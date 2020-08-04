Mobicon : PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 13 AUGUST 2020

The Company reserves the right to refuse any person's admission to the AGM or require any person to leave the AGM venue if such person:

refuses to comply with the above precautionary measures; has body temperature of over 37.3 degree Celsius; is subject to any Hong Kong Government prescribed quarantine or has closely contact with any person under quarantine; or has any flu-like or otherwise unwell symptoms.

In addition, seating at the AGM venue will be arranged so as to allow for appropriate social distancing. As a result, there will be limited capacity for shareholders to attend the AGM. The Company may limit the number of attendees at the AGM as may be necessary to avoid over-crowding. Shareholders are kindly reminded that subject to the situation of COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the AGM, the attendance at the AGM may pose a health risk to the attendees. Shareholders should assess for themselves whether they should attend in person. Shareholders may consider appointing the chairman of the AGM as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions, instead of attending the AGM in person.

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Company may be required to change the AGM arrangements at short notice. Shareholders should check the Company's website at www.mobicon.com for future announcements and updates on the AGM arrangements.

