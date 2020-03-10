Log in
Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/10/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the mobile apps market and it is poised to grow by USD 164.53 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment Request Latest free sample report of 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005650/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Mobile Apps Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Entertainment
  • Social Networking
  • Finance
  • Healthcare
  • Others

Platform

  • iOS
  • Android
  • Others

Revenue Mode

  • Advertising
  • In-app Purchases
  • Freemium
  • Pay-per-download
  • Subscription

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30400

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile apps market report covers the following areas:

  • Mobile Apps Market Size
  • Mobile Apps Market Trends
  • Mobile Apps Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile apps market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Niantic. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile apps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mobile apps market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Social Networking - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Finance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

  • Market segmentation by platform
  • Comparison by platform
  • iOS - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Android - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by platform

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REVENUE MODEL

  • Market segmentation by revenue model
  • Comparison by revenue model
  • Advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • In-app purchases - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Freemium - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Pay-per-download - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Subscription - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by revenue model

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Niantic

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
