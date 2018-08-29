Mobile Services in Sub-Saharan Africa: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile
services in Sub-Saharan Africa: trends and forecasts 2018-2023"
Mobile data services will drive mobile service revenue growth in
Sub-Saharan Africa between 2018 and 2023, but mobile voice will continue
to be a key contributor to service revenue.
This report analyses the most important trends and drivers that are
affecting mobile telecoms services in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and
examines the impact that these trends will have during the next 5 years.
It includes country views for Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa,
Tanzania and Uganda.
This report provides:
-
a 5-year forecast of mobile KPIs for SSA and for six key countries
-
an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions
for each type of mobile service, and for key countries
-
an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which
highlights similarities and differences between countries
-
a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile
operators.
Data coverage
Mobile connections
-
Handset, mobile broadband, M2M
-
Prepaid, contract
-
2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
-
Smartphone, non-smartphone
Mobile revenue
-
Service, retail
-
Prepaid, contract
-
Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
-
Handset voice, messaging, data
Mobile ARPU
-
SIMs, handset
-
Prepaid, contract
-
Handset voice, data
Voice traffic
Who Should Read this Report
-
Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at mobile operators
in SSA.
-
Regulatory bodies in SSA.
-
Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in
the region, or advise others that do so.
-
Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the
mobile telecoms market in SSA.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
Service revenue will grow at a 2.7% CAGR during 2016-2022 to USD45. 2
billion amidst regulatory and macroeconomic challenge
Worldwide trends
Worldwide: Mobile service revenue will continue to increase during the
forecast period, reaching USD857 billion in 2022
Regional trends
-
Mobile data services will drive revenue growth in the region, but
mobile voice revenue will continue to dominate
-
Connections will increase in most countries, driven by improved
coverage and competition - but growth will slow down
-
2G will remain the predominant technology in SSA, while 4G will
account for only 11.7% of mobile connections in 2022
-
South Africa will have the highest mobile 4G and smartphone share of
handsets by 2022 - at 31.3% and 73.6%, respectively
-
Mobile connectivity has been central to tablet adoption, but
substitution from smartphones and Wi-Fi will increase
-
Spending on non-voice services will help to slow down ARPU decline in
most countries in SSA
-
Improved network coverage, affordability of smartphones and price
Country-level trends
-
Ghana: Non-voice services, including mobile money, will help to boost
revenue despite modest growth in terms of SIMs
-
Kenya: Demand for data and mobile financial services will encourage
the continued growth of connections and revenue
-
Nigeria: Strong subscriber growth against the backdrop of weak
economic outlook which will impact consumer spend
-
South Africa: The release of LTE spectrum will improve competition
while economic difficulties will weaken demand
-
Tanzania: Rising smartphone take-up, 700MHz auction spectrum and
mobile money will support revenue growth
-
Uganda: The shift from voice to data usage will be accompanied by
revenue growth, despite low adoption of 4G
