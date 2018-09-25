Log in
ModSys International : Modern Systems Attends ICSME 2018 Conference

09/25/2018 | 03:29am CEST

Dallas, Texas and Madrid, Spain - (September 24, 2018) Modern Systems, a leader in application modernization, today announced its attendance at the 34th IEEE International Conference on Software Maintenance and Evolution (ICSME Conference) in Madrid, Spain from September 26-28, 2018.

Modern Systems will be at the event to support a global customer on their successful legacy migration project and technical paper called, 'COBOL to Java, and Newspapers Still Get Delivered,' in the session titled, 'Legacy Code and Migration.'

The project, completed for a global media powerhouse, involved retiring the last remaining application running on the IBM mainframe. The customer's legacy environment consisted primarily of COBOL and VSAM. By harnessing the power of Modern Systems' automated conversion capabilities, the customer's environment has been completely transformed to Java and an Oracle database.

'Legacy modernization continues to be a top priority for businesses across the world,' said Brandon Edenfield, President and CEO, Modern Systems. 'It has moved well beyond simple cost cutting, and is fast becoming a necessity for companies to retain their competitive edge in today's global business environment.'

The customer's migrated legacy application had more than two million lines of code, and provided the backbone of the enterprise environment, servicing critical business processes such as billing, customer account maintenance and even product delivery routing. It represented years of accumulated experience and knowledge, while simultaneously resisting modification and evolution.

Despite diversifying into several different media spaces, this application still supported the print line of business, which was responsible for more than half of the company's overall revenue. The need to complete this update without service disruptions was a non-negotiable business requirement.

The customer's primary drivers for the modernization were common - a desire to reduce support costs, address the risk posed by a diminishing talent pool, and to integrate the existing legacy system with other core business elements.

The customer selected an incremental modernization approach. Following the initial migration from the mainframe to an internally-hosted Linux environment, they then moved the applications without any change to Amazon Web Services (AWS), gaining the benefit of a cloud ready environment. The customer is continuing to optimize the application and environment further by refactoring batch applications and leveraging Amazon's Aurora PostgreSQL database.

About Modern Systems
Modern Systems is a leading provider of application modernization services, with more than 200 modernization projects completed worldwide during the past 30 years, and more than two billion lines of code processed through our tools. Modern Systems is a global provider of modernization solutions for legacy application source code, data, and platform transformations. Our combined resources, technologies and global reach makes us one of the largest independent legacy application modernization companies in the world.

Disclaimer

ModSys International Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 01:28:07 UTC
