Mobileum : Announces Appointment of New CFO

Ilya Cantor joins as Chief Financial Officer

Mobileum Inc. (Mobileum), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming and risk management solutions for global communications service providers (CSPs), today announced the appointment of Ilya Cantor as its new Chief Financial Officer. With two-plus decades of experience at multinational public and private companies, Mr. Cantor brings a wealth of expertise in software and services, initial public offerings, large scale debt recaps, and numerous mergers and acquisitions, and a deep knowledge of the technology industry.

Prior to joining Mobileum, Ilya served as CFO of Aricent, a 10,000 person global product engineering services firm backed by KKR that served the world’s top networking, telecom, software, semiconductor, Internet and industrial companies. Prior to his role at Aricent, Mr. Cantor served as CFO of EPAM (NYSE: EPAM), a leading software engineering and digital transformation services provider, supporting the Company’s rapid growth from 1,000 engineers to over 10,000 before taking the company public on the NYSE in 2012.

Ilya also held leadership positions at Dow Jones, serving as the CFO of the Global Wall Street Journal, and later Executive Director of Operations. In addition, he served for three years as a Board Member of CNBC International, a joint partnership between Dow Jones and NBC. Mr. Cantor originally began his career as an Audit Manager with Coopers & Lybrand. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.S. degree in Accountancy from California State University, Long Beach.

Announcing the appointment, Mobileum CEO Bobby Srinivasan said that Ilya’s strong financial and operational experience and expertise within software and services, as well as his track record with mergers and acquisitions will be instrumental to supporting the company’s ambitious vision and growth objectives. “We are pleased to welcome Ilya to our team. He will make an immediate impact in providing leadership to our financial organization and to the Company overall. He brings a rigorous approach to the CFO role, with extensive experience and expertise in identifying and executing key initiatives, which will support the continued growth and strategic direction of the Company.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cantor will be responsible for Finance, Legal, Human Resources, Information Technology and Administration functions of the company. He will be based at Mobileum’s Cupertino, California headquarters.

“It is clear to me that Mobileum has a strong brand, a committed team, supportive and engaged clients, and has consistently defined the industry with its innovation,” said Mr. Cantor. “As 5G services begin to launch and take off, Mobileum’s market-leading solutions in roaming, fraud and security will be in increasing demand, and I look forward to helping the experienced leadership team manage and maximise that growth opportunity.”

About Mobileum

Mobileum delivers analytics solutions that generate revenues, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation for more than 600 Communications Service Providers across 150 countries. Mobileum’s solutions help to grow and protect existing CSP revenue streams, as well as drive new revenues through business model innovation. Mobileum focuses on key CSP domains including roaming and interconnect, counter fraud and security, data monetization and digital transformation. Mobileum’s success is built on its unique Active Intelligence platform which combines analytics and engagement technology with deep network and CSP systems integration to deliver end to end solutions.

Mobileum is based in California’s Silicon Valley, with offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Jordan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Uruguay. To learn more, visit www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

