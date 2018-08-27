Mobify Further Boosts Progressive Web App Performance with Digital Experience Platform Enhancements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobify , provider of the number one digital experience platform for powering Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) worldwide, has launched new tools and performance optimizations that enable retailers to have even faster mobile websites that better engage and convert shoppers. The latest version of the Mobify Platform features a Performance Manager module that prioritizes downloads, allowing developers to easily specify critical content and limit task execution time so no one task "blocks" the user interface. The introduction of the Performance Manager, along with other user experience performance improvements, brings Google's "Time to Interactive" metric down further by two to three seconds -- a key indicator that customers are quickly getting what they need from their mobile shopping experiences.



Retailers have long tracked technical metrics such as page load time when it comes to web performance, but with modern web technologies like PWAs, the old metrics alone don’t tell the whole story. Today’s retailers require a clearer picture of where performance problems and opportunities for improvements exist. To help IT and ecommerce leaders and designers understand and improve their performance in modern mobile shopping environments, Mobify CTO John Boxall will host an August 29 live webinar, “ Understanding and Improving your Mobile Web Performance .”

“Performance is a minimum entry requirement for any mobile website. Teams that effectively measure their web performance can detect and resolve problems faster, protect themselves from costly regressions, and seize a great opportunity for the business,” said Boxall.

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

Uncover the performance penalties in their tech stack

Implement five new performance best practices

Take advantage of the technologies Google is investing in to make the web faster

Sign up for "Understanding and Improving your Mobile Web Performance" on August 29, 2018, at 8:00am PT, 11:00am ET, 4:00pm BST.

About Mobify

Mobify is a digital experience platform for building modern, customer-first shopping experiences through Progressive Web Apps (PWA), Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and native apps. Working as a seamless extension of ecommerce and IT teams, Mobify and its network of partners use the Mobify Platform to help retailers and brands drive immediate revenue with a friction-free shopping experience that’s up to 43% faster than previous generation mobile sites. The platform-as-a-service (PaaS) enables leading global brands to embrace a superior PWA experience on mobile, and then extend it across desktop, tablet, and other digital touchpoints. Mobify's customers include digital innovators like Lancôme, Debenhams, Crabtree & Evelyn, Lilly Pulitzer, Payless Shoe Source, Carnival Cruise Line, US AutoParts, Hobbycraft, and PureFormulas.

