Mobidiag Signs New International Agreements for Distribution of its Amplidiag® and Novodiag® Diagnostic Solutions

10/29/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Agreements signed in Poland, Ukraine, Romania and Israel, with more in discussions.

Mobidiag Ltd., a molecular diagnostics company with complementary platforms that address antimicrobial resistance and other areas of unmet diagnostic need, today announces that it has signed new exclusive agreements with international partners for the distribution of its Amplidiag® and Novodiag® products in Europe and the Middle East.

Mobidiag has signed exclusive agreements for the distribution of Amplidiag® and Novodiag® with ALAB Ltd. for Poland and Ukraine, BIOgenetiX for Romania and Theranostica Ltd. for Israel.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO of Mobidiag, said “We are extremely pleased to have further expanded our commercial footprint into additional international territories. Our highly versatile and complementary Amplidiag® and Novodiag® diagnostic solutions continue to gain traction internationally. We are in ongoing discussions with several distribution partners in a range of international markets as customers look for fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic solutions to a wide range of infectious diseases.”

Gilda Cristea, Imports Manager of BIOgenetiX, comments “It is a great opportunity for BIOgenetiX to collaborate with Mobidiag in Romania. The control of infections and the identification of antibiotic resistant pathogens are critical in all clinical environments. Mobidiag offers a diverse range of products that are easy to use, have great diagnostic precision and are affordable. These products are very important for the general management of patients and hospitals and we see them offering a great opportunity for the future.”

Amnon Hezkaya CEO of Theranostica, continues "We are really excited to start this partnership between Theranostica and Mobidiag. Mobidiag with its Novodiag® solution has the potential to be transformational for Israeli clinical laboratory customers as an affordable, fast sample to result system, which can test multiple targets at once.”

- Ends -

Notes to editors

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a revenue generating, fast growing molecular diagnostics company with complementary platform technologies that can meet the differing diagnostic needs for customers in multiple healthcare settings. Initially designed for ease of use and adapatability for large scale manufacturing, Mobidiag’s Amplidiag® and Novodiag® platforms provide a combination of high quality and affordability, allowing for widespread applicability for both mass screening and highly specific syndromic testing in multiple indications. The Company’s highly versatile product offering enables the broad application of molecular diagnostics to address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and other unmet diagnostic needs. Mobidiag’s intial focus has been on gastrointestinal diseases and superbugs, through direct sales and distributors, and is rapidly building a leading position in European markets.

Mobidiag has more than 100 staff and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

About ALAB Ltd.

ALAB Ltd. based in Warsaw, Poland is a specialized company operating in the laboratory market in Poland and Ukraine. ALAB Ltd. is a member of ALAB GROUP including ALAB LABORATORIA – a key market player in routine and specialized diagnostics and ALAB PLUS – histopathology laboratory service. For 25 years ALAB Ltd. has been conducting commercial and service activities for public and private institutions. Its specialty is the comprehensive equipping of laboratory rooms in biotechnology, molecular biology, physico-chemical, microbiology and diagnostics.

About BIOgenetiX

BIOgenetiX is a distribution company for medical products in Romania. The company provides products and technical support for laboratories performing molecular biology diagnostic tests. BIOgenetiX addresses both state owned and private clinics, laboratories and hospitals. The company was established in 2009 and at the moment it is one of the most important Romanian companies in the field of medical products distribution. BIOgenetiX has a special program in the area of infections control and prevention. The company is focused on providing customers with more advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics and resistance genes identification.

Theranostica Ltd

Theranostica Ltd., established in 2010 is a leading Israeli distributor for innovative clinical diagnostics solutions from the United States, Europe and Asia. In the past nine years Theranostica has been succesful in bringing to the Israeli health system dozens of new technologies which helped to provide better medicine.


© Business Wire 2019



