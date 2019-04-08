Mobile Industrial Robots : (MiR) Launches MiR1000 to Transport Heavy Loads and Pallets Up to 1 Ton While Adding Industry-First AI-Based Navigation to Entire Fleet

Mobile
Industrial Robots today launched the MiR1000, the market leader’s
largest autonomous mobile robot (AMR). As demonstrated this week at the Automate
2019 Show and Conference, the MiR1000 can automatically pick up,
transport and deliver pallets and other heavy loads up to 1000 kg (2200
lbs) through dynamic environments. Like the MiR500, introduced in 2018,
the MiR1000 is a collaborative, safe and flexible alternative to
potentially dangerous and expensive fork lifts on the factory floor. MiR
is also releasing another industry first—artificial intelligence (AI)
capabilities across all of its AMRs for improved navigation.
The MiR1000 joins the manufacturer’s family of user-friendly, powerful
and robust AMRs for heavy and light transport that optimize logistics
throughout the entire production chain, from the warehouse to the
delivery of goods. The MiR100, MiR200 and MiR500 are already installed
in more than 45 countries at companies such as Airbus, Flex, Honeywell,
Toyota, Visteon, and Hitachi. According to MiR CEO Thomas Visti, MiR
built the MiR1000 in response to strong demand from highly satisfied
customers of the smaller robots who also want to transport heavy
materials such as those in the aerospace and automotive industries.
“With the MiR1000, we are once again extending the possibilities for
automating internal logistics, especially for those who want to
transport very large materials without reconfiguring their
infrastructure,” Visti said. “Manufacturers today must deal with
ever-changing customer demands, which means they need flexible and
easily adaptable production facilities. Conventional logistics solutions
like forklifts and conveyor belts and even traditional automated guided
vehicles (AGVs) haven’t been able to support this type of production.
“With the MIR1000 and our other highly flexible autonomous robots, none
of which require rebuilding infrastructure or extensive programming
capabilities, we have made it especially easy to optimize the
transportation of all types of materials,” he added. “Customers have
seen that with our other robots and will experience the same
efficiencies with the MiR1000 and much heavier loads.”
The world’s first mobile robots with AI take robot navigation to a
new level
With artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities incorporated into the
software and strategically placed cameras that function as an extended
set of robot sensors, MiR has enabled its robots for optimized
route-planning and driving behaviour. The cameras, called MiR AI Camera,
enable the robots to detect and recognize different moving obstacles and
react accordingly. For example, the robots will continue driving as
usual if they detect a person but will park if they detect an AGV so the
AGV can drive by. The robot can also predict blocked areas or highly
trafficked areas in advance and reroute instead of entering the blocked
area and then re-routing.
More on the MiR1000
The MiR1000 has two flexible pallet
lifts for the two most commonly used types of pallets: the EU pallet and
the 40” x 48” pallet. Like MiR’s other AMRs, the MiR1000 can be
programmed via the intuitive user interface, or through the MiRFleet
robot fleet management system, which makes it simple to automate new
tasks for a company’s entire fleet of robots. The AMRs can also easily
integrate different top modules such as pallet lifts, conveyors, a robot
arm or other options to support a wide range of applications.
To learn more about the MIR1000, AI and the entire MiR product range,
and see them in action, visit booth 7368 at Automate
2019 Show and Conference—North America’s largest showcase
devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and
business innovation.
Industrial Robots
Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) develops
and markets the industry’s most advanced line of collaborative and
safe autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that quickly, easily and
cost-effectively manage internal logistics, freeing employees for
higher-value activities. Hundreds of mid-sized through large
multinational manufacturers and logistics centers, along with several
hospitals around the world, have already installed MiR’s innovative
robots. MiR has quickly established a global distribution network in
more than 45 countries, with headquarters in Odense, Denmark, and
regional offices in Dortmund, Frankfurt, Shanghai, New York and San
Diego. MiR has grown quickly since its founding in 2013, with sales
rising by 500% from 2015 to 2016, and 160% from 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to
2018.
Founded and run by experienced Danish robotics industry professionals,
MiR was recently acquired by the U.S. company Teradyne, the leading
supplier of automated test equipment. In 2015, Teradyne also acquired
the Danish company Universal Robots. Due to its growth results the last
years, Mobile Industrial Robots was awarded EY Entrepreneur of The Year
in Denmark in 2018. For more information, visit www.mobile-industrial-robots.com.
