事的 電子元件、自動化組件和儀器分銷業務（「電子買 賣業務」）、以品牌從事的電腦業務（「電 腦業務」）及主要以品牌從事的化妝品及網 上零售業務（「化妝品及網上零售業務」）的毛利率 分別為約22.8%、20.7%及23%（去年同期：約 25.1%、18.5%及25%）。本集團錄得經營溢利約 二 百 二 十 萬 港 元 ， 而 去 年 同 期 則 錄 得 溢 利 三百一十萬港元。本期間的經營開支總額減少約 16.4% 至 約 五 千 一 百 萬 港 元（ 去 年 同 期： 約 六千一百萬港元）。 10 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 The distribution and selling expenses of the Group for the Period were approximately HK$18 million, representing a decrease of approximately 14.3% from those recorded in the Corresponding Period of approximately HK$21 million. The general and administrative expenses decreased by about 15% or approximately HK$6 million to approximately HK$34 million for the Period from approximately HK$40 million recorded in the Corresponding Period. Finance costs for the Period remained at approximately HK$1.7 million (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$1.7 million). 於 本 期 間 ， 本 集 團 的 分 銷 及 銷 售 費 用 為 約 一千八百萬港元，較去年同期約二千一百萬港元 減少約14.3%。而一般及行政管理費用則由去年 同期約四千萬港元減少約15%或約六百萬港元， 至約三千四百萬港元。本期間的融資成本仍為約 一百七十萬港元（去年同期：約一百七十萬港元）。 Accordingly, the loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$4 million (Corresponding Period: loss of approximately HK$3.9 million), representing basic loss per share of HK$0.020 (Corresponding Period: basic loss per share of HK$0.019). The Board has resolved to declare an interim dividend of HK0.5 cent per ordinary share (the Corresponding Period: HK0.5 cent per ordinary share) for the six months period ended 30 September 2019, totaling HK$1 million. 基於上文所述，本公司權益持有人應佔虧損為 約四百萬港元（去年同期：虧損約三百九十萬港 元），每股基本虧損為0.020港元（去年同期：每 股基本虧損0.019港元）。董事會議決就截至二零 一九年九月三十日止六個月期間宣派中期股息每 股普通股0.5港仙（去年同期：每股普通股0.5港 仙），合共一百萬港元。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 11 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 BUSINESS REVIEW During the Period, the Group operated in three core business operations, namely: (1) the Electronic Trading Business; (2) the Computer Business which includes (i) the retail sales of computer products and smartphone accessories under the brand of (the "Computer Retail Business"); and (ii) the distribution of computer products and consumer products under the brand of (the "Computer Distribution Business"); and (3) the Cosmetic and Online Retail Business under the brand of , accounted for approximately 65%, 19.7% and 15.3% of the Group's total revenue respectively for the Period. Electronic Trading Business Hong Kong Electronic Trading Business is the primary contributor to the Group's revenue and profits during the Period. It contributed revenue of approximately HK$152 million as compared with approximately HK$152 million recorded in the Corresponding Period. The trade war and tariff dispute between China and the United States of America continued to add uncertainties to the global business environment. Purchase orders were decreased as customers became more prudent in production scale. The adverse effect has become more significant in the Period not only in Hong Kong market, but also the Southeast Asia market. Overseas The financial results of the Group's overseas operations were encouraging. The aggregate revenue of all of the Group's overseas subsidiaries were approximately HK$68 million, representing an overall increase of approximately 25.9% as compared with that of approximately HK$54 million recorded in the Corresponding Period. 業務回顧 於本期間，本集團經營三大核心業務，即：(1)電 子 買 賣 業 務；(2) 電 腦 業 務 ， 當 中 包 括 (i) 以 為品牌的電腦產品及智能手機配件零售 業務（「電腦零售業務」）；及(ii)以為品牌的電 腦產品及消費產品分銷業務（「電腦分銷業務」）； 及(3)以為品牌的化妝品及網上零售業務。 電子買賣業務、電腦業務及化妝品及網上零售業 務分別佔本集團於本期間的總收益約65% 、 19.7%及15.3%。 電子買賣業務 香港 於本期間，電子買賣業務為本集團收益及溢利的 主要來源，收益貢獻為約一億五千二百萬港元， 而去年同期則為約一億五千二百萬港元。中美貿 易戰和關稅爭端繼續為全球營商環境增添不明朗 因素。由於客戶在生產規模上變得更加審慎，採 購訂單相應減少。於本期間，貿易戰的負面影響 更加明顯，不單影響香港市場，亦同時波及東南 亞市場。 海外 本集團海外業務的財務業績令人鼓舞。本集團所 有海外附屬公司的總收益為約六千八百萬港元， 較去年同期約五千四百萬港元整體增長約25.9%。 The Group's subsidiaries in South Africa recorded a revenue of approximately HK$51 million (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$38 million), representing an increase of approximately 34.2%. Mantech Electronics (Proprietary) Limited remained competitive in its market and continued to generate stable revenue. On 2 April 2019, the Group acquired 65% of the equity interests in Swan Electrical (Pty) Limited ("Swan") for a cash consideration of approximately ZAR13.8 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.6 million) and recorded an amount of approximately ZAR1.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1 million) in respect of goodwill on the acquisition. Swan is a reputable distributor and supplier of electrical products and components in South Africa, which has more than 200 active clients. During the Period, Swan contributed to our Group's revenue. In Asia Pacific region, the Group recorded positive growth in its revenue from China. The Group has been actively expanding its business in China, mainly focusing on the sales of IC in LED power supply. The local demand of these products remained strong during the Period. However, in respect of Malaysia and Singapore, the Group's revenue declined as a result of the negative impact of trade war. 本集團的南非附屬公司錄得收益約五千一百萬 港元（去年同期：約三千八百萬港元），增加約 34.2%。Mantech Electronics (Proprietary) Limited 在市場上仍具競爭力，並繼續帶來穩定的收益。 於二零一九年四月二日，本集團收購了Swan Electrical (Pty) Limited（「Swan」）65%的股本權 益，現金代價為約一千三百八十萬南非蘭特（相 當於約七百六十萬港元），並錄得收購所得商譽 約一百九十萬南非蘭特（相當於約一百萬港元）。 Swan是南非的著名電子產品及元件分銷商及供應 商，擁有200多個活躍客戶。期內，Swan為本集 團帶來收益。 在亞太地區，本集團來自中國的收益錄得正增 長。本集團一直積極拓展中國業務，主攻LED電 源IC的銷售。於本期間，有關產品的當地需求仍 然強勁。至於馬來西亞和新加坡，受累於貿易戰 的負面影響，本集團的收益下降。 12 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 In terms of geographical segments, revenue from Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific region (other than Hong Kong), South Africa, and other regions accounted for 56.2%, 19.9%, 21.9% and 2% respectively of the Group's total revenue during the Period. 按地區分類，香港、亞太地區（不包括香港）、南 非及其他地區的收益分別佔本集團於本期間的總 收益的56.2%、19.9%、21.9%及2%。 Computer Business Computer Retail Business The revenue of the Computer Retail Business for the Period was approximately HK$10 million (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$11 million), representing a decrease of approximately 9.1%. On the other hand, the Group recorded an improvement in respect of the gross profit in the Computer Retail Business due to the introduction of high profit margin products. 電腦業務 電腦零售業務 於本期間，電腦零售業務的收益為約一千萬港元 （去年同期：約一千一百萬港元），減少約9.1%。 另一方面，由於引入高利潤率產品，本集團的電 腦零售業務的毛利有所改善。 Computer Distribution Business The revenue of the Computer Distribution Business recorded approximately HK$36 million (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$43 million), representing a decrease of approximately 16.3%. Despite the overall decrease of the revenue, the Group is delighted that the brand MEC is well recognized in the market. It has become one of the core products of the Computer Distribution Business. Cosmetic and Online Retail Business The revenue of the Cosmetic and Online Retail Business dropped to approximately HK$36 million or about 34.5% during the Period (Corresponding Period: approximately HK$55 million). The decrease was attributed to the reduction of retail stores. For the past few financial years, the Group has taken steps to minimize the losses. The Group resolutely took an optimization approach to close down those loss-making retail stores and redeployed the resources to the profit- making retail stores and online business. As at 30 September 2019, the Group has 9 retail stores (Corresponding Period: 14 stores). Despite the fact that the overall segment revenue decreased, the revenue from Online Retail Business recorded significant growth. In addition to our own shopping site wishh.com, the Group is co-operating with a famous online shopping platform, selling a wide range of products including cosmetic and beauty products, housewares and groceries. Hence, the revenue from physical retail stores dropped while the revenue from online business continued to grow. 電腦分銷業務 電腦分銷業務錄得收益約三千六百萬港元（去年同 期：約四千三百萬港元），減少約16.3%。儘管整 體收益下跌，但MEC品牌在市場上獲得認可，本 集團對此感到欣喜。MEC品牌現已成為電腦分銷 業務的核心產品之一。 化妝品及網上零售業務 於本期間，化妝品及網上零售業務的收益下降 至約三千六百萬港元或約34.5%（去年同期：約 五千五百萬港元）。收益下跌乃由於零售店鋪減少 所致。 在過去的幾個財政年度，本集團已採取措施盡量 減少虧損。本集團果斷地採取優化措施，關閉錄 得虧損的零售店舖，並將資源重新分配至錄得盈 利的零售店舖及網購業務。於二零一九年九月 三十日，本集團共有9間零售店舖（去年同期：14 間店舖）。儘管整體分部收益下跌，但網上零售 業務的收益卻錄得顯著增長。除了自家購物網站 wishh.com外，本集團還與著名的網上購物平台 合作，銷售各種產品，包括化妝品及美容產品、 家庭用品和雜貨。因此，縱使來自實體零售店舖 的收益下降，但來自網購業務的收益仍能持續增 長。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 13 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 OUTLOOK The trade war continued to add uncertainties to the global economy. The Electronics Trading Business has already been adversely affected. The Group expects that the electronic components market will not recover in a short time. Nevertheless, the Group is optimistic about the Electronic Trading Business in South Africa. The Group believes that the acquisition of Swan can achieve synergy. The large electrical components and products client base of Swan enable the Group to reach a new group of potential customers and penetrate into the market of electrical components and products. Meanwhile, the Group's strong merchandising network in China can enhance the sourcing of Swan. Also, the high traffic sales website of Mantech can improve the exposure of Swan's products. Regarding the Group's Computer Business, the Group will strive to enhance the competitiveness of its products portfolio. We will continue to explore distinctive products and introduce new brands to maintain the market share of the Computer Distribution Business in the local market. With regard to the Cosmetic and Online Retail Business, the Group will further close down one retail store in Sheung Shui. After that, the number of retail store will become 8. The Group considers it optimal for current business development plan. Hence, the number of retail store will remain unchanged in the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the Group will continue to develop its online retail business and consider co-operating with other online selling platform. It is expected that the revenue from online segment will continue to grow in the second half of the year. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES As at 30 September 2019, the Group's cash and cash equivalents amounted to approximately HK$23 million and the net current assets were approximately HK$114 million. As at 30 September 2019, the current ratio decreased to approximately 1.8 (as at 31 March 2019: approximately 1.9). Out of the Group's cash and cash equivalents, about 31.7% and 9.7% were denominated in Hong Kong dollars and Chinese Renminbi respectively. The balance of approximately 14.1%, 17.8%, 10.6%, 1.3%, 13% and 1.8% of its total cash and cash equivalents was denominated in United States dollars, South African Rand, Malaysia Ringgit, Singaporean dollars, Euro and other currencies respectively. 展望 貿易戰繼續為全球經濟增添不明朗因素。電子買 賣業務已受到不利影響。本集團預期電子零件市 場不會在短期內復蘇。儘管如此，本集團對南非 的電子買賣業務仍感樂觀。本集團認為，收購 Swan可以實現協同效益。Swan擁有龐大的電子元 件及產品客戶群，讓本集團得以接觸到一批新的 潛在客戶，並打入電子元件及產品市場。同時， 本集團在中國的強大採購網絡，亦可增強Swan的 採購能力。此外，Mantech的高流量銷售網站亦 可以提高Swan產品的曝光率。 就本集團的電腦業務而言，本集團將努力提高旗 下產品組合的競爭力。我們將繼續搜羅獨特的產 品並引入新的品牌，致力保持電腦分銷業務在本 地市場的市場份額。 至於化妝品及網上零售業務，本集團將關閉一間 位於上水的零售店舖，而零售店舖數目亦將隨之 變為8間。本集團認為此舉適當配合當前的業務發 展計劃。此後，在可見未來，零售店舖數目將維 持不變。另一方面，本集團將繼續發展旗下網上 零售業務，並考慮與其他網上銷售平台合作。本 集團預期在本年度下半年，網購業務的收益將繼 續增長。 流動資金及財務資源 截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團的現金及現 金等值物為約二千三百萬港元，而流動資產淨值 則為約一億一千四百萬港元。截至二零一九年九 月三十日，流動比率下降至約1.8水平（截至二零 一九年三月三十一日：約1.9）。在本集團的現金 及現金等值物中，約31.7%及9.7%分別以港元及 人民幣列值，其餘約14.1%、17.8%、10.6%、 1.3%、13%及1.8%則分別以美元、南非蘭特、馬 來西亞林吉特、新加坡元、歐元及其他貨幣列值。 14 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 The Group generally finances its operation by internally generated resources and banking facilities provided by banks in Hong Kong. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had banking facilities for overdrafts, loans and trade finance from banks totaling approximately HK$104 million (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$111 million), with an unused balance of approximately HK$29 million (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$36 million). During the Period, the Group's borrowings bore interest at rates ranging from 3.33% to 5.46% per annum (as at 31 March 2019: ranging from 1% to 5.4% per annum). The Directors believe that the Group's existing financial resources are sufficient to fulfill its current commitments and working capital requirements. 本集團一般以內部資源及香港多家銀行提供的銀 行融資撥付其業務資金。截至二零一九年九月 三十日，本集團獲多家銀行提供銀行融資（包括透 支、貸款及貿易融資），總額約一億零四百萬港元 （截至二零一九年三月三十一日：約一億一千一百 萬港元），其中約二千九百萬港元（截至二零一九 年三月三十一日：約三千六百萬港元）結餘尚未動 用。於本期間，本集團的借貸以介乎每年3.33% 至5.46%（截至二零一九年三月三十一日：介乎每 年1%至5.4%）的利率計息。董事相信，本集團現 有財務資源足以應付其現時的承擔及營運資金所 需。 Compared with the audited balances as at 31 March 2019, the Group's trade receivables increased by about 17% to approximately HK$55 million and the Group's trade payables maintained in the same level to approximately HK$28 million. In the meantime, the Group's inventories increased by about 2.8% to approximately HK$170 million. The debtors turnover days, the creditors days and the inventory days for the Period were 42 days, 28 days and 173 days respectively (as at 31 March 2019: 38 days, 27 days and 168 days respectively). The Group recorded net operating cash inflow of approximately HK$3 million and decreased in bank borrowings of approximately HK$0.5 million for the Period, compared with the net operating cash inflow of approximately HK$21 million and decreased in bank borrowings of approximately HK$18 million for the year ended 31 March 2019. CAPITAL STRUCTURE As at 30 September 2019, the Group's gross borrowing repayable within one year, amounted to approximately HK$97 million (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$96 million). After deducting cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$23 million, the Group's net borrowings amounted to approximately HK$74 million (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$64 million). The total equity as at 30 September 2019 was approximately HK$157 million (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$159 million). Accordingly, the Group's net gearing ratio, based on net borrowings to total equity, increased to 47.1% (as at 31 March 2019: 40.6%). 與二零一九年三月三十一日的經審核結餘相比， 本集團應收貿易賬款增加約17%至約五千五百 萬港元，而本集團應付貿易賬款則維持在約 二千八百萬港元的水平。與此同時，本集團的存 貨增加約2.8%至約一億七千萬港元，本期間的 應收賬週轉期、應付賬週轉期及存貨週轉期分 別為42日、28日及173日（截至二零一九年三月 三十一日：分別為38日、27日及168日）。於本期 間，本集團錄得經營現金流入淨額約三百萬港元 及銀行借貸下降約五十萬港元，截至二零一九年 三月三十一日止年度則錄得經營現金流入淨額約 二千一百萬港元及銀行借貸減少約一千八百萬港 元。 資本結構 截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團須於一年內 償還的借貸總額為約九千七百萬港元（截至二零 一九年三月三十一日：約九千六百萬港元）。扣除 現金及現金等值物約二千三百萬港元後，本集團 借貸淨額為約七千四百萬港元（截至二零一九年三 月三十一日：約六千四百萬港元）。於二零一九年 九月三十日的權益總額為約一億五千七百萬港元 （截至二零一九年三月三十一日：約一億五千九百 萬港元）。因此，本集團的淨資產負債比率（按借 貸淨額除以權益總額計算）上升至47.1%（截至二 零一九年三月三十一日：40.6%）。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 15 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 管理層討論及分析 EXPOSURE TO FLUCTUATIONS IN EXCHANGE RATES Most of the Group's transactions were denominated in Hong Kong dollars, Chinese Renminbi and United States dollars. Given that the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollars against Chinese Renminbi has been and is likely to be under control and that the Hong Kong Government's policy of linking the Hong Kong dollars to the United States dollars remains in effect, the Directors consider that the risk facing by the Group on foreign exchange will remain minimal and no hedging or other alternative measures have been undertaken by the Group. As at 30 September 2019, the Group had no significant risk exposure pertaining to foreign exchange contracts, interest rates, currency swaps, or other financial derivatives. 匯率波動風險 本集團大部分交易以港元、人民幣及美元列值。 鑑於港元兌人民幣的匯率一直並極可能繼續保持 穩定，加上香港政府仍然實施港元與美元掛鈎的 政策，故董事認為本集團承受的外匯風險仍屬輕 微，因而本集團暫時亦無採取任何對沖或其他替 代措施。截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團並 無承擔任何有關外匯合約、利率、貨幣掉期或其 他金融衍生工具的重大風險。 CHARGES ON ASSETS 資產抵押 As at 30 September 2019, the properties with carrying value of approximately 截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團將賬面值約 HK$12 million have been pledged to secure the general banking facilities 一千二百萬港元的物業予以抵押，作為本集團新 granted to the Group's subsidiaries in Singapore and Portugal. 加坡及葡萄牙附屬公司獲授的一般銀行融資的抵 押品。 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 承擔及或然負債 As at 30 September 2019, the Group had total outstanding operating lease 截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團未償還的經 commitments of approximately HK$22 million (as at 31 March 2019: HK$18 營租賃承擔總額為約二千二百萬港元（截至二零 million). In view of the Group's high level of liquid funds, it is expected that the 一九年三月三十一日：一千八百萬港元）。鑑於本 Group will be able to fulfill all these commitments without any difficulty. The 集團的流動資金充裕，預期本集團將能夠順利履 Group had no contingent liabilities as at 30 September 2019. 行所有該等承擔。截至二零一九年九月三十日， 本集團並無任何或然負債。 EMPLOYMENT, TRAINING AND REMUNERATION POLICY 僱傭、培訓及薪酬政策 As at 30 September 2019, the Group had a total of 355 full-time employees 截至二零一九年九月三十日，本集團在香港及海 inclusive of its staff in Hong Kong and overseas subsidiaries. The Group 外附屬公司合共僱用355名全職員工，並制定按 has developed its human resources policies and procedures based on the 表現、功績及市況釐定的人力資源政策及程序。 performance, merits and market conditions. Remuneration packages are 薪酬待遇一般會定期檢討。除了薪金外，其他員 normally reviewed on a regular basis. Apart from salary payments, other staff 工福利包括強積金供款、醫療保險及個人表現花 benefits include provident fund contributions, medical insurance coverage and 紅（因應本集團財務業績及個別員工的表現發放）。 performance-based bonuses (based on the Group's financial results as well as individual performance). 16 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS 簡明綜合中期損益表 For the six months ended 30 September 2019 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Note HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 Revenue 收益 7 233,975 261,766 Cost of sales 銷售成本 (181,471) (199,721) Gross profit 毛利 52,504 62,045 Other income - net 其他收入－淨額 1,192 2,245 Selling and distribution expenses 銷售及分銷費用 (17,771) (20,851) General and administrative expenses 一般及行政管理費用 (33,690) (40,356) Operating profit 經營溢利 8 2,235 3,083 Finance costs 融資成本 9 (1,675) (1,694) Profit before income tax 除所得稅前溢利 560 1,389 Income tax expenses 所得稅開支 10 (2,344) (2,761) Loss for the period 期內虧損 (1,784) (1,372) (Loss)/profit attributable to: 應佔（虧損）╱溢利： Equity holders of the Company 本公司權益持有人 (3,981) (3,891) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 2,197 2,519 (1,784) (1,372) Loss per share attributable to equity holders 期內本公司權益持有人 of the Company for the period 應佔每股虧損 - Basic and diluted (HK cents) －基本及攤薄（港仙） 12 (2.0) (1.9) Details of dividends are disclosed in Note 11 to the condensed consolidated 股息詳情於簡明綜合中期財務資料附註11披露。 interim financial information. 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 17 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 簡明綜合中期全面收益表 For the six months ended 30 September 2019 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Loss for the period 期內虧損 (1,784) (1,372) Other comprehensive expense: 其他全面開支： Item that may be reclassified subsequently to 其後可重新分類至損益之項目 profit or loss Currency translation differences: 貨幣換算差額： - Subsidiaries －附屬公司 (2,908) (10,325) Other comprehensive expense for the period 期內其他全面開支 (2,908) (10,325) Total comprehensive expense 期內全面開支總額 for the period (4,692) (11,697) Total comprehensive (expense) /income 應佔全面（開支）╱收入總額： attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 本公司權益持有人 (5,220) (10,209) Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 528 (1,488) (4,692) (11,697) 18 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 簡明綜合中期財務狀況表 As at 30 September 2019 於二零一九年九月三十日 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Note HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 Non-current assets 非流動資產 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 14 29,052 30,160 Right-of-use assets 使用權資產 14 6,837 - Investment properties 投資物業 14 4,707 4,805 Goodwill 商譽 14 985 - Other receivables 其他應收款項 3,696 4,032 45,277 38,997 Current assets 流動資產 Inventories 存貨 169,641 165,044 Trade receivables 應收貿易賬款 15 54,981 46,653 Other receivables and deposits 其他應收款項及按金 13,571 16,308 Current income tax recoverable 可收回即期所得稅 192 337 Cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等值物 22,741 31,733 261,126 260,075 資產總值 Total assets 306,403 299,072 Current liabilities 流動負債 Trade payables 應付貿易賬款 16 27,628 27,696 Other payables and accruals 其他應付款項及 應計費用 14,005 12,899 Contract liabilities 合約負債 7(a) 2,231 2,434 Loan from a shareholder 股東貸款 21,945 21,245 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 17 5,186 - Finance lease liabilities 融資租賃負債 18 - 14 Short-term bank loans 短期銀行貸款 18 74,685 75,138 Current income tax liabilities 即期所得稅負債 1,909 530 147,589 139,956 流動資產淨值 Net current assets 113,537 120,119 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 19 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務狀況表（續） As at 30 September 2019 於二零一九年九月三十日 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） Note HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 Total assets less current liabilities 資產總值減流動負債 158,814 159,116 Non-current liabilities 非流動負債 Lease liabilities 租賃負債 17 1,903 - Finance lease liabilities 融資租賃負債 18 - 28 1,903 28 資產淨值 Net assets 156,911 159,088 Capital and reserves attributable to 本公司權益持有人 equity holders of the Company 應佔資本及儲備 Share capital 股本 19 20,000 20,000 Reserves 儲備 98,230 104,450 118,230 124,450 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 38,681 34,638 權益總額 Total equity 156,911 159,088 20 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 簡明綜合中期權益變動表 For the six months ended 30 September 2019 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月 Attributable to equity holders of the Company 本公司權益持有人應佔 Reserves 儲備 Non- Share Share Capital Translation Revaluation Retained Total controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve profits reserves interests equity 股本 股份溢價 股本儲備 換算儲備 重估儲備 留存溢利 儲備總額 非控股權益 權益總額 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Balance at 1 April 2019 於二零一九年四月一日 之結餘 20,000 16,706 800 (13,910) 4,954 95,900 104,450 34,638 159,088 Total comprehensive (expense)/ 期內全面（開支）╱收入 income for the period 總額 - - - (1,239) - (3,981) (5,220) 528 (4,692) Acquisition of a subsidiary 收購一間附屬公司 - - - - - - - 3,515 3,515 Dividends 股息 - - - - - (1,000) (1,000) - (1,000) Balance at 30 September 2019 於二零一九年九月三十日 之結餘 20,000 16,706 800 (15,149) 4,954 90,919 98,230 38,681 156,911 Balance at 1 April 2018 於二零一八年四月一日 之結餘 20,000 16,706 800 (6,923) 5,253 106,271 122,107 26,043 168,150 Total comprehensive expense 期內全面開支總額 for the period - - - (6,318) - (3,891) (10,209) (1,488) (11,697) Dividends 股息 - - - - - (1,000) (1,000) - (1,000) Balance at 30 September 2018 於二零一八年九月三十日 之結餘 20,000 16,706 800 (13,241) 5,253 101,380 110,898 24,555 155,453 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 21 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 簡明綜合中期現金流量表 For the six months ended 30 September 2019 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Net cash generated from/(used in) 經營業務產生╱（動用）之 operating activities 現金淨額 3,195 (806) Net cash used in investing activities 投資活動動用之現金淨額 (7,557) (839) Net cash used in financing activities 融資活動動用之現金淨額 (2,672) (5,982) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等值物減少淨額 (7,034) (7,627) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning 期初之現金及現金等值物 of the period 31,733 28,251 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 匯率變動之影響 (1,958) 432 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 期末之現金及現金等值物 22,741 21,056 Analysis of balances of cash and 現金及現金等值物結餘分析： cash equivalents: Cash at bank and in hand 銀行及手頭現金 22,741 21,056 22 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註 GENERAL INFORMATION

Mobicon Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") are principally engaged in the trading and distribution of electronic parts, components and equipment and computer products, mobile accessories and trading of cosmetic products.

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company under the Companies Act of Bermuda. The address of its registered office is Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Company's shares have been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") since 7 May 2001.

This condensed consolidated interim financial information are presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollars (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated. This condensed consolidated interim financial information was approved for issue on 21 November 2019.

This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited. BASIS OF PREPARATION

This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 has been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019, as described in those annual financial statements.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. 一般資料

萬保剛集團有限公司（「本公司」）及其附屬公 司（統稱「本集團」）主要從事買賣及分銷電子 零件、元件及儀器與電腦產品及手機配件， 以及買賣化妝品之業務。

本公司根據百慕達公司法在百慕達註冊成立 為獲豁免有限公司。其註冊辦事處地址為

Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda 。

本公司股份自二零零一年五月七日起在香港 聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）上市。

除另有註明外，本簡明綜合中期財務資料以 千港元（千港元）列值。本簡明綜合中期財務 資料已於二零一九年十一月二十一日獲批准 刊發。

本簡明綜合中期財務資料未經審核。 編製基準 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月之未經 審核簡明綜合中期財務資料乃根據香港聯合 交易所有限公司證券上市規則（「上市規則」） 附錄16之適用披露規定及香港會計師公會頒 佈之香港會計準則（「香港會計準則」）第34 號「中期財務報告」編製。未經審核簡明綜 合中期財務資料應與根據香港財務報告準則 （「香港財務報告準則」）編製之截至二零一九 年三月三十一日止年度之年度財務報表一併 閱讀。 會計政策

除下述者外，所應用之會計政策與截至二零 一九年三月三十一日止年度之年度財務報表 所應用者一致，詳見該等年度財務報表。

中期期間收入之稅項按適用於預計全年盈利 總額之稅率累計。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 23 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) New and amended standards adopted by the Group

The following new standards, amendments to existing standards and interpretation are mandatory for adoption for the financial year beginning 1 April 2019 for the Group: Amendments to Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 HKFRSs Cycle Amendments to Prepayment Features with Negative HKFRS 9 Compensation Amendments to Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement HKAS 19 Amendments to Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint HKAS 28 Ventures HKFRS 16 Leases HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" are disclosed in Note 4 below. The adoption of other amendments to standards and interpretation did not result in any substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and had no material financial impact on the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information. Standards, amendments to standards and interpretations which are not yet effective

The Group has not early applied the following new standards, amendments and improvements to existing standards and interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective. Conceptual framework for Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 2018 Financial Reporting2 Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sales or Contribution of Assets and HKAS 28 between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture1 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts3 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after a date to be determined. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020. Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021. 3. 會計政策（續） 本集團採納的新訂及經修訂準則

以下為本集團於二零一九年四月一日 開始的財政年度強制採納的新訂準 則、現有準則修訂本及詮釋： 香港財務報告準則之 香港財務報告準則 修訂本 二零一五年至二零一七 年周期之年度改進 香港財務報告準則第9號之 具有負補償之提早還款 修訂本 特性 香港會計準則第19號之 計劃修訂、縮減或清償 修訂本 香港會計準則第28號之 於聯營公司及合營企業之 修訂本 長期權益 香港財務報告準則第16號 租賃 香港（國際財務報告詮釋 所得稅處理之不確定性 委員會）- 詮釋第23號 採納香港財務報告準則第16號「租賃」 之影響詳情於下文附註4披露。採納其 他準則修訂本及詮釋並無導致本集團 之會計政策出現任何重大變動，亦無 對未經審核簡明綜合中期財務資料構 成重大財務影響。 尚未生效的準則、準則修訂本及詮釋

本集團並無提早應用下列已頒佈但尚 未生效的新訂準則、現有準則修訂本 及改進以及詮釋。 二零一八年財務報告 經修訂財務報告概念框架2 概念框架 香港財務報告準則 投資者與其聯營公司或 第10號及香港會計 合營企業之間的資產 準則第28號之修訂本 出售或注資1 香港財務報告準則第17號 保險合同3 於待定日期或以後開始的年度期間生 效。 於二零二零年一月一日或以後開始的 年度期間生效。 於二零二一年一月一日或以後開始的 年度期間生效。 24 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Standards, amendments to standards and interpretations which are not yet effective (Continued)

The Group is in the process of assessing the potential impact of the above new HKFRSs upon initial application but is not yet in a position to state whether the above new HKFRSs will have a significant impact on the Group's and the Company's results of operations and financial position. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

This note explains the impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" on the Group's financial statements and also discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 April 2019 in Note 4(b) below.

The Group has adopted the modified retrospective approach to which the adjustments and reclassifications resulting from the adoption of HKFRS 16 are recognized on the date of initial application, i.e. as at 1 April 2019. The comparative figures as at 31 March 2019 and for the six months ended 30 September 2018 have not been restated. Impact on the financial statements

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognized lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 "Leases". These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019.

For leases previously classified as "finance leases", the Group recognized the carrying amounts of the lease assets and lease liabilities immediately before transition as the carrying amounts of the right-of-use assets and the lease liabilities at the date of initial application. The measurement principles of HKFRS 16 are only applied after that date. 會計政策（續） 尚未生效的準則、準則修訂本及詮釋 （續）

本集團現正評估上述新訂香港財務報 告準則於首次應用時可能構成之影 響，惟目前未能指出上述新訂香港財 務報告準則會否對本集團及本公司之 經營業績及財務狀況構成重大影響。 會計政策之變動

本附註闡明採納香港財務報告準則第 16 號 「租賃」對本集團財務報表之影響，以及於下 文附註 4(b) 披露自二零一九年四月一日起應 用之新訂會計政策。 本集團採用了經修訂追溯處理方法，據此， 因採納香港財務報告準則第16號而導致之 調整及重新分類均於首次應用時（即於二零 一九年四月一日）確認。本集團並無重列於 二零一九年三月三十一日及截至二零一八年 九月三十日止六個月之比較數字。 對財務報表之影響

於採納香港財務報告準則第 16 號後， 本集團就先前根據香港會計準則第 17 號「租賃」之原則獲分類為「經營租賃」 之相關租賃確認租賃負債。有關負債 乃按剩餘租賃款項之現值計量，並採 用承租人於二零一九年四月一日之遞 增借貸利率進行貼現。

就先前獲分類為「融資租賃」之租賃 而言，於首次應用日期，本集團把緊 接過渡前之租賃資產及租賃負債賬面 值確認為使用權資產及租賃負債賬面 值。香港財務報告準則第 16 號之計量 原則僅在該日期後應用。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 25 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Impact on the financial statements (Continued)

Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 March 2019

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate of the date of initial application

Add: finance lease liabilities recognized as at 31 March 2019

Less: short-term leases recognized on a straight-line basis as expense

Lease liabilities recognized as at 1 April 2019

Of which are:

Current lease liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 4. 會計政策之變動（續） (a) 對財務報表之影響（續） 2019 二零一九年 HK$'000 千港元 於二零一九年三月三十一日已披露之 經營租賃承擔 18,008 使用首次應用日期之承租人遞增借貸 利率進行貼現 15,116 加：於二零一九年三月三十一日已確認之 融資租賃負債 42 減：以直線法確認為開支之短期租賃 (7,792) 於二零一九年四月一日已確認之租賃負債 7,366 其中： 流動租賃負債 4,127 非流動租賃負債 3,239 7,366 Right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to those leases recognized in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019. There were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The recognized right-of-use assets relate to the following types of assets: Retail outlets, offices and warehouses 零售店鋪、辦公室及貨倉 Office equipment 辦公室設備 Total right-of-use assets 使用權資產總額 使用權資產乃按相等於租賃負債之金 額計量，並就截至二零一九年四月一 日在綜合財務狀況表確認之租賃之任 何相關預付或累計租賃款項金額作出 調整。於初次應用日期，概無任何須 對使用權資產作出調整之虧損性租賃 合約。 已確認之使用權資產涉及下列類別資 產： As at As at 30 September 1 April 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 四月一日 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 6,815 7,324 22 31 6,837 7,355 26 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Impact on the financial statements (Continued)

The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the statement of financial position on 1 April 2019: property, plant and equipment - decrease by approximately HK$31,000

right-of-use assets - increase by approximately HK$7,324,000 of retail outlets, offices and warehouses and approximately HK$31,000 of office equipment

assets - increase by approximately HK$7,324,000 of retail outlets, offices and warehouses and approximately HK$31,000 of office equipment lease liabilities - increase by approximately HK$7,366,000

obligations under finance lease - decrease by approximately HK$42,000 There is no impact on the retained profits on 1 April 2019. Loss for the period of the Group increased by HK$241,000 for the six months ended 30 September 2019 as a result of adoption of HKFRS 16. Practical expedients applied

In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

reliance on previous assessments on whether leases are onerous;

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 April 2019 as short-term leases;

short-term leases; the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use assets at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the leases. The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-Int 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease". 4. 會計政策之變動（續） 對財務報表之影響（續）

於二零一九年四月一日，會計政策變 動對下列財務狀況表項目構成影響： 物 業 、 廠 房 及 設 備 － 減 少 約

31,000 港元

31,000 使用權資產－增加約 7,324,000 港 元（零售店鋪、辦公室及貨倉）及 約 31,000 港元（辦公室設備）

港 元（零售店鋪、辦公室及貨倉）及 約 港元（辦公室設備） 租賃負債－增加約 7,366,000 港元

港元 融資租賃承擔－減少約 42,000 港

元 於二零一九年四月一日，並無對留存 溢利構成任何影響。 因應採納香港財務報告準則第16號， 本集團截至二零一九年九月三十日止 六個月之期內虧損增加241,000港元。 已應用之可行權宜處理方法

在首次應用香港財務報告準則第 16 號時，本集團使用了下列獲準 則許可的可行權宜處理方法： 對具有合理相似特徵之租賃 組合使用單一貼現率；

依賴先前就租賃是否屬虧損 性而作出之評估；

將截至二零一九年四月一日 餘下租期少於 12 個月之經營 租賃作為短期租賃入賬處理；

個月之經營 租賃作為短期租賃入賬處理； 於首次應用日期計量使用權 資產時撇除初步直接成本；

及

及 倘合約包含延長或終止租賃 之選擇權，則於事後釐定租 期。 此外，於首次應用日期，本集團 選擇不予重新評估合約是否屬於 或包含租賃。取而代之，就過渡 日期之前訂立之合約而言，本集 團依據其應用香港會計準則第17 號及香港（國際財務報告詮釋委員 會）－詮釋第4號「釐定安排是否包 含租賃」作出之評估。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 27 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) 4. 會計政策之變動（續） (b) Accounting policies applied from 1 April 2019 (b) 自二零一九年四月一日起應用之會計 政策 The Group leases various retail outlets, offices and warehouses. 本集團租賃多個零售店舖、辦公室及 Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 3 years. 貨倉。租賃合約之固定租期通常為1至 Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a 3年。租賃條款乃個別協商達致，當中 wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements 包含各種不同的條款及條件。租賃協 do not impose any covenants. 議並無施加任何契諾。 Until the financial year ended 31 March 2019, leases of retail 直至二零一九年三月三十一日止財政 outlets, offices and warehouses were classified as operating 年度，零售店舖、辦公室及貨倉之租 leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any 賃分類為經營租賃。根據經營租賃支 incentives received from the lessor) were charged to profit or loss 付之款項（已扣除自出租人收取之任何 on a straight-line basis over the period of the leases. 優惠）按直線法於租期內在損益表扣 除。 From 1 April 2019, leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset 自二零一九年四月一日起，在租賃資 and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset 產可供本集團使用之日，租賃確認為 is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated 使用權資產及相應租賃負債。每筆 between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged 租賃付款乃分配至租賃負債及財務 to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant 成本。財務成本於租期內在損益表扣 periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for 除，以計算出各期間租賃負債餘額之 each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter 固定周期利率。使用權資產乃按有關 of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. 資產之使用年期或租賃期（以較短者為 準）計算折舊。 Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a 租賃產生的資產及負債初步按現值基 present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of 準計量。租賃負債包括下列租賃付款 the following lease payments: 之淨現值： • fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less • 定額付款（包括實質定額付款）減 any lease incentives receivable; 任何應收租賃優惠； • variable lease payment that are based on an index or a rate; • 取決於指數或利率之可變租賃付 款； • amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual • 預期承租人根據剩餘價值擔保須 value guarantees; 予支付之金額； • the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is • 購買選擇權之行使價（如承租人合 reasonably certain to exercise that option; and 理確定行使有關選擇權）；及 • payments of penalties for terminating the leases, if the lease • 終止租賃之罰款（如租期反映承租 term reflects the lessee exercising that option. 人行使有關選擇權）。 The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit 租賃付款採用租賃內含利率予以貼 in the leases. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's 現。倘有關利率不易釐定，便會使用 incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee 承租人之遞增借貸利率，即承租人在 would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an 類似經濟環境中以類似條款及條件獲 asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar 得類似價值資產所需借入資金而必須 terms and conditions. 支付之利率。 28 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 4. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES (Continued) Accounting policies applied from 1 April 2019 (continued) Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liabilities;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;

any initial direct costs; and

restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low- value assets are recognized on a straight-line basis as expenses in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. 5. ESTIMATES The preparation of interim financial statements requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing these condensed consolidated interim financial information, the significant judgments made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019. 4. 會計政策之變動（續） 自二零一九年四月一日起應用之會計 政策（續）

使用權資產按成本計量，其包括下列 各項： 租賃負債之初步計量金額；

於開始日期或之前已作出之任何 租賃付款減去任何已收取之租賃 優惠；

任何初步直接成本；及

復原成本。 與短期租賃及低價值資產租賃相關之 付款按直線法於損益表確認為開支。 短期租賃指租期為12個月或以下之租 賃。 5. 估計 於編製中期財務報表時，管理層須作出影響 會計政策應用以及資產及負債、收入及開支 所呈報金額之判斷、估計及假設。實際結果 或有別於該等估計。 於編製此等簡明綜合中期財務資料時，管理 層於應用本集團會計政策時作出之重大判 斷，以及估計不明朗因素之主要來源，與本 集團截至二零一九年三月三十一日止年度之 綜合財務報表所應用者相同。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 29 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 6. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT 6. 財務風險管理 6.1 Financial risk factors 6.1 財務風險因素 The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market 本集團業務令本集團面對各種財務風 risk (including currency risk, fair value interest rate risk, cash flow 險：市場風險（包括外匯風險、公平值 interest rate risk and price risk), credit risk and liquidity risk. 利率風險、現金流量利率風險及價格 風險）、信貸風險及流動資金風險。 The condensed consolidated interim financial information do not 簡明綜合中期財務資料並不包括年度 include all financial risk management information and disclosures 財務報表規定之所有財務風險管理資 required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in 料及披露，並應與本集團截至二零 conjunction with the Group's consolidated financial statements as 一九年三月三十一日之綜合財務報表 at 31 March 2019. 一併閱讀。 There have been no change in the risk management policy of the 自截至二零一九年三月三十一日止年 Group since year ended 31 March 2019. 度以來，本集團之風險管理政策並無 變動。 6.2 Fair value estimation 6.2 公平值估計 The table below analyzes financial instruments and investment 下表按估值方法分析以公平值列賬之 properties carried at fair value, by valuation method. The different 金融工具及投資物業。各等級界定如 levels have been defined as follows: 下： • Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical • 相同資產或負債在活躍市場之報 assets or liabilities (level 1). 價（未經調整）（第一級）。 • Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are • 除第一級包括之報價外，可直接 observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as （即按價格）或間接（即由價格衍 prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2). 生）觀察所得之資產或負債輸入值 （第二級）。 • Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on • 並非依據觀察所得市場數據之資 observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). 產或負債輸入值（即非觀察所得輸 入值）（第三級）。 During the period, there was no transfer between levels of the 期內，並無計量金融工具公平值所用 fair value hierarchy used in measuring the fair value of financial 公平值級別之等級轉換。 instruments. During the period, there were no significant changes in the 期內，並無足以影響本集團金融資產 business or economic circumstances that affect the fair value of the 及金融負債公平值之重大業務或經濟 Group's financial assets and financial liabilities. During the period, 環境變動。期內，並無金融資產獲重 there were no reclassifications of financial assets. 新分類。 30 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 6. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT (Continued) 6.2 Fair value estimation (Continued) The following tables present the Group's investment properties that are measured at fair value: 6. 財務風險管理（續） 6.2 公平值估計（續） 下表呈列本集團按公平值計量之投資 物業： Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第一級 第二級 第三級 總計 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 30 September 2019 (unaudited) 於二零一九年九月三十日 （未經審核） 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Investment properties 投資物業 - Properties held outside Hong Kong －在香港境外持有之物業 - 4,707 - 4,707 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total 第一級 第二級 第三級 總計 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 31 March 2019 (audited) 於二零一九年三月三十一日 （經審核） 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Investment properties 投資物業 - Properties held outside Hong Kong －在香港境外持有之物業 - 4,805 - 4,805 The Group measures its investment properties at fair value. 本集團按公平值計量其投資物業。本 Valuations were performed to determine the fair value for the 集團已為旗下投資物業進行估值， Group's investment properties as at 31 March 2019. The directors 以釐定有關物業於二零一九年三月 are of the view that valuations of these investment properties as 三十一日之公平值。董事認為，有關 at 30 September 2019 approximate their fair value as at 31 March 投資物業於二零一九年九月三十日之 2019. 估值與其於二零一九年三月三十一日 之公平值相若。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 31 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 7. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION Revenue recognized during the period is as follows: Revenue Sales of electronic components, automation parts and equipment Sales of computer products and mobile accessories and related service income Sales of cosmetic products 7. 收益及分部資料 期內確認之收益如下： Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 收益 銷售電子元件、自動化組件 及儀器 152,176 152,218 銷售電腦產品及手機配件 以及相關服務收入 46,127 54,323 銷售化妝品 35,672 55,225 233,975 261,766 The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the executive directors of the Company (the "Executive Directors"). The Executive Directors have reviewed the Group's internal reports in order to assess the performance and allocate resources; they have also determined the operating segments based on these reports. The Executive Directors have further considered the business from product perspective and have assessed the performance of three main business segments: (i) Electronic Trading Business - Distribution of electronic components, automation parts and equipment; and (ii) Computer Business - Retail sales of computer products, mobile accessories, distribution of computer products and provision of IT outsourcing and solution services; and (iii) Cosmetic and Online Retail Business - Retail and distribution of cosmetic products through retail shops and online channels. 本公司已確定執行董事（「執行董事」）為主 要經營決策者。執行董事已審閱本集團之內 部報告，以評估表現及分配資源；彼等亦已 根據該等報告釐定經營分部。執行董事從產 品角度進一步考慮業務及評估三個主要業務 分部之表現：(i)電子買賣業務－分銷電子元 件、自動化組件及儀器；(ii)電腦業務－電腦 產品、手機配件零售業務、分銷電腦產品及 提供資訊科技產品及解決方案服務；及(iii)化 妝品及網上零售業務-透過零售店舖及網上 渠道零售及分銷化妝品。 The Executive Directors have assessed the performance of the operating 執行董事已根據扣除企業開支及融資成本前 segments based on segment results before corporate expenses and 之分部業績評估經營分部之表現。 finance costs. 32 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 7. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The segment results for the six months ended 30 September 2019 are as follows: 7. 收益及分部資料（續） 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月之分部 業績如下： Six months ended 30 September 2019 (Unaudited) 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月 （未經審核） Electronic Cosmetic and Trading Computer Online Retail Business Business Business Unallocated Group 化妝品 電子 及網上 買賣業務 電腦業務 零售業務 未分類 本集團 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Revenue 收益 152,176 46,127 35,672 - 233,975 Time of revenue recognition 收益確認時間 - At a point in time - 於某一時點 152,176 44,841 35,672 - 232,689 - Over time - 於一段時間內 - 1,286 - - 1,286 152,176 46,127 35,672 - 233,975 Segment results before finance costs 除融資成本前之分部業績 3,580 270 (1,612) (3) 2,235 Finance costs 融資成本 (1,305) (30) (340) - (1,675) 除所得稅前溢利 Profit before income tax 560 Income tax expenses (Note 10) 所得稅開支（附註10） (2,344) 期內虧損 Loss for the period (1,784) 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 33 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 7. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The segment results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 are as follows: 7. 收益及分部資料（續） 截至二零一八年九月三十日止六個月之分部 業績如下： Six months ended 30 September 2018 (Unaudited) 截至二零一八年九月三十日止六個月 （未經審核） Electronic Cosmetic and Trading Computer Online Retail Business Business Business Unallocated Group 化妝品 電子 及網上 買賣業務 電腦業務 零售業務 未分類 本集團 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Revenue 收益 152,218 54,323 55,225 - 261,766 Time of revenue recognition 收益確認時間 - At a point in time - 於某一時點 152,218 52,962 55,225 - 260,405 - Over time - 於一段時間內 - 1,361 - - 1,361 152,218 54,323 55,225 - 261,766 Segment results before finance costs 除融資成本前之分部業績 4,504 1,889 (3,308) (2) 3,083 Finance costs 融資成本 (1,247) - (447) - (1,694) Profit before income tax 除所得稅前溢利 1,389 Income tax expenses (Note 10) 所得稅開支（附註10） (2,761) Loss for the period 期內虧損 (1,372) 34 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 7. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The segment assets and liabilities as at 30 September 2019 and additions to non-current assets for the period then ended are as follows: 7. 收益及分部資料（續） 於二零一九年九月三十日分部資產及負債以 及截至該日止期間之添置非流動資產如下： Electronic Cosmetic and Trading Computer Online Retail Business Business Business Unallocated Group 化妝品 電子 及網上 買賣業務 電腦業務 零售業務 未分類 本集團 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Assets 資產 257,500 23,493 20,957 4,453 306,403 Liabilities 負債 127,839 6,174 11,391 4,088 149,492 Additions to non-current assets 添置非流動資產 1,478 31 2,641 - 4,150 The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2019 and additions to 於二零一九年三月三十一日之分部資產及負 non-current assets for the year then ended are as follows: 債以及截至該日止年度之添置非流動資產如 下： Electronic Cosmetic and Trading Computer Online Retail Business Business Business Unallocated Group 化妝品 電子 及網上 買賣業務 電腦業務 零售業務 未分類 本集團 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Assets 資產 243,587 26,134 24,561 4,790 299,072 Liabilities 負債 114,119 8,367 13,410 4,088 139,984 Additions to non-current assets 添置非流動資產 22,216 123 718 - 23,057 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 35 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 7. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) The Group's revenue is generated mainly within Hong Kong, Asia Pacific, South Africa and Europe. 7. 收益及分部資料（續） 本集團之收益主要於香港、亞太地區、南非 及歐洲產生。 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 Revenue 收益 Hong Kong (country of domicile) 香港（註冊國家） Asia Pacific 亞太地區 South Africa 南非 Europe 歐洲 Other countries 其他國家 Revenue is allocated based on the country in which the customer is located. Contract liabilities

The Group has recognized the following liabilities related to contracts with customers: Contract liabilities related to sales of 與銷售電子元件、 electronic components, automation parts 自動化組件及儀器 and equipment 有關的合約負債 Contract liabilities related to sales of 與銷售電腦產品及 computer products, mobile accessories 手機配件以及相關服務 and service income 收入有關的合約負債 Contract liabilities related to sales of 與銷售化妝品有關的 cosmetic products 合約負債 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 131,274 181,216 46,415 41,477 51,384 37,629 3,709 874 1,193 570 233,975 261,766 收益按客戶所在國家分配。 合約負債

本集團已確認下列與客戶合約有關的 負債： As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 1,1011,448 978850 152136 2,2312,434 (b) Revenue recognized in relation to contract liabilities (b) 就合約負債確認之收益 Revenue of approximately HK$2,434,000 is recognized in relation 就截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個 to contract liabilities for the six months ended 30 September 2019 月之合約負債(涉及於二零一九年四月 related to carried forward contract liabilities as at 1 April 2019. 一日結轉之合約負債)確認之收益為約 2,434,000港元。 36 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 8. EXPENSES BY NATURE 8. 分類費用 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Cost of inventories expensed 存貨成本開支 181,471 199,721 Employee benefits expense (Note 13) 僱員福利開支（附註13） 25,317 27,053 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 使用權資產折舊 2,923 - Depreciation of owned property, 自置物業、廠房及設備折舊 plant and equipment 774 1,415 Provision for slow-moving inventories 滯銷存貨撥備 (included in cost of sales) （已計入銷售成本） 329 5,611 Expenses related to short-term leases 短期租賃相關開支 8,593 - Operating lease rentals in respect of 租賃物業之經營租賃租金 leased premises - 14,289 Provision for impairment of trade receivables 應收貿易賬款減值撥備 (included in general and administrative （已計入一般及行政 expenses) 管理費用） 36 - Reversal of provision for impairment of 應收貿易賬款減值撥備撥回 trade receivables (included in general （已計入一般及行政 and administrative expenses) 管理費用） (237) (52) Net foreign exchange losses (included in general 匯兌虧損淨額（已計入一般 and administrative expenses) 及行政管理費用） 278 988 Losses on disposal of property, plant 出售物業、廠房及設備虧損 and equipment (included in general （已計入一般及行政 and administrative expenses) 管理費用） 33 70 9. FINANCE COSTS 9. 融資成本 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Interest expense on short-term bank loans 短期銀行貸款之利息開支 1,537 1,693 Interest expense on lease liabilities 租賃負債之利息開支 138 - Finance lease charges 融資租賃費用 - 1 1,675 1,694 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 37 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 10. INCOME TAX EXPENSES Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit arising in or derived from Hong Kong for the six months ended 30 September 2019. Taxation on overseas profit has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the periods at the rates of taxation prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates. The amount of taxation charged to the condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss represents: Current income tax 即期所得稅 - Hong Kong Profits Tax －香港利得稅 - Overseas taxation －海外稅項 Income tax expenses 所得稅開支 The Company is exempted from taxation in Bermuda until 2035. 11. DIVIDENDS At a meeting held on 21 November 2019, the directors of the Company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.005 per ordinary share (2018: HK$0.005 per ordinary share) for the six months ended 30 September 2019. This interim dividend has not been recognized as a liability at the reporting date. The interim dividend will be payable on 19 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company as at 10 December 2019. 10. 所得稅開支 香港利得稅根據截至二零一九年九月三十日 止六個月於香港產生或源自香港之估計應課 稅溢利按16.5%（二零一八年：16.5%）之稅 率撥備。海外溢利之稅項按期內估計應課稅 溢利以本集團經營業務國家當時之稅率計 算。 自簡明綜合中期損益表支銷之稅項包括： Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 89 99 2,255 2,662 2,344 2,761 本公司獲豁免繳納百慕達稅項，直至二零 三五年為止。 11. 股息 於二零一九年十一月二十一日舉行之會議 上，本公司董事宣佈派付截至二零一九年九 月三十日止六個月之中期股息每股普通股 0.005港元（二零一八年：每股普通股0.005 港元）。於報告日期，此中期股息並未確認 為負債。中期股息將於二零一九年十二月 十九日派付予於二零一九年十二月十日名列 本公司股東名冊之股東。 38 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 12. LOSS PER SHARE The calculation of basic loss per share for the six months ended 30 September 2019 is based on the Group's loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company of approximately HK$3,981,000 (2018: HK$3,891,000) and on the weighted average number of 200,000,000 ordinary shares (2018: 200,000,000 ordinary shares) in issue during the period. No diluted loss per share is presented as there were no potential dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the six months ended 30 September 2019 and 2018. 12. 每股虧損 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月之每 股基本虧損乃按本公司權益持有人應佔本 集團虧損約3,981,000港元（二零一八年： 3,891,000港元）及期內已發行普通股之加 權平均數200,000,000 股（二零一八年： 200,000,000股普通股）計算。 由於截至二零一九年及二零一八年九月三十 日止六個月並無任何已發行具潛在攤薄影響 之普通股，故並無呈列每股攤薄虧損。 13. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS EXPENSE Salaries, wages and other benefits Pension costs - defined contribution plans Total employee benefits expense (including directors' remuneration) 13. 僱員福利開支 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 薪金、工資及其他福利 23,703 25,415 退休金成本－定額供款計劃 1,614 1,638 僱員福利開支總額 （包括董事酬金） 25,317 27,053 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 39 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 14. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, 14. 物業、廠房及設備、使用權資產、投資物業 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES AND GOODWILL 及商譽 Movement of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, 截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月之物 investment properties and goodwill for the six months ended 業、廠房及設備、使用權資產、投資物業及 30 September 2019: 商譽變動如下： Property, plant and Right-of-use Investment equipment assets properties Goodwill 物業、廠房 及設備 使用權資產 投資物業 商譽 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 千港元 千港元 Net book amount as 於二零一九年四月一日之 at 1 April 2019 (audited) 賬面淨值（經審核） 30,160 - 4,805 - Adoption of HKFRS 16 採納香港財務報告準則第16號 (31) 7,355 - - Additions 添置 650 2,405 - - Acquisition of a subsidiary 收購一間附屬公司 46 - - 1,049 Disposals 出售 (33) - - - Depreciation 折舊 (774) (2,923) - - Exchange differences 匯兌差額 (966) - (98) (64) Net book amount as 於二零一九年九月三十日之 at 30 September 2019 (unaudited) 賬面淨值（未經審核） 29,052 6,837 4,707 985 40 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 15. TRADE RECEIVABLES The Group normally grants to its customers credit periods for sales of goods ranging from 7 to 90 days. The ageing analysis of trade receivables, net of provision of impairment, presented based on due dates: 15. 應收貿易賬款 本集團一般給予客戶之售貨信貸期由7日至 90日不等。按到期日計算呈列之應收貿易賬 款（已扣除減值撥備）賬齡分析如下： As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 0 to 60 days 零至60日 53,608 43,937 61 to 120 days 61至120日 1,150 2,397 121 to 180 days 121至180日 208 310 181 to 365 days 181至365日 15 9 54,981 46,653 The maximum exposure to credit risk at the reporting date is the carrying 於報告日期所承受之最高信貸風險為應收貿 amount of trade receivables. There is no concentration of credit risk 易賬款之賬面值。就應收貿易賬款而言，由 with respect to trade receivables as the Group has a large number of 於本集團客戶數目眾多，故此並無信貸集中 customers. The Group does not hold any collateral as security in respect 風險。本集團並無就其應收貿易賬款持有任 of its trade receivables. 何抵押品作為抵押。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 41 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 16. TRADE PAYABLES 16. 應付貿易賬款 The ageing analysis of trade payables is as follows: 應付貿易賬款之賬齡分析如下： 0 to 60 days 61 to 120 days 121 to 180 days 181 to 365 days 17. LEASE LIABILITIES Current lease liabilities Non-current lease liabilities As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 零至60日 25,916 25,419 61至120日 776 985 121至180日 112 532 181至365日 824 760 27,628 27,696 17. 租賃負債 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 即期租賃負債 5,186 - 非即期租賃負債 1,903 - 7,089 - The Group leases various retail outlets, offices and warehouses under 本集團根據租賃協議租賃多間零售店舖、辦 lease agreements. 公室及貨倉。 During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's operating 於截至二零一九年九月三十日止六個月，本 lease rental payments relating to short-term leases of approximately 集團與短期租賃有關的經營租賃租金為約 HK$8,593,000 have been recognized as expenses and included in 8,593,000港元，有關租金已確認為開支， "expenses related to short-term leases" (Note 8). 並計入「短期租賃相關開支」（附註8）。 42 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 18. BORROWINGS Non-current 非流動 Finance lease liabilities 融資租賃負債 Current 流動 Short-term bank loans 短期銀行貸款 Finance lease liabilities 融資租賃負債 Total Borrowings 借貸總額 All short-term bank loans are due within one year and denominated in Hong Kong dollars, United States dollars, Euro and Singapore dollars. All finance lease liabilities are denominated in Singapore dollars. The effective interest rates of the short-term bank loans at the reporting date range from approximately 3.33% to 5.46% (as at 31 March 2019: 1.05% to 5.40%). The Group's banking facilities are secured by corporate guarantees issued by the Company. As at 30 September 2019, investment properties and certain assets included in "property, plant and equipment" with an aggregate carrying amount of approximately HK$11,692,000 (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$11,953,000) were pledged as security for certain of the Group's bank borrowings. 18. 借貸 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 - 28 74,685 75,138 - 14 74,685 75,152 74,685 75,180 所有短期銀行貸款皆於一年內到期及以港 元、美元、歐元及新加坡元列值。所有融資 租賃負債皆以新加坡元列值。 於報告日期，短期銀行貸款之實際利率介乎 約3.33%至5.46%（於二零一九年三月三十一 日：1.05%至5.40%）。 本集團之銀行信貸額以本公司發出的公司擔 保作擔保。 於二零一九年九月三十日，計入「物業、廠 房及設備」總賬面值為約11,692,000港元（於 二零一九年三月三十一日﹕約11,953,000港 元）之投資物業及若干資產已作抵押，作為 本集團若干銀行借貸之抵押品。 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 43 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 19. SHARE CAPITAL 19. 股本 As at As at 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 於二零一九年 於二零一九年 九月三十日 三月三十一日 (Unaudited) (Audited) （未經審核） （經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Authorized: 法定： 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 每股面值0.10港元之普通股 2,000,000,000股 200,000 200,000 Issued and fully paid: 已發行及繳足： 200,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 每股面值0.10港元之普通股 200,000,000股 20,000 20,000 44 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Save as disclosed in these financial report, the Group had the following significant related party transactions during the period: Particulars of significant transactions between the Group and related parties are summarized below: 20. 關聯人士交易 除該等財務報告所披露者外，本集團於期內 有以下重大關聯人士交易： 本集團與關聯人士進行之重大交易詳 情概述如下： Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） Note HK$'000 HK$'000 附註 千港元 千港元 Rentals paid/payable to 已支付╱應支付M-Bar M-Bar Limited Limited之租金 (i), (v) 1,107 2,214 Purchases from PC Supply Limited 從資電網有限公司及 and its subsidiaries 其附屬公司（「資電網集團」） ("PC Supply Group") 購買 (ii), (v) 2,054 2,618 Sales to PC Supply Group 銷售予資電網集團 (ii), (v) 81 100 Commission income received 已收取資電網集團 from PC Supply Group 之佣金收入 (iii) 4 13 Service fee paid to PC Supply Group 已支付資電網集團 之服務費 (iv) 36 36 Consultancy fee paid to 已支付RYM Innovation Ltd. RYM Innovation Ltd. 之顧問費 (vi) - 47 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 45 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Particulars of significant transactions between the Group and related parties are summarized below: (Continued)

Notes: M-Bar Limited is a company beneficially owned by Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure (30%), Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl (30%), Mr. Hung Ying Fung (20%) and Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix (20%), directors and substantial shareholders of the Company. The lease agreements with M-Bar Limited were entered into at terms agreed between the contracting parties. PC Supply Limited is owned as to 99.99% and 0.01% by A Plus Computer Shop Limited ("A Plus") and Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl respectively. A Plus is beneficially owned by Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure (30%), Ms. Yeung Man Yi, Beryl (30%), Mr. Hung Ying Fung (20%) and Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix (20%), directors and substantial shareholders of the Company. Sales to and purchases from PC Supply Group were conducted in the normal course of business at terms as agreed between the contracting parties. Commission income received from PC Supply Group was conducted in the normal course of business at terms as agreed between the contracting parties. Services fee paid to PC Supply Group were conducted in the normal course of business at terms as agreed between the contracting parties. During the six months ended 30 September 2018, these transactions constituted continuing connected transactions as defined in Listing Rules. RYM Innovation Ltd. ("RYM") is owned as to 50% by Mr. Hung Lok Tin. Mr. Hun Lok Tin is the son of Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure, a director of Mobicon Group Limited. Consultancy fee paid to RYM was conducted in the normal course of business at term as agreed between the contracting parties. 20. 關聯人士交易（續） 本集團與關聯人士進行之重大交易詳 情概述如下：（續）

附註： M-Bar Limited 由本公司董事兼主要 股東洪劍峯博士 (30%) 、楊敏儀女士 (30%) 、洪英峯先生 (20%) 及楊國樑先 生 (20%) 實益擁有。與 M-Bar Limited 訂

立之租賃協議乃按訂約各方協定之條 款訂立。 資電網有限公司分別由香港電腦店有 限公司（「香港電腦店」）及楊敏儀女士 擁有 99.99% 及 0.01% 權益。香港電腦 店由本公司董事兼主要股東洪劍峯博 士 (30%) 、楊敏儀女士 (30%) 、洪英峯 先生 (20%) 及楊國樑先生 (20%) 實益擁 有。與資電網集團進行之銷售及採購 交易均於一般業務過程中按訂約各方 協定之條款進行。 已收取資電網集團之佣金收入乃於一 般業務過程中按訂約各方協定之條款 收取。 已支付資電網集團之服務費乃於一般 業務過程中按訂約各方協定之條款支 付。 於截至二零一八年九月三十日止六個 月，該等交易構成上市規則所界定之 持續關連交易。 RYM Innovation Ltd （ . 「 RYM 」）由洪樂 天先生擁有 50% 權益。洪樂天先生為 萬保剛集團有限公司董事洪劍峯博士 之兒子。已支付 RYM 之顧問費乃於一 般業務過程中按訂約各方協定之條款 支付。 46 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) 20. 關聯人士交易（續） (b) Included in other receivables of the Group as at 30 September (b) 於二零一九年九月三十日，本集團其 2019 were rental deposits paid to M-Bar Limited of approximately 他應收款項包括已支付M-Bar Limited HK$738,000 (as at 31 March 2019: approximately HK$738,000). 之租金按金約738,000 港元（於二零 一九年三月三十一日：約738,000 港 元）。 (c) Key management compensation (c) 主要管理人員報酬 Six months ended 30 September 截至九月三十日止六個月 2019 2018 二零一九年 二零一八年 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) （未經審核） （未經審核） HK$'000 HK$'000 千港元 千港元 Short-term employee benefits 短期僱員福利 400 385 Post-employment benefits 離職後福利 15 18 415 403 萬保剛集團有限公司 中期報告二零一九╱二零二零 47 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED) 簡明綜合中期財務資料附註（續） 21. BUSINESS COMBINATION - ACQUISITION OF A SUBSIDIARY On 2 April 2019, the Group acquired 65% equity interests in Swan Electrical (Pty) Limited ("Swan") at a cash consideration of approximately HK$7,576,000. The principal business of Swan is trading and distribution of electrical products and components in South Africa. Net assets acquired: 21. 業務合併－收購一間附屬公司 於二零一九年四月二日，本集團收購Swan Electrical (Pty) Limited（「Swan」）65%股本權 益，現金代價約為7,576,000港元。Swan之 主要業務為在南非買賣及分銷電子產品及元 件。 收購所得資產淨值： Swan HK$'000 千港元 Property, plant and equipment 物業、廠房及設備 46 Inventories 存貨 10,657 Trade receivables 應收貿易賬款 3,121 Other receivables and deposits 其他應收款項及按金 47 Cash and cash equivalents 現金及現金等值物 597 Trade payables 應付貿易賬款 (3,823) Other payables and accruals 其他應付款項及應計費用 (507) Current income tax liabilities 即期所得稅負債 (96) Total identifiable assets acquired 收購所得可識別資產總值 10,042 Less: Cash consideration 減：現金代價 (7,576) 2,466 Non-controlling interests 非控股權益 (3,515) Goodwill 商譽 (1,049) Net cash outflow arising on acquisition: 收購所產生之現金流出淨額： Cash consideration paid 已付現金代價 (7,576) Cash and cash equivalents acquired 收購所得現金及現金等值物 597 (6,979) Included in the loss for the period is approximately HK$88,000 profit attributable to the additional business generated by Swan. Revenue for the period includes approximately HK$15,288,000 generated by Swan. Had the acquisition been completed on 1 April 2019, the Group's revenue for the period would have been approximately HK$233,975,000 and loss for the period would have been approximately HK$1,784,000. The pro forma information is for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily an indication of revenue and results of operations of the Group that actually would have been achieved had the acquisition been completed on 1 April 2019, nor is it intended to be a projection of future results. 期內虧損包括Swan所帶來之新增業務之溢 利約88,000港元。期內收益包括來自Swan 之收益約15,288,000港元。 倘收購事項已於二零一九年四月一日完成， 本集團之期內收益將約為233,975,000港元 及期內虧損將約為1,784,000港元。此備考 參考資料僅供說明之用，並不一定能反映倘 收購事項已於二零一九年四月一日完成，本 集團將可確實錄得之收益及經營業績，亦不 擬作為未來業績之預測。 48 MOBICON GROUP LIMITED INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mobicon Group Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:07:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 04:28a BURSA MALAYSIA BERHAD : Purchasing Managers� Index Report for November 2019 PU 04:28a BURSA MALAYSIA BERHAD : Business Expectations Survey Report for November 2019 PU 04:28a Annual Reports and Related Documents PU 04:28a GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :corrigendum PU 04:28a CHINA RESOURCES AND TRANSPORTATION : Announcement in relation to dealings in securities of a director during the black-out period PU 04:28a INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Consort Medical plc PU 04:28a NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Three-tier capital raising approved by the extraordinary general meeting PU 04:28a SYMRISE : opens creative center in Egypt AQ 04:27a BOYD GAMING : Fremont Hotel and Casino Guest Hits Jackpot Totaling More Than $1 Million Playing IGT's Wheel of FortuneÂ® Slots AQ 04:26a NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Three-tier capital raising approved by the extraordinary general meeting AQ