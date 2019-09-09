Log in
Mobile1st Taps Tom Fuertes as Chief Technology Officer & Board Member

09/09/2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile1st, a pioneer in perfecting conversion rate optimization, today announced the appointment of Tom Fuertes as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Fuertes will advance the development and delivery of products, tools, tech partnerships and its service solution set.

Brands like PGA Tour Superstore, FlexSeal, Helm Boots and The Daily Dot rely on Mobile1st’s solutions to drive consumer engagement, improve the overall user experience and deliver revenue growth. This announcement comes on the heels of a strong growth period for the company. In the last year alone, the company added notable brands such as, Ghirardelli Chocolates, Tricycle, Erin Condren Design, Nautilus Think!, and SXSW to its client roster. 

“Tom joins our executive team at a pivotal time in our business. His deep and senior level experience, both on Agency and Client side, are ideal. Industry-wide, Tom is known as a straight shooter, that combines complex math, sophisticated A/B Testing experience and web engineering expertise to consistently deliver tangible results and ROI,” said Jonathan Silverstein, CEO & President, Mobile1st. He added, “We look forward to Tom leading our next stage of growth and client satisfaction.”

Fuertes will also join Mobile1st’s board, serving alongside founders, Tom West, Dan Engel and Jonathan Silverstein, as well as notable marketing experts, Eric Youngstrom of Stamps.com and Nate Pruitt of Growth Digital. He’ll work alongside senior conversion rate optimization veterans, Tim Duke and Justin Aronstein to apply a more fluid, lean and valuable marketing solution for those clients currently generating between $5MM to $150MM in annual revenue online.

“Joining Mobile1st at this stage of my career feels right. They’re challenging industry conventions and bringing a disciplined and results-centric model to a major marketing space that is undeniably driving the growth of eCommerce,” said Fuertes. “I look forward to putting my fingerprints on the products, processes and custom solutions that help small to mid-size online retailers outsmart the big boys.”

Fuertes brings over 12 years of experience in data-driven web engineering and experience with analytics and A/B Testing tools via previous work at Bazaarvoice, HomeAway, Cardinal Path, Clearhead and Cro Metrics to Mobile1st. He’s also been instrumental in leading brands including Adidas, Patagonia, Ring, Hint Water, Tory Burch, Outdoor Voices and Brooklinen.

About Mobile1st

Based in Austin Texas since 2014, Mobile1st is democratizing the world of conversion rate optimization for small and mid-size online businesses. Our data-driven experimentation methods help to drive improved analytics, web performance and user experience for significantly less than building in-house. Mobile1st combines partnerships with top industry platforms, intimacy with relevant software, proven methodologies and seasoned talent to dramatically increase online sales. To learn more or speak with an expert, contact us at info@mobile1st.com.

