Model Grand Opening at Piamonte and Tramonte at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln

06/25/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

LINCOLN, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodside Homes will host a model Grand Opening Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at two new communities in Lincoln, Piamonte and Tramonte at Twelve Bridges. The builder is on a mission to "wow" during the event with giant games, giant sweets and giant fun.

Piamonte at Twelve Bridges is an energy efficient community featuring all single-story homes that offer three updated design options; Modern Farmhouse, Modern Spanish, Mid-Century, and Modern Prairie. The beautifully designed floor plans include three to five bedrooms, two-and-a-half to four baths, ranging in size from 2,243 to 2,978 square feet with prices starting in the $500,000's.

Tramonte at Twelve Bridges is an all two-story community featuring energy efficient homes with three updated design options; Modern Farmhouse, Modern Spanish, Mid-Century, and Modern Prairie. The sophisticated designs include floor plans with four to five bedrooms, three to four-and-a-half baths, ranging in size from 2,808 to 4,004 square feet with prices starting in the low $600,000's.

"Both Piamonte and Tramonte have been thoughtfully designed with today's resident in mind," says Scott Hoisington, president of Woodside Homes Northern California. "Not only do our floorplans support easy living, but they also provide optional add-on's, including outdoor living spaces, barn doors, and additional storage solutions, making our homes both functional and elegant."

Both communities are surrounded by beautiful views, endless amenities and options for recreation. From hiking and biking trails, to golf, parks and shopping, Piamonte and Tramonte residents have easy access to it all. The communities are also in close proximity to historic downtown Lincoln, outdoor summer music at Lincoln Hills Amphitheater and are near by some of the region's best craft breweries and wineries.

Piamonte at Twelve Bridges is located at 2836 Romano Drive in Lincoln and Tramonte at Twelve Bridges is located at 2898 Anastasia Way in Lincoln. For more information, visit WoodsideWow.com or contact the sales team at (877) 231-0059 or (916) 597-4079.

About Woodside Homes
Woodside Homes, one of the top 30 homebuilders in the U.S., is celebrating its 42nd year in the business of designing and building single-family homes for move-up and entry-level buyers. In 2017, Woodside Homes was acquired by SEKISUI HOUSE, one of the world's largest homebuilders. The two companies joined forces with their shared philosophies in creating sustainable communities that grow and adapt to the needs of today's homebuyers.

Founded in 1960, SEKISUI HOUSE has constructed more than two million homes. Based in Osaka, it has approximately 90 subsidiaries and affiliates, 23,000-plus employees, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Nagoya Stock Exchange. Since 1997, SEKISUI HOUSE has positioned its commitment to the environment as a core management target and provided numerous environmentally and sustainably conscious products as a front-runner among industrialized housing manufacturers.

Woodside Homes is dedicated to being "Better by Design," delivering an exceptional experience to every customer and acting as a trustworthy, knowledgeable guide throughout the home buying process. Woodside has sold more than 43,000 new homes since inception, and according to Hanley Wood data, it is the 27th largest homebuilder in the United States. The partnership with SEKISUI HOUSE allows Woodside Homes to evolve and adapt cutting-edge methods in sustainability and efficiency practices.  For more information visit https://www.woodsidehomes.com/norcal.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Woodside Homes)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/model-grand-opening-at-piamonte-and-tramonte-at-twelve-bridges-in-lincoln-300874694.html

SOURCE Woodside Homes


© PRNewswire 2019
