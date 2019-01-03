Mobile Industrial Robots : (MiR) Triples Sales for the Second Year in a Row, Meeting Forecast

Mobile Industrial Robots, the first mover and market leader in
autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), today announced a second year of 300
percent revenue growth in 2018, a target the company established after
accomplishing the same growth rate in 2017. The company’s success
results, in large part, from MIR’s multinational customers, including
Toyota Motor Corporation that is investing in fleets of mobile robots to
optimize internal logistics and to gain competitive advantages in the
production and supply chain. Thirty percent of MiR’s 2018 sales come
from the Americas (27 percent in the United States and 3 percent in
Latin America).
“Large multinational organizations, who are happy with the benefits
they’ve received after trying one of our robots, are now investing in
fleets spread across more of their plants, with some purchasing as many
as 15 to 25 MiR robots at a time,” said Thomas Visti, CEO of MiR.
“Our robots make it easy for these companies to follow the increasing
shift to a mass-customization model, where they manufacture a higher
number of customized products in smaller batches, requiring an agile
production facility with flexible and easily adaptable logistics. Our
user-friendly technology fits this model well.”
Growth from new products and new “robots as a service” offering to
help more companies benefit
In addition to increased sales of
multiple robots to companies like Toyota, which already uses MiR robots
to optimize logistics in plants in the U.S. and Asia, the company’s
growth in 2018 also came from the launch of the MiR500. Forty percent of
sales of the MiR500, which can pick-up, transport, and deliver pallets,
have come from U.S. companies. The continuous growth worldwide means
that MiR expects 2019 will bring even more new products, along with 100
new employees and new offices in the U.S., China, and Japan. According
to Visti, the company also expects to increase revenue as much, if not
more, over the next year, while expanding the types of companies that
can benefit from autonomous mobile robots.
“In 2019, we’ll continue to focus on delivering solutions that companies
are requesting,” he said. “That means we’ll also support companies that
are used to leasing equipment such as electric forklifts and AGVs by
starting a new ‘mobile robots as a service program’ via our external
partners. Now we can lower the initial investment required to make it
easier and more attractive for these companies to get started with our
collaborative autonomous mobile robots.”
