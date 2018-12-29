Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mobile Operations Platform LexRay Announces Blockchain Integration Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 01:15am CET

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational management mobile platform, announced today a major blockchain initiative for its patented V5 Platform. LexRay's platform provides a decentralized and secure mobile operations solution that improves operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission critical facilities, field personnel and security systems from anywhere. Adding to the suite of operational solutions, which includes tools for dispatch, video management, and analytics, LexRay's blockchain initiative seeks to move its solution beyond similar services offered by many other companies with focused service offerings.

Jim Argiropoulos, President of LexRay, said: "The advent of blockchain technology allows LexRay to build more efficient, secure, enterprise business solutions. Integrating blockchain technology into the core LexRay Mobile Operations Platform will open new markets by further re-enforcing our goal to enhance Mobile Operations and capabilities."

The LexRay Blockchain Initiative plans to build a decentralized marketplace utilizing Ethereum to connect a growing suite of enterprise decentralized applications to LexRay’s core platform. Specifically, LexRay plans to utilize blockchain technology by accessing the Ethereum network through a mobile operations client which is designed to interact with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum network.

Jim Argiropoulos further comments: “Through LexRay’s decade of product development and business partnerships working with enterprises and operational entities from around the United States, we have seen problems facing the personnel in fixed facilities . The LexRay Blockchain Initiative was formed to build a foundation of new technologies that can offer our partners new services with Ethereum’s 3.0 platform.”

About LexRay

LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both government and private sector entities with an open platform that is implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports, NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers, Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.

LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of high-end solutions in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers, Surveillance Analytics, Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors, Mobile Dispatching, Predictive Analytics, Phone Location Data and other high-tech applications.

The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety of IoT products and services. From all major video management systems and many more types of systems, to major operations services with Amazon and Google, LexRay's V5 platform allows a robust operational solution.

To learn more about the LexRay Blockchain Initiative email info@lexray.com with Attn: Blockchain Initiative.

Online Contacts:

- Website: https://www.lexray.com

- Telegram: https://t.me/LexRayICO

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lexray

- Twitter: https://twitter.com/LexRayMobile

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LexRayTech


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aSOUTH VALLEY CEMENT : SVCE.CA) Reports 9 Months Results
AQ
02:44a“SAKARTVELOS BANKI” ATTRACTED $10M FROM EFSE
AQ
02:40aThe Number of ICOBox's Clients Quadrupled in 2018
GL
02:34aNGWIRI : Baba deserves to be proclaimed Kenya's Man of the Year 2018
AQ
02:17aAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­­Avino Announces US ATM Offering of Up to US$8.0 Million
AQ
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NVFY)
GL
01:57aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriot, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:52aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:50aBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tenaris, XPO Logistics, and Nobilis Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:47aAdamis Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Its Tadalafil Sublingual Tablet
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES CORPORATION : MATCH CAPITAL RESOURCES : Braingrid Limited Announces Completion of Reve..
2Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against NVIDIA Corporation and Certain Officers &..
3ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND : Is China buying U.S. soy? Washington shutdown keeps ..
4Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Enc..
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : ­­Avino Announces US ATM Offering of Up to US$8.0 ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.