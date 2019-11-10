Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mobicon : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 11:20pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOBICON GROUP LIMITED

萬保剛集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1213)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mobicon Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a board meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to approve, inter alia, the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2019 and to propose the interim dividend (if any) for the six months ended 30 September 2019.

By Order of the Board

Hung Kim Fung, Measure

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure, Madam Yeung Man Yi, Beryl, Mr. Hung Ying Fung and Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix as executive Directors and Mr. Charles E. Chapman, Dr. Leung Wai Cheung and Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Mobicon Group Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 04:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aFAST RETAILING : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:20aEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
12:20aAirborne Geophysical Survey Outlines New Exploration Targets at Silver One's Cherokee Project, Nevada
NE
12:19aSMBC Nikko Securities Adopts Itiviti's Connectivity Solutions to Provide Superior Execution Services
PR
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aPAL : Newly appointed PAL Holdings exec Lucio 'Bong' Tan Jr. passes away
AQ
12:10aHANWA : Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended September 30, 2019
PU
12:10aHANWA : The Progress of Medium-term Business Plan
PU
12:10aHANWA : Notice Concerning Amendments to Forecasts of consolidated financial results and Dividend for FY2019
PU
12:06aNORDSON : Introduces Encore® Engage Powder Coating Controller at FABTECH
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
5DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group