Mobile Banking as a Hub Report 2018: Redefining Service Delivery - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile
Banking as a Hub: Redefining Service Delivery" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report, Mobile Banking as a Hub: Redefining Service Delivery
provides an analysis of the growing influence of mobile banking, not
just as a leading customer platform, but as a dominant factor in service
design, user experience, and organizational priorities.
Among customers, mobile banking is rapidly overtaking face-to-face
interaction in a bank branch as a preferred means of doing business.
From the customers' viewpoint, mobile banking is already a hub, defining
the functionality and look/feel of competitive financial services. And
with this growing influence, mobile banking is increasingly playing
other hub roles at FIs: as a lead design channel, as a lead customer
experience channel, as a defining IT approach, as a driver of
organizational structure/leadership, and as an innovation hub.
Highlights of the report include:
-
Mobile banking plays six organizationally driven roles: as a (1) a
preferred integrating hub function for customers; (2) lead design
channel, (3) lead customer experience channel, (4) defining IT
approach, (5) organizational structure/leadership influence, and (6)
innovation hub. These roles increasingly influence the design,
delivery, and mix of banking services to end users.
-
As FIs deploy competitive mobile apps as part of their digital
transformation process, the overall strategy and final implementation
must navigate a series of organizational filters, including
organizational structure and control functions, establishing
compliance/disclosure requirements, segmenting app capabilities by
selected customer segments, optimizing navigation/flow of the app, and
developing/implementing design standards.
-
A series of vendor examples of app design and best practices are
included in the analysis.
-
Mobile banking adoption growth among consumers over the last five
years has been remarkable, nearly tripling its overall market
penetration from 23% to 64% of adults in the U.S.
Key Topics Covered:
-
Executive Summary
-
Introduction
-
Users Define the Mobile Hub with Their Actions and Desires
-
A Growing User Base
-
User Pressure for More Banking Functionality
-
Mobile Banking Use Drives Behavior Changes
-
Yes, Customers Want It All, but Hub Has Additional Meanings
-
So You Want to Achieve Digital Transformation
-
Strategic Implications
-
The Expanding Definition of Mobile Keeps Pressure on Development
-
Beyond Dashboards: Mobile as a Service Hub
-
Silos Begin to Crumble (at Least for Customers)
-
References
-
Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
-
ACI
-
Bank of America
-
D3 Banking Technology
-
FIS
-
Fiserv
-
Wells Fargo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2m3pnx/mobile_banking_as?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005590/en/