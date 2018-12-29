Mobile Operations Platform LexRay Announces Blockchain Integration Initiative

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational
management mobile platform, announced today a major blockchain
initiative for its patented V5 Platform. LexRay's platform provides a
decentralized and secure mobile operations solution that improves
operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission critical facilities,
field personnel and security systems from anywhere. Adding to the suite
of operational solutions, which includes tools for dispatch, video
management, and analytics, LexRay's blockchain initiative seeks to move
its solution beyond similar services offered by many other companies
with focused service offerings.
Jim Argiropoulos, President of LexRay, said: "The advent of blockchain
technology allows LexRay to build more efficient, secure, enterprise
business solutions. Integrating blockchain technology into the core
LexRay Mobile Operations Platform will open new markets by further
re-enforcing our goal to enhance Mobile Operations and capabilities."
The LexRay Blockchain Initiative plans to build a decentralized
marketplace utilizing Ethereum to connect a growing suite of enterprise
decentralized applications to LexRay’s core platform. Specifically,
LexRay plans to utilize blockchain technology by accessing the Ethereum
network through a mobile operations client which is designed to interact
with decentralized applications that run on the Ethereum network.
Jim Argiropoulos further comments: “Through LexRay’s decade of product
development and business partnerships working with enterprises and
operational entities from around the United States, we have seen
problems facing the personnel in fixed facilities . The LexRay
Blockchain Initiative was formed to build a foundation of new
technologies that can offer our partners new services with Ethereum’s
3.0 platform.”
About LexRay
LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both
government and private sector entities with an open platform that is
implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID
Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports,
NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers,
Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.
LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of high-end solutions
in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial
Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers,
Surveillance Analytics, Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat
Detection, Real-Time Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender
Detection, Ethnicity Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat
Maps, Forensic Video, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access
Control, Drone Connectors, Mobile Dispatching, Predictive Analytics,
Phone Location Data and other high-tech applications.
The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety
of IoT products and services. From all major video management systems
and many more types of systems, to major operations services with Amazon
and Google, LexRay's V5 platform allows a robust operational solution.
To learn more about the LexRay Blockchain Initiative email info@lexray.com
with Attn: Blockchain Initiative.
