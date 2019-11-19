Log in
Mocana Joins Forces With Siemens to Secure the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

11/19/2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation (Mocana) today announced a new partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software (Siemens - FWB: SIE) to bring end-to-end security for any Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices connecting to the Siemens MindSphere Cloud. Mocana is the leading provider of self-defending cybersecurity solutions for IIoT devices that ensure that those devices function as designed and deliver accurate data; Siemens is the creator of MindSphere, a cloud based, open IoT operating system which enables companies to connect physical, web- and enterprise-based systems in one central location.

Scheduled for general availability in early 2020, Mocana is integrating TrustPoint™, its on-device security software that protects IIoT endpoints, and TrustCenter™, a security orchestration platform for managing the security lifecycle of these IIoT devices, with MindSphere. This will make any IIoT endpoint deployed with TrustPoint tamper-proof and will provide secure connectivity between the endpoint and Siemens MindConnect - a device for collecting data using different protocols that then transfers data securely to MindSphere.

“Mocana is a recognized world-leader in their ability to protect IIoT devices from the inside out. We are excited to leverage their ability to provide our customers with end-to-end security for IIoT devices connected to MindSphere,” said Stephen Bashada, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Siemens MindSphere. “The combination of Siemens’ deep industrial IoT domain knowledge with Mocana’s deep IIoT device security expertise is a powerful step forward for our customers.”

“Industrial manufacturers are adopting Industrial IoT (IIoT) devices to connect sensors and industrial systems to virtualize the entire production line,” said Dean Weber, CTO of Mocana. “This increase in connectivity provides additional insight into the performance and reliability of systems to improve asset performance, minimize downtime, and reduce maintenance costs. Unfortunately, it also introduces new cybersecurity risks and ways for hackers to attack control systems to compromise their safety and uptime – and generate inaccurate data.”

MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics.  This collaboration between will further enhance Mocana's ability to address the security issues associated with industrial IoT.

Mocana’s TrustPoint software can be installed on IIoT device that has computational capabilities and network connectivity to harden devices and establish them as tamper-proof, while providing secure connectivity between those same devices and Siemens MindConnect hardware.

MindSphere, Mindsphere Cloud and MindConnect are trademarks of Siemens Digital Industries

About Mocana Corporation (Mocana)

Mocana is here to protect the planet one secure device at a time.  Through on-device cyber-protection software and an IoT/IIoT-enabled security orchestration platform, Mocana empowers manufacturers, governments and companies to build self-defending, tamper-resistant devices that are trusted end-to-end. 

We protect families, companies, cities and countries by securing the mission-critical connected devices of our modern world.   Mocana safeguards more than 100 million devices and is trusted by 200 of the largest industrial manufacturing, aerospace, defense, utility, energy, medical and transportation companies globally. www.mocana.com

Media Contact:  
James Barbour
Director, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
James.Barbour@hkstrategies.com
+1 202 810 4346

Primary Logo


