MobilityWorks Acquires Freedom Mobility in Englewood Colorado

10/11/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

Richfield, OH, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Mobility and MobilityWorks share a passion and mission to provide quality, affordable wheelchair vans to the wheelchair community.  The main objective of both organizations is to work with each client to find the best solution for the individual’s specific needs to ensure clients can connect with who and what matters most.

“We are excited to become part of the MobilityWorks organization that shares our same values and caterers to the unique needs of our customers” said John Murray, Owner of Freedom Mobility, “we’ll continue to provide customers with the service they love and now we’ll have the ability to provide more solutions to meet their needs said Marlon Neely, Owner of Freedom Mobility.

“Adding Freedom Mobility to our organization offers an exciting opportunity to strengthen and expand our service offering into the state of Colorado,” said Eric Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer/President of MobilityWorks. “We look forward to the addition of their talented employees, and are excited to continue to serve the Colorado community.”

In addition to selling new and pre-owned modified vans for wheelchair accessibility, MobilityWorks and Freedom Mobility will also provide rental vans and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. MobilityWorks also manufactures and sells a variety of commercial vehicles to business clients throughout the United States.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK, LLC) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based Inc. 500 company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks has been recognized on the Inc. 500|5000 list of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing privately held companies for the past ten years. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. Driverge, formally known as TransitWorks, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. Learn more about MobilityWorks at https://www.mobilityworks.com.

Alex Bangle
MobilityWorks
marketing@mobilityworks.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
