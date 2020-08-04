Mobicon : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
MOBICON GROUP LIMITED
萬保剛集團有限公司*
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1213)
PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT
THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020
Reference is made to the Circular and the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Mobicon Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 14 July 2020. The AGM of the Company will be held at Yau Yat Chuen Garden City Club, 7 Cassia Road, Yau Yat Chuen, Kowloon, Hong Kong on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 12:00 p.m..
In light of the continuing risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic, the Company would like to implement certain precautionary measures at the AGM in the interests of the health and safety of our shareholders, directors, staff and other participants of the AGM, which include without limitation:
-
requiring all attendees of the AGM be subject to body temperature checking;
-
requiring all attendees of the AGM to wear surgical mask before they are permitted to attend, and during their attendance of the AGM; and
-
no distribution of souvenir and no refreshment will be served by the Company at the AGM this year.
-
