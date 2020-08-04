Log in
Mobicon : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020

08/04/2020 | 04:48am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MOBICON GROUP LIMITED

萬保剛集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1213)

PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT

THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020

Reference is made to the Circular and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mobicon Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 14 July 2020. The AGM of the Company will be held at Yau Yat Chuen Garden City Club, 7 Cassia Road, Yau Yat Chuen, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 12:00 p.m..

In light of the continuing risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Company would like to implement certain precautionary measures at the AGM in the interests of the health and safety of our shareholders, directors, staff and other participants of the AGM, which include without limitation:

  1. requiring all attendees of the AGM be subject to body temperature checking;
  2. requiring all attendees of the AGM to wear surgical mask before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of the AGM; and
  3. no distribution of souvenir and no refreshment will be served by the Company at the AGM this year.
  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

The Company reserves the right to refuse any person's admission to the AGM or require any person to leave the AGM venue if such person:

  1. refuses to comply with the above precautionary measures;
  2. has body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius;
  3. is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine or has closely contact with any person under quarantine; or
  4. has any flu-like or otherwise unwell symptoms.

In addition, seating at the AGM venue will be arranged so as to allow for appropriate social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for shareholders to attend the AGM. The Company may limit the number of attendees at the AGM as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding. Shareholders are kindly reminded that subject to the situation of COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the AGM, the attendance at the AGM may pose a health risk to the attendees. Shareholders should assess for themselves whether they should attend in person. Shareholders may consider appointing the chairman of the AGM as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions, instead of attending the AGM in person.

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website at www.mobicon.com for future announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements.

By Order of the Board

MOBICON GROUP LIMITED

Hung Kim Fung, Measure

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Hung Kim Fung, Measure, Madam Yeung Man Yi, Beryl, Mr. Hung Ying Fung and Mr. Yeung Kwok Leung, Allix as executive Directors and Mr. Charles E. Chapman, Dr. Leung Wai Cheung and Mr. Ku Wing Hong, Eric as independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Mobicon Group Limited published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:47:18 UTC
