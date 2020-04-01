Modalis Obtains Access to Foundational CRISPR IP

Modalis Therapeutics and Editas Medicine conclude license

Modalis Therapeutics Corporation (Modalis) today announced that the company has entered into a license agreement with Editas Medicine, Inc., under which Modalis has obtained a license to certain intellectual property that is controlled by Editas Medicine. Modalis is utilizing its proprietary epigenetic gene modulation technology, CRISPR-GNDM (Guide Nucleotide Directed Modulation), to treat patients with serious genetic disorders. Additional details including financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Our goal is to create CRISPR based gene therapies for genetic disorders, most of which fall into the orphan disease category. There should be no disease that is ignored because of its small patient population, and our mission to develop disease modifying treatments for these diseases reflects our belief that ’Every Life Deserves Attention’. We are proud to be the pioneer in CRISPR based gene modulation therapy,” said Haru Morita, Chief Executive Officer of Modalis.

“We are pleased to establish this license agreement with Modalis Therapeutics as their mission is aligned with our mission to make transformative medicines for people living with serious diseases of unmet clinical need. CRISPR technology has many uses and applications, and we are pleased to include Modalis in our expanding portfolio of licensees so the greatest number of patients may benefit in the future from transformative medicines,” said Cynthia Collins, president and chief executive officer, Editas Medicine.

About Modalis

Modalis Therapeutics is developing precision genetic medicines through epigenetic gene modulation. Founded by Osamu Nureki and leading scientists in CRISPR gene editing from University of Tokyo, Modalis is pursuing therapies for orphan genetic diseases using its proprietary CRISPR-GNDM technology which enables the locus specific modulation of gene expression or histone modification without the need for double-stranded DNA cleavage, gene editing or base editing. Modalis is focusing initially on genetic disorders caused by loss of gene regulation – resulting in excess or insufficient protein production – which includes more than 660 genes that are currently estimated to cause human disease due to haploinsufficiency. Headquartered in Tokyo with laboratories and facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is backed by leading Japanese investors including Fast Track Initiative, SBI Investment, UTokyo-IPC, SMBC Venture Capital, and Mizuho Capital. For additional information, visit www.modalistx.com.

