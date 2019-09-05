Log in
Mobile, IoT, Automotive and 5G Developers Invited to MIPI DevCon Taipei

09/05/2019

One-day event offers opportunities to learn, network and broaden technical knowledge of MIPI specifications and their use cases

The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced details of its upcoming MIPI Developers Conference (DevCon) to be held 18 October 2019, in Taipei, Taiwan. The one-day event provides an opportunity for attendees to learn how MIPI technology is facilitating new capabilities within mobile and being extended to markets such as IoT, automotive, 5G, industrial and augmented/virtual reality.

To register for MIPI DevCon Taipei, please visit: http://bit.ly/31L1DpD. An “early bird” $49 USD registration fee is available until 4 October 2019.

WHAT: MIPI DevCon Taipei

WHEN & WHERE: 18 October 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Taipei Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan

AGENDA:

Keynote Presentation:

  • Simon Teng, Assistant General Manager of the Intelligent Automotive Business Unit at MediaTek, will discuss "Technologies for Automated Driving"

Session Lineup:

  • Nine sessions on next-generation mobile, AR/VR, IoT, automotive, camera, display, 5G and other use cases
  • MIPI working group chairs and other subject-matter expert members will share implementation experiences, use cases and application examples from a technical perspective

Demos & Networking:

  • Thirteen MIPI member companies showcasing the latest technologies and products integrating MIPI specifications
  • Peer-to-peer networking opportunities to discuss and debate the challenges and solutions to today’s pressing design and development questions

For the full agenda visit: http://bit.ly/2OZinrP

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Developers and implementers of MIPI specifications in markets such as mobile, IoT, automotive, 5G and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR). The program’s technical content and practical use-case sessions will provide system architects, engineers, engineering managers, and business and marketing executives valuable information and resources. Members of the media and industry analysts are invited to attend with complimentary registration.

“Taiwan is a vital hub for manufacturing and innovation where MIPI specifications are very relevant in many areas such as 5G, mobile, automotive and IoT,” said Soheil Modirzadeh, chair of the MIPI DevCon Steering Committee. “MIPI DevCon Taipei will offer technical guidelines on implementation of MIPI specifications in markets beyond mobile and will provide a platform for attendees to network with subject-matter experts.”

EXHIBITING COMPANIES:

EVENT SPONSORS:

INDUSTRY AND MEDIA SPONSORS:

To discover more about MIPI Alliance, subscribe to its blog and connect with its social networks by following MIPI on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 300 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

MIPI® is a registered trademark owned by MIPI Alliance.


