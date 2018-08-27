Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mobify Further Boosts Progressive Web App Performance with Digital Experience Platform Enhancements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobify, provider of the number one digital experience platform for powering Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) worldwide, has launched new tools and performance optimizations that enable retailers to have even faster mobile websites that better engage and convert shoppers. The latest version of the Mobify Platform features a Performance Manager module that prioritizes downloads, allowing developers to easily specify critical content and limit task execution time so no one task "blocks" the user interface.  The introduction of the Performance Manager, along with other user experience performance improvements, brings Google's "Time to Interactive" metric down further by two to three seconds -- a key indicator that customers are quickly getting what they need from their mobile shopping experiences.

John Boxall, CTO at Mobify
Join Mobify CTO John Boxall 's webinar on Wed., August 29, as he explains how to validate your mobile web site performance.


Retailers have long tracked technical metrics such as page load time when it comes to web performance, but with modern web technologies like PWAs, the old metrics alone don’t tell the whole story. Today’s retailers require a clearer picture of where performance problems and opportunities for improvements exist. To help IT and ecommerce leaders and designers understand and improve their performance in modern mobile shopping environments, Mobify CTO John Boxall will host an August 29 live webinar, “Understanding and Improving your Mobile Web Performance.” 

“Performance is a minimum entry requirement for any mobile website. Teams that effectively measure their web performance can detect and resolve problems faster,  protect themselves from costly regressions, and seize a great opportunity for the business,” said Boxall. 

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

  • Uncover the performance penalties in their tech stack
  • Implement five new performance best practices
  • Take advantage of the technologies Google is investing in to make the web faster

Sign up for "Understanding and Improving your Mobile Web Performance" on August 29, 2018, at 8:00am PT, 11:00am ET, 4:00pm BST.

Learn more about mobile web performance:
The Definitive Guide to Ecommerce Performance

About Mobify
Mobify is a digital experience platform for building modern, customer-first shopping experiences through Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and native apps. Working as a seamless extension of ecommerce and IT teams, Mobify and its network of partners use the Mobify Platform to help retailers and brands drive immediate revenue with a friction-free shopping experience that’s up to 43% faster than previous generation mobile sites. The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables leading global brands to embrace a superior PWA experience on mobile, and then extend it across desktop, tablet, and other digital touchpoints. Mobify's customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Debenhams, Crabtree & Evelyn, Lilly Pulitzer, Payless Shoe Source, Carnival Cruise Line, US AutoParts, Hobbycraft, and PureFormulas.

Contact:
Betsy Kosheff
413-232-7057
betsy@mobify.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0913bba-04df-4ad3-81ce-be3800668d37

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pUNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:24pIndia Organic Food Market Size, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:23pINSULIN PUMPS MARKET REPORT BY KEY MANUFACTURER DETAIL, PRODUCT TYPES, MARKET SIZE AND PRICE ANALYSIS BY 2023 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Insulin Pumps Market by product (insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies & accessories), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and diabetes clinics or centers) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
08:23pAsia-Pacific Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets 2018-2024 - Launch of Premium Targeted Therapies and Increasing Prevalence to Drive the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:22pNETFLIX : Starts production on sextuplets starring marlon wayans
PU
08:22pJERASH US : Road crash leaves 10 wounded
AQ
08:22pAMC : BBC AMERICA AND WOMEN’S MEDIA CENTER LAUNCH STRATEGIC ALLIANCE, KICKING OFF WITH A PROPRIETARY RESEARCH STUDY ON THE IMPACT OF FEMALE REPRESENTATION
PU
08:19pCYPRUS : 1040 opt for Co-op redundancy deal (Update)
AQ
08:19pGlobal Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors Are Shire, CSL, GRIFOLS & Kamada - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:18pWAL MART STORES : Walmart bets big on virtual reality
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.