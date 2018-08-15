Log in
Mobile Banking as a Hub Report 2018: Redefining Service Delivery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

The "Mobile Banking as a Hub: Redefining Service Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report, Mobile Banking as a Hub: Redefining Service Delivery provides an analysis of the growing influence of mobile banking, not just as a leading customer platform, but as a dominant factor in service design, user experience, and organizational priorities.

Among customers, mobile banking is rapidly overtaking face-to-face interaction in a bank branch as a preferred means of doing business. From the customers' viewpoint, mobile banking is already a hub, defining the functionality and look/feel of competitive financial services. And with this growing influence, mobile banking is increasingly playing other hub roles at FIs: as a lead design channel, as a lead customer experience channel, as a defining IT approach, as a driver of organizational structure/leadership, and as an innovation hub.

Highlights of the report include:

  • Mobile banking plays six organizationally driven roles: as a (1) a preferred integrating hub function for customers; (2) lead design channel, (3) lead customer experience channel, (4) defining IT approach, (5) organizational structure/leadership influence, and (6) innovation hub. These roles increasingly influence the design, delivery, and mix of banking services to end users.
  • As FIs deploy competitive mobile apps as part of their digital transformation process, the overall strategy and final implementation must navigate a series of organizational filters, including organizational structure and control functions, establishing compliance/disclosure requirements, segmenting app capabilities by selected customer segments, optimizing navigation/flow of the app, and developing/implementing design standards.
  • A series of vendor examples of app design and best practices are included in the analysis.
  • Mobile banking adoption growth among consumers over the last five years has been remarkable, nearly tripling its overall market penetration from 23% to 64% of adults in the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Introduction
  3. Users Define the Mobile Hub with Their Actions and Desires
  4. A Growing User Base
  5. User Pressure for More Banking Functionality
  6. Mobile Banking Use Drives Behavior Changes
  7. Yes, Customers Want It All, but Hub Has Additional Meanings
  8. So You Want to Achieve Digital Transformation
  9. Strategic Implications
  10. The Expanding Definition of Mobile Keeps Pressure on Development
  11. Beyond Dashboards: Mobile as a Service Hub
  12. Silos Begin to Crumble (at Least for Customers)
  13. References
  14. Endnotes

Companies Mentioned

  • ACI
  • Bank of America
  • D3 Banking Technology
  • FIS
  • Fiserv
  • Wells Fargo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2m3pnx/mobile_banking_as?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.