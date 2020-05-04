Mobile Beacon is Proud to Extend Our Commitment to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to June 30th

Johnston, RI, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is proud to announce it has extended its commitment to FCC Chairman Pai’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge until June 30, 2020.

“COVID-19 has greatly magnified the inequities created by the digital divide,” Katherine Messier, Executive Director, Mobile Beacon said. “Mobile Beacon remains committed to providing reliable internet access as stay-at-home orders and distance learning continues for millions across the country.”

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, Mobile Beacon pledges to:

not terminate service to any of its educational and nonprofit business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any customers may incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and continue deploying free and low-cost Wi-Fi hotspots to support communities in closing the digital divide at this critical time through our programs and grants.

Additional information regarding Mobile Beacon’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found at mobilebeacon.org.

###

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon leverages its Educational Broadband Service (EBS) spectrum to provide high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 4019340500 lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org