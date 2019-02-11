Moda Operandi : Names Kristina Salen Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moda Operandi, the only luxury fashion platform inviting consumers to shop directly from designers' complete runway collections prior to production, announced today the appointment of Kristina Salen as its Chief Financial Officer. Kristina will oversee Moda Operandi's global financial operations and report to CEO Ganesh Srivats at the company's New York City headquarters.

Kristina comes to Moda Operandi with deep experience overseeing finance organizations at growth-stage companies. Most recently, Kristina served as CFO and COO of UnitedMasters, a company that leverages technology to champion independence for musicians. Prior to that Kristina served as CFO of Etsy, where she led and executed the company's initial public offering, and helped scale the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion. Before Etsy, Kristina held positions with Fidelity, Oppenheimer Capital, Merril Lynch, and Lazard Freres.

"I'm excited to welcome Kristina to Moda Operandi. As an experienced CFO of growth-stage tech companies, Kristina brings incredible financial expertise and senior leadership experience at a critical time for Moda. Kristina will be a great new addition to our terrific leadership team, and I look forward to working closely with her to achieve Moda's mission and ambitions," said Ganesh Srivats, CEO of Moda Operandi.

"Moda's mission of leveraging technology to connect creators with customers is one that has resonated with me throughout my career. I'm excited to join a company with a strong, established business model and at a pivotal moment in its history. I look forward to working with Ganesh as Moda builds its technology momentum and enters a new growth phase," said Kristina Salen, CFO of Moda Operandi.

Kristina sits on the Board of Directors for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand. She earned a Bachelor's of Arts in political science from Vassar College, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School.

