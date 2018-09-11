MobiledgeX Selected to the ‘GSMA 100’

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiledgeX today announced that it has been named one of the first companies in the “GSMA 100,” a global innovation discovery initiative developed by the GSMA to identify and advance the next generation of connectivity and digital services. Comprised of the world’s most promising growth-stage companies and selected by mobile operators and investment partners, the GSMA 100 represents operator innovation priorities in key areas such as 5G and networking, artificial intelligence and machine learning, consumer experience, data and analytics, the Internet of Things, media and entertainment, and security, among others.



“Congratulations to MobiledgeX for their selection into the GSMA 100. The GSMA 100 is designed to identify those companies with the most compelling use cases and innovative business models,” said Ed Barker, Head of Innovation Strategy and Partnerships, GSMA. “We look forward to working with MobiledgeX and other GSMA 100 companies in accelerating business development, commercial partnerships and investment with mobile operator and key partners and, ultimately, in the deployment of next-generation networks and digital services that will benefit billions of subscribers around the world.”

“MobiledgeX is excited to be accepted as a participant within the GSMA 100 initiative,” said Jason Hoffman, President and CEO of MobiledgeX. “The mobile edge will be foundational for the apps and devices of tomorrow, so it’s imperative that developers, operators and everyone involved with building that future work together to create a common vision of the edge. By connecting developers with edge resources and services, we hope to promote growth and partnerships between developers, global mobile operators, device makers, cloud operators, and the GSMA community.”

The GSMA 100 are nominated by GSMA operator members, ecosystem companies and leading technology investors and primarily include growth-stage, venture-backed companies from their portfolios, partnerships or interest areas. Following a competitive review process, the nominations are evaluated and narrowed to yield the final cohorts. MobiledgeX was among the first 29 companies named to the GSMA 100; the remaining two cohorts for the GSMA 100 will made public in February 2019 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and in June 2019 at Mobile World Congress Shanghai.

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem. Key operators and partners contributing to the GSMA 100 include Amadeus Capital, América Móvil, AT&T Foundry, Bessemer Venture Partners, Blumberg Capital, BT, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, EIT Digital, Ericsson Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, GE Ventures, GV, IQT, KDDI, KPN Ventures, Lumia Venture Partners, Mayfield, MTN, Orange, Rogers Communications, Safaricom, Sony Innovation Fund, Telefónica, Telenor Group, Telstra Ventures, Telus, the UN World Food Programme, US Cellular, Verizon Ventures and Vodafone, among others.

About MobiledgeX

MobiledgeX is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom and headquartered in Menlo Park, California.