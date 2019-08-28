Mobvista : Joined in AWS Partner Network (APN) and Launched Its Central Technology Platform on Cloud in August

Mobvista recently announced that the company officially joined AWS APN (Amazon Web Services Partner Network) in mid-July and that its self-developed industry-wide SaaS platforms will be launched on AWS Marketplace to serve AWS’s huge customer base

Mobvista Inc, a leading mobile advertising and mobile analytics services technology platform, announced that it has officially joined Amazon Web Services Partner Network (AWS APN) focused on Cloud and higher-quality enterprise business. As an APN Partner, it’s expected to benefit from infrastructure, traffic and customers to further enhance its mobile advertising platform and mobile analytics SaaS platform – especially the vertical integration between the two.

Mobvista will be using the APN Partnership to launch its self-developed industry-wide SaaS platforms including EnginePlus, MindAlpha and SpotMax on AWS Marketplace to serve AWS’s huge customer base.

Many Internet companies have started to explore their own strategies to deploy a central technology platform. For Mobvista, a marketing service provider with big data, Cloud, and AI capabilities, the development of a central platform system is not only necessary but also critical for the business.

To better serve app developers, Mobvista aims to address three key technical challenges:

Respond quickly to local users’ requests and achieve systematic deployment on a global scale Maintain high system stability to cope with frequent traffic spikes Improve the adaptiveness of dealing with increasingly complex business

Towards the end of 2017, Mobvista leveraged significant human and financial resources to develop its own central technology platform. To do so, it had assigned half of its R&D team to the development of the platform and as a result, was able to use it internally for one year.

Mobvista’s R&D team found that after using this platform, the cycle of upgrading its business technology and developing it into a product was accelerated significantly; more importantly, it proved to be cost-effective. Furthermore, internal data indicates that the central technology platform has helped the company to save over 60 per cent of its server costs for each online server request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005264/en/