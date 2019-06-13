Mobile BayBears : BayBears rely on home runs to win series opener

PEARL, Miss. (June 12, 2019) - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, used a pair of home runs to defeat the Mississippi Braves 5-3 in the series opener Wednesday night at Trustmark Park.

After three hitless innings against Joey Wentz(2-6), Jack Krugeropened the scoring with a two-run homer to left-center field. Jahmai Jonesadded to the lead with a three-run shot in the top of the fifth. Jones went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

Luis Madero was tagged for a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but the BayBears (25-38) bullpen was able to keep the Braves (30-34) off the board for the final 4 2/3 innings. Luis Pena (1-0) earned the win, and Adrian Almeida recorded his second save.

Brandon Sandovalincreased his hit streak to 11 games with a single in the fifth. Jo Adellwent 0-for-4, snapping his six-game hitting streak.

The BayBears continue the six-game road series against Mississippi Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz(0-0, -.-- ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Tucker Davidson(2-4, 1.75 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv(Mississippi feed, subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears return home next Thursday and host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2.

About the Mobile BayBears

The Mobile BayBears are the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and play their games at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The BayBears were founded in 1997 and have won four Southern League titles in 1998, 2004, 2011, and 2012. Additionally, the 1998 and 2011 championship squads were named Minor League Team of the Year by Baseball America. More than 175 former BayBears have reached the Major League level, including All-Stars Max Scherzer, Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Peavy, Carlos Gonzalez, and Justin Upton. For more information on the Mobile BayBears and Hank Aaron Stadium, please visit MobileBayBears.com, call (251) 572-BEAR (2327), or contact Steve Goldberg via email at Steve@MobileBayBears.com.

