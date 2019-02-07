Model Grand Opening for Larkspur at Spencer's Crossing Debuts Saturday, February 9th

MURRIETA, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homebuyers have new opportunities to live out their dreams at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta with the upcoming debut of Larkspur, a beautiful, new single-family neighborhood by D.R. Horton. The exciting Model Grand Opening begins Saturday, February 9th at 10 am, when guests can tour an array of model homes, each highlighting the one- and two-story collection’s distinctive architecture, stunning design and quality craftsmanship. Floorplans feature open living spaces spanning up to approximately 2,929 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to four baths, large Great Rooms for socializing, well-equipped kitchens with islands, first-floor bedrooms per plan, lofts or dens in select designs, and two-car attached garages. Prices are anticipated from the mid $400,000s.



When you find the right home, you just know it. It's an unmistakable feeling. That's how hundreds of families describe their homebuying experience at Spencer's Crossing. As Murrieta's premier masterplanned community, this 600-acre community offers a welcoming blend of rural charm, resort-style amenities, top performing schools and a desirable Temecula-close location. Larkspur at Spencer's Crossing will be comprised of single-family detached homes ranging form 2,319 - 2,929 square feet.





Visitors of Spencer’s Crossing are also encouraged to save the date for a fun-filled Snow Day at The Oasis, a community event taking place next month, on March 2nd. Make plans to bring family and friends along for the day and enjoy real snow, sledding slopes and a delicious hot cocoa bar, plus take the opportunity to experience the master-plan’s resort-style amenities, three sprawling parks, scenic trails and more.

For details on Larkspur or Spencer’s Crossing’s seven other neighborhoods currently selling, visit Spencer’s Crossing or go to www.SpencersCrossing.com for immediate details.

“Larkspur’s brand-new home designs are an amazing addition to Spencer’s Crossing. We hope that you will visit soon and take a tour of the beautiful model homes,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Don’t forget that Snow Day is also happening next month on March 2nd at The Oasis and guests are welcome to mingle with residents and enjoy the fun at one of our most anticipated community events!”

Aside from the exciting new Larkspur neighborhood, Spencer’s Crossing has seven other exquisite single-family neighborhoods available, all built by the nation’s finest homebuyers. Home opportunities include Braeburn by Pardee Homes, Agave by Brookfield Residential Santolina by KB Home, Juniper by Brookfield Residential, Tamarack by Pardee Homes, Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes, and Laurel by Woodside Homes. Prices range from the low $400,000s to the low $500,000s.

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is now even more convenient thanks to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The setting also provides easy access to nearby shopping centers, excellent restaurants, challenging golf courses and much more, while Temecula’s charming vineyards and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

Homeowners with children appreciate access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation.

Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

