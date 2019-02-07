ModeSens : Brings Online Convenience to In-Store Shopping Experience with Barcode Scanning Tool

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital fashion startup ModeSens today announced the launch of a barcode scanning feature to simplify the in-store shopping process. Available in-app for both Android and iOS, the new tool uses aggregated product information for must-have luxury items to save customers time and money.

While the ModeSens platform has catered to online luxury shoppers since its creation in 2015, their newest feature brings more convenience to customers visiting brick-and-mortar stores. According to 2018 research from Salesforce and Publicis.Sapient, 71 percent of shoppers report using their mobile devices while browsing in-store; the barcode scanner is aimed at providing those shoppers with the information they're looking for in a fraction of the time.

ModeSens' barcode search function, allows shoppers to pick up any item with a vendor barcode and scan it for instant access to detailed product comparisons across all of ModeSens' partner stores. Within seconds, customers can review prices, promotions and alternate sizes and colors from other retailers selling their desired item.

"We know that many of today's in-store shoppers often feel frustrated by the lack of information available when they're browsing in store, and our barcode scanning tool allows us to better serve those customers," said ModeSens Chief Marketing Officer Krystle Craycraft. "No matter where or how they choose to shop, we aim to meet our members' needs and act as their trusted assistant at every single point in their journey."

A virtual one-stop shop for today's information-hungry consumer, ModeSens is the premier shopping assistant for designer fashion and accessories. The online platform pulls luxury product details from nearly 200 global merchants and 12,000 luxury brands in order to streamline the shopping experience. ModeSens members, who pay no fee to use the website or mobile app, can ensure they're finding the exact product they want at the best price available. By working with trusted retail partners in the U.S., Europe and beyond, ModeSens offers a secure and efficient experience to its users.

The barcode scanning tool adds to a growing list of new features from ModeSens: In 2018, the shopping platform released a browser extension to give online shoppers instant access to product information details at the touch of a button. ModeSens also created an alert tool, which members can customize to receive updates on price drops, back in stock, new arrivals and more.

About ModeSens

ModeSens is the premier digital shopping assistant for the smart and informed. Established in 2015, ModeSens is led by a team of industry experts who developed a solution to streamline the fashion shopping experience, saving consumers time and money. The result was an advanced platform that connects product information from over 200 of the best global luxury stores to shoppers seamlessly for a secure, trustworthy and efficient experience. ModeSens gives consumers a clear and easy route to the right information at the right time, and is actively continuing to develop new technology and services that break down barriers, take the frustration out of shopping and bring consumers the utmost convenience. Visit ModeSens.com for more information.

