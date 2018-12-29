Mobile Operations Platform LexRay Announces Blockchain Integration Initiative

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational management mobile platform, announced today a major blockchain initiative for its patented V5 Platform. LexRay's platform provides a decentralized and secure mobile operations solution that improves operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission critical facilities, field personnel and security systems from anywhere. Adding to the suite of operational solutions, which includes tools for dispatch, video management, and analytics, LexRay's blockchain initiative seeks to move its solution beyond similar services offered by many other companies with focused service offerings.

Jim Argiropoulos, President of LexRay, said: "The advent of blockchain technology allows LexRay to build more efficient, secure, enterprise business solutions. Integrating blockchain technology into the core LexRay Mobile Operations Platform will open new markets by further re-enforcing our goal to enhance Mobile Operations and capabilities."

The LexRay Blockchain Initiative plans to build a decentralized marketplace utilizing Ethereum to connect a growing suite of enterprise decentralized applications to LexRay’s core platform. Specifically, LexRay plans to utilize blockchain technology by accessing the Ethereum network through a mobile operations client which is designed to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum network.

Jim Argiropoulos further comments: “Through LexRay’s decade of product development and business partnerships working with enterprises and operational entities from around the United States, we have seen problems facing the personnel in fixed facilities . The LexRay Blockchain Initiative was formed to build a foundation of new technologies that can offer our partners new services with Ethereum’s 3.0 platform.”

About LexRay

LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both government and private sector entities with an open platform that is implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports, NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers, Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.

LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of high-end solutions in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers, Surveillance Analytics, Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors, Mobile Dispatching, Predictive Analytics, Phone Location Data and other high-tech applications.

The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety of IoT products and services. From all major video management systems and many more types of systems, to major operations services with Amazon and Google, LexRay's V5 platform allows a robust operational solution.

To learn more about the LexRay Blockchain Initiative email info@lexray.com with Attn: Blockchain Initiative.

Online Contacts:

- Website: https://www.lexray.com

- Telegram: https://t.me/LexRayICO

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexray

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/LexRayMobile

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LexRayTech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005221/en/