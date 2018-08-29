Mobile Services in Sub-Saharan Africa: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Mobile services in Sub-Saharan Africa: trends and forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile data services will drive mobile service revenue growth in Sub-Saharan Africa between 2018 and 2023, but mobile voice will continue to be a key contributor to service revenue.

This report analyses the most important trends and drivers that are affecting mobile telecoms services in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and examines the impact that these trends will have during the next 5 years. It includes country views for Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of mobile KPIs for SSA and for six key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile operators.

Data coverage

Mobile connections

Handset, mobile broadband, M2M

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Mobile revenue

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Who Should Read this Report

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at mobile operators in SSA.

Regulatory bodies in SSA.

Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the mobile telecoms market in SSA.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Service revenue will grow at a 2.7% CAGR during 2016-2022 to USD45. 2 billion amidst regulatory and macroeconomic challenge

Worldwide trends

Worldwide: Mobile service revenue will continue to increase during the forecast period, reaching USD857 billion in 2022

Regional trends

Mobile data services will drive revenue growth in the region, but mobile voice revenue will continue to dominate

Connections will increase in most countries, driven by improved coverage and competition - but growth will slow down

2G will remain the predominant technology in SSA, while 4G will account for only 11.7% of mobile connections in 2022

South Africa will have the highest mobile 4G and smartphone share of handsets by 2022 - at 31.3% and 73.6%, respectively

Mobile connectivity has been central to tablet adoption, but substitution from smartphones and Wi-Fi will increase

Spending on non-voice services will help to slow down ARPU decline in most countries in SSA

Improved network coverage, affordability of smartphones and price

Country-level trends

Ghana: Non-voice services, including mobile money, will help to boost revenue despite modest growth in terms of SIMs

Kenya: Demand for data and mobile financial services will encourage the continued growth of connections and revenue

Nigeria: Strong subscriber growth against the backdrop of weak economic outlook which will impact consumer spend

South Africa: The release of LTE spectrum will improve competition while economic difficulties will weaken demand

Tanzania: Rising smartphone take-up, 700MHz auction spectrum and mobile money will support revenue growth

Uganda: The shift from voice to data usage will be accompanied by revenue growth, despite low adoption of 4G

